These pre-made meal kits are healthy, but do they taste good?

There’s nothing like the convenience of pre-made meals. As the primary cook in my house, I sometimes find myself either too tired or too lazy to whip up a dinner for two after a long day of work.

Freshly, our favorite pre-made meal kit delivery service, recently launched a new line of health-conscious, pre-made meals under the name FreshlyFit, which allows you to build a meal plan according to a specific diet, whether it’s gluten-free or keto. I ordered a week’s worth of FreshlyFit meals and here’s what happened.

What is FreshlyFit?

If you're sick and tired of cooking, FreshlyFit may be right for you.

As a spin-off of Freshly, FreshlyFit offers pre-made, low-carb, high-protein meals that are designed for health-conscious people who don’t have the time to cook for themselves every day. There are currently 21 different meals on offer while more additions are coming. The meals cover various dietary needs, including gluten-free, keto, vegetarian, and paleo diets.

How does FreshlyFit work?

Similar to Freshly, you can start by choosing the number of meals you’ll receive per week (four for $11.49 per meal, six for $9.49 per meal, 10 for $8.99 per meal or 12 for $8.49 per meal). Next you’ll pick a delivery date, which will lead you to a page where you can select your preferred meals.

Nutritional information is listed for evert meal and when you click to expand the description, you’ll get a detailed list of ingredients, as well as the calorie count. FreshlyFit meals can accommodate various dietary restrictions, including gluten-free, keto, dairy-free, and paleo-friendly.

Freshly meals come in a cold box stuffed with recyclable ice pads. Though the meals aren’t frozen upon arrival, you have the option to freeze some meals for later if desired.

What I like about FreshlyFit

These protein-packed meals are filling and delicious.

FreshlyFit meals are tasty and easy to make. These pre-packaged meals take cooking out of the equation so I don’t need to worry about it at all. Here are some of my favorites:

Crave-No-More Shepherd's Pie: It’s a well-seasoned and filling dish. There’s no big pieces of meat so nothing was too dry and the cauliflower butternut squash mash was delicious.

Wholesome Chicken Saute Bowl with Pad Kee Mao Sauce: This is the most flavorful Freshly dish I’ve tried, and the addition of beans makes it filling.

What I don’t like about FreshlyFit

At the moment, there aren't many vegetarian options.

My biggest qualm is the use of plastic packaging. Though I can recycle the plastic container, it’s time-consuming to wash the container after use, which is counterproductive if I wanted pre-made meals to save me time from cooking and doing dishes.

Additionally, there’s very little customization if a subscriber has severe food allergies, such as Celiac disease, since the dish is pre-arranged and all the ingredients are mixed during cooking. I was also disappointed by the limited plant-based offerings, as there are only two vegetarian meals and no vegan options available at the moment.

Should you get FreshlyFit?

While Freshly Fit may be more expensive than cooking at home, you’ll probably end up eating healthier and saving some money if you frequently order takeout. Or, if you’re like me and are indecisive when it comes to healthy cooking, then Freshly can offer you a good selection of meals to start.

Whether you’re curious about paleo-friendly meals or a keto diet, FreshlyFit’s meal plans can help you sample them so you can decide which one is right for you, no cooking required.

