Are nonstick pans really safe?

Nonstick pans are popular for good reason—they’re easy to clean, produce great results, and last quite a while. But is there a catch? Concerns routinely pop up regarding the safety of Teflon, the chemical most commonly used to coat nonstick pans, but what is it, exactly? Is it safe? And are there ways to protect nonstick cookware to make it safer?

The short answer is yes, your nonstick cookware is safe. However, to ease your mind, here's the low-down on the chemical used to coat nonstick pans and why these concerns have cropped up in recent years.

What is nonstick cookware?

As promised by its name, nonstick cookware prevents food from clinging to the surface of your pots and pans. Your aluminum, stainless steel, copper and even cast iron pans may include a nonstick coating. It's typically made from a chemical known as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) or as the brand-name Teflon.

When used as a coating, PTFE provides a smooth, even surface for cooking. Standard materials like aluminum and cast iron can be craggy, and even though the texture is microscopic, the rough slopes provide areas for food to cling and stick. Normally, you use a cooking agent like olive oil or butter to fill those gaps, but nonstick coating allows you to skip this step, as the chemical smooths over those nooks and crannies.

Is nonstick cookware safe?

Nonstick cookware has been around since the 1930s, and for the first few decades of its manufacturing, it was created using a chemical called perfluorooctanoic acid, which today experts suspect may be carcinogenic. Thankfully, modern nonstick cookware has phased out the use of this chemical completely.

PTFE, the chemical predominantly found in modern nonstick coatings, is considered safe and stable when used properly. However, lingering concerns about current nonstick cookware revolve around heat levels. When cooking at 500℉ or lower, there's nothing to worry about, but if PTFE heats to over 500℉, the chemical begins to lose stability.

When heated to 600℉ or higher, PTFE may release toxic fumes that can cause physical symptoms, such as fever, chills, and headache, when inhaled. You'll rarely come across a recipe that calls for such a high temperature, though, so nonstick cookware widely accepted as safe for home cooking.

If you want to take extra precautions, don’t heat nonstick pans on your stove's highest setting, and if you need to, put oil down first. If the oil starts smoking, you know your pan getting quite hot, as the smoking point of extra virgin olive oil is around 400℉.

Is nonstick cookware safe for the oven?

As long as you don’t heat your oven past 600℉, nonstick coating is safe to go in the oven.

You will, however, want to pay attention to the pan you are putting in the oven. Ensure the base material of the pan—whether it's aluminum, steel, or another metal—is oven-safe before cooking. You’ll want to also check that the pan doesn’t have any rubber or plastic pieces, such as handles or lids, as these may warp.