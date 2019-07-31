Savoring summer? Here's the secret to the perfect lobster roll

From casual family get-togethers to fancy beachside celebrations, some of my favorite summer memories share one thing in common: lobster. The succulent, sweet, and tender dish is such a delicious luxury, I find myself craving it every time the weather heats up. I always missed it when I was abroad, so upon returning to New England, I would make sure to treat myself to lobster when I could.

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li In our recipe, one hard-shell lobster yielded enough meat for two lobster rolls.

After a home-cooked lobster meal, there’s often one or two lobsters worth of meat left. However, lobsters are—just like all seafood—prone to spoilage. So what do you do with leftovers? Make a lobster roll, of course. It’s safe to pack the leftover meat in the fridge overnight and make a lobster roll the next morning for an extra-scrumptious lunch.

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Kewpie mayo is popular in many Japanese dishes, including Okonomiyaki and Takoyaki.

While good lobster doesn't need much improvement, my secret to the perfect roll is in the sauce: Kewpie mayonnaise, one of the most popular condiments in Japan.

If you’ve had sushi at a restaurant in the U.S., chances are you've probably already had this creamy and tangy mayo. It uses rice vinegar instead of distilled vinegar and egg yolk instead of whole eggs, which give it its distinctive tangy flavor, deep yellow color, and custard-like texture. Read on to see how I've incorporated this Japanese staple into the New England classic.

Start with the right kind of lobster

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Maine lobsters feature famously large claws that are missing from spiny lobsters.

The summer months are the best time to pick out a live lobster from the store. What’s the benefit of a live lobster, as opposed to a frozen tail? Well, you’d be able to identify if it’s truly a New Englander: the Maine lobster features a pair of gigantic claws, which its cousin, the spiny lobster, doesn’t have. The spiny lobsters don’t have as much marketable meat as the Maine lobsters, therefore, you usually find them sold as tails in the frozen food section.

Throughout the summer, the meat content in lobsters can also change. This is because lobsters grow in size by molting, which means once a while, the lobster will lose its old, hard shell and grow a soft new one. The process of molting is so exhausting for the lobsters that they—in most cases—lose weight in the struggle. Therefore, generally speaking, the hard-shell lobsters carry more meat.

A few tips about this recipe before we start cracking

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Hold a lobster by the back of its neck to prevent pinching.

No matter how calm they look on your plate, cooking live lobsters at home is always intimidating. A good start is to grab your lobster by the back of its neck. Carefully lower the lobster into the hot water when the water boils.

When the lobsters are done, I always use this cracking and picking toolset that saves me time and energy when dealing with their hard shells. With the right tools, cracking is still hard work, but less stressful. If you’re not sure whether you’re cracking your lobsters right, our former go-to Mainer actually wrote a piece detailing all the ins-and-outs of lobster cracking.

Maine lobster roll with Kewpie mayo (serves 2)

What You Need: 2 big bowls

1 small bowl

A lobster cracker

A seafood fork/pick

A bib

A large cutting board

A toaster or toaster oven (optional)

A pair of tongs

A pastry brush

1 lobster (about 1 lb of meat)

1 tsp kosher salt

2 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp chives, diced

3 tbsp Kewpie mayo

⅓ cup butter, melted

2 hotdog buns