If you got an air fryer for Christmas, you need this cookbook

While stuck at home over the holiday season, I found myself online shopping more frequently... a lot more frequently. And between Black Friday deals and post-holiday sales, I may have given into the pressures of taking advantage of the deals and made some unplanned purchases. One big-ticket item that found its way into my cart was an air fryer.

Taking advantage of a limited time deal, I snagged myself my very own air fryer. Excited to test out some new dishes, I successfully made crispy French fries and juicy chicken wings. But after those two dishes were enjoyed, I was tapped out of ideas, and my air fryer started to collect dust on my countertop. Enter: Air Fryer Cookbook For Dummies.

The perfect air fryer cookbook for newbies

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Philips Airfryer XXL, Cuisinart Compact AirFryer, and Cuisinart Airfryer Toaster Oven were the top air fryers we tested.

This cookbook is so much more than a list of recipes. Along with great ideas for dishes, it contains a section detailing everything you need to know about cooking with an air fryer. While parts of it may appear a bit basic for air fryer pros, it is perfectly suited for, well, air fryer dummies!

From breaking down how an air fryer works to which oils are best for air fried foods, this book makes the air fryer seem a bit less intimidating. It also provides sample menus and seasoning suggestions, which effectively eliminated any excuse I had for not using my new kitchen toy. And since this book is written by two registered dietitians, it also includes sections like “10 Ways to Improve Your Health With An Air Fryer," making Air Fryer Cookbook For Dummies perfect for those with New Year's resolutions to keep.

What I love about this cookbook

Credit: Getty / Robin Gentry Air fryers cook juicy chicken wings with ease, but they can also bake desserts, side dishes, mains, and more.

Of course, the star of the show when talking about the Air Fryer Cookbook For Dummies is the recipes. This book is packed with 125 recipes that are all air-fryer friendly. And what I appreciate is that while the authors include dishes that would assume would be in a basic air fryer cookbook—think chicken wings and bacon—they also include some surprising dishes like black bean empanadas, personal pizzas, and plenty sweet treats like hand pies and brownie bites.

The recipes are easy to follow, include many ingredients that I already keep in my home, and the authors frequently include suggestions for recipe variations if a certain ingredient is not desired or available. While I haven't tried every recipe in this book, the ones I have cooked have have all been delicious and easy to follow.

What I don't love

While I purchase cookbooks for the recipes first and foremost, I'm also a sucker for beautiful food photography. Such images can inspire me to try a new dish and more importantly, they act as a reference to help me make sure I cooked the recipe correctly. The images included in this book are beautifully executed, but there are only 16 recipe images out of the 125 recipes. Not a deal-breaker, but certainly would have been nice to see more photos.

Is this cookbook worth it?

Air Fryer Cookbook For Dummies is a must-have for new air fryer owners, although it would probably also be helpful for seasoned users who want to pick up a new trick or two. And considering how this is a cookbook plus a helpful air fryer guide and healthy eating reference, $22.99 is an awesome price point. This cookbook is a small investment that is well-worth it.

