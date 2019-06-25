Paella is the perfect summer crowd-pleaser—here's how to make it

When we think about Spain, what comes to mind? For me, it’s chef Ferran Adrià, flamenco, and paella. While one-pot cooking has earned its fair share of both praise and controversy, paella is probably one of the few one-pot meals that won’t raise an eyebrow, even with the pickiest of food critics. And when you're cooking for a crowd, it strikes the perfect balance between dazzling and comforting.

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Making a delicious paella is easy with the right tools.

Famous for its enormous size, paella is typically served at big family gatherings at which guests indulge themselves in plate after plate of saffron-infused rice, seafood, and chicken. As an aspiring home cook who loves to host, I often find cooking the same lamb roast, grilled meats, hot dogs and burgers to be a bit boring. I've learned that making paella at home is simple if you have the right tools—specifically, a carbon steel paella pan that infuses the dish with authentic flavor.

How is a paella pan different from my normal pan?

Paella pans have dimples on the bottom, a design that is likely due to the fact that they used to be entirely hand-crafted. Some chefs say the dimples promote even cooking and help keep the pan rigid. The pans are compatible with gas and electric stovetops, but not always induction—the dimples on the bottom prevent complete contact with induction cooktops, which can lead to uneven cooking.

Traditional paella pans are also uniquely made with durable carbon steel, which requires more care than your typical stainless steel skillet, but ultimately enhances the flavor of the dish.

How do I prepare and season my paella pan?

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Adding white vinegar can help remove the pan's anti-rust coating.

When you buy a brand-new pan to cook for the first time, you’ll first need to remove the thin coat of varnish on the pan's interior. To remove the protective layer, simply pour one quarter inch of water and a splash of white vinegar into the pan. Let the water sit for about 10 minutes until bubbles begin to form, and then dump the water.

Wash the pan with soapy water, then dry carefully with paper towel. Then, using a paper towel, lightly rub vegetable oil onto the surface of the pan to season it and prevent future rusting.

Now that your pan’s all set, let's get cooking.

Recipe: Classic seafood paella (serves six)

The origin of Valencian paella can be traced back to the Middle Ages, when the Moors reigned on the Iberian Peninsula. The Arabs brought rice cultivation to modern-day Spain, and the delicious medium grain rice, bomba, has made its way into many traditional Spanish and Portugese dishes since then. Traditionally, people cook paella on an open fire. We developed this recipe for stovetop burners for indoor cooking.

What You Need: A paella pan, such as the Garcima

8 oz shrimp, peeled and patted dry (save the shells for seafood broth)

1 cup clam juice

1 pinch of saffron threads

2 tsp kosher salt

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

8 oz scallops, patted dry

⅓ lbs calamari, patted dry

1 medium onion, chopped

8 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1 ½ tomato, peeled and chopped

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 ½ cup medium-grain rice, preferably bomba, or arborio

½ lbs mussels and clams, scrubbed

⅓ cup green peas for garnish

2 lemons, cut into wedges