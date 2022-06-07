This Samsung gas range looks the part but its performance is lacking

Pros Design

Smart capabilities Cons Uneven baking

Air fry mode disappoints

The NX60T8511SS has a large 6-cubic-foot oven capacity and features both standard and fan-powered convection cooking modes. As is the current trend, the range also comes with its own air fryer setting and frying basket. The range cooktop consists of five burners housed under heavy-duty, edge-to-edge cast-iron grates. The center burner is oval-shaped and can be used with the included griddle attachment.

The Samsung NX60T8511SS is available in regular, black, or Tuscan stainless steel so it should fit well in most kitchens. The stainless steel is also fingerprint resistant, making cleaning easy.

About the Samsung NX60T8511SS Slide-in Gas Range

Credit: Samsung The Samsung NX60T8511SS is an attractive and feature-packed range that will suit any kitchen.

Dimensions: 29 15/16" W x 36 1/4" - 37" (Adjustable) H x 28 11/16" D

What we like

Credit: Reviewed / Samsung The NX60T8511SS rangetop features five burners and edge-to-edge cast-iron grates.

It looks great

No one could accuse Samsung of skimping on style. Put simply, the Samsung NX60T8511SS is beautifully designed. The oven's clean, sleek lines, elegant control panel, and rotund burner dials combine to create a range that will match most kitchens regardless of the setting.

The range doesn’t only look good, it’s also a treat to use. The versatile cooktop has five well-spaced burners, so there’s plenty of room to work with if you have multiple pots and pans going at once. Other small touches like a soft-close door, racks that slide out with ease, and the many cooking functions are appreciated.

Smart capabilities are useful

The Samsung NX60T8511SS is an excellent example of how the thoughtful application of smart tech can make appliances easier and more convenient to use. Using Samsung’s SmartThings app, you can monitor the NX60T8511SS remotely and adjust the temperature and cook time from your phone.

It’s also voice-enabled, so you can use Alexa, Google, or Bixby to do some of the work for you. The only caveat is that you need to be within Wi-Fi range to turn on the oven.

What we don’t like

Credit: Samsung / Reviewed The NX60T8511SS’s standard bake setting did well, but the convection setting had inconsistent results.

Using multiple racks leads to uneven baking

The standard baking option produced perfectly cooked pizza dough, while the convection baking and air fryer settings didn’t have as much success with sugar cookies and french fries.

We got disappointing results when we tested the Air Fry mode per the manufacturer’s instructions.

First, we used fries on a standard dark cookie sheet. The resulting fries were undercooked and still cold inside. Overall, doneness was consistent, but that’s little comfort when biting into a cold french fry.

Next, we tried the Air Fry mode using the tray provided with the range. The fries were hot in the center but still slightly underdone. The fries around the edge of the tray were considerably darker than the ones in the center.

The oven also struggled in the cookie test. We cooked two batches of cookies simultaneously using the oven's convection mode. The cookies on each tray were consistent when compared with one another; however, we noticed a significant difference in overall doneness when comparing the cookies baked on the upper rack and the ones on the lower rack. The cookies on the lower rake were considerably darker than those on the upper rack.



Warranty

The Samsung NX60T8511SS has a limited one-year warranty, including parts and labor. This type of warranty is standard for a range.

What owners are saying

The Samsung NX60T8511SS has an average 4.7-star user rating out of 5 across major retailers. Users liked its smart features, overall appearance, and the useful addition of the Air Fry mode. The majority of reviews are positive, but a few users noted the slow preheat times and burner boil times and that the enamel coating on the oven interior began peeling away soon after purchase.

Should you buy the Samsung NX60T8511SS?

No

If we are judging it based on looks and features alone, the Samsung NX60T8511SS gas range is an easy recommendation.

Unfortunately, this range struggled to impress in the area that really counts, namely cooking consistency. Still, it’s difficult to find a similarly feature-rich slide-in gas range at a better price.

A determined home chef would be able to find the optimum timings and temperatures to get the most out of the oven, but if you lack the time or patience for that, we recommend looking elsewhere.

If you have a little wiggle room in your budget, the older Samsung NX58K9500WG is still the better slide-in gas range available. It may lack some of the advanced features of the NX60T8511SS like Wi-Fi and an air fryer mode but it’s still a better range in almost every way.

Meet the tester James Aitchison Staff Writer @revieweddotcom Aside from reviewing ovens and cooktops, James moonlights as an educational theatre practitioner, amateur home chef, and weekend DIY warrior. See all of James Aitchison's reviews