We tried the latest bakeware from Great Jones—here's why it's bound to sell out

I’m not a baker. Generally speaking, I don’t have the patience for careful measurements and attention to detail required for baking. (I’m much more of a throw-it-in-the-pan-and-taste-as-you-go kind of gal.) But when Great Jones—creator of gorgeous and functional Dutch oven known as The Dutchess (that I own in a shade of green appropriately called “Broccoli”)—releases a new product, I can’t not try it.

I tested the two ceramic bakeware options from Great Jones, Sweetie Pie (a pie dish available with yellow, green, and blue accents) and Hot Dish (a casserole dish, also available with yellow, green, and blue accents). The full line of Great Jones bakeware launched today, so read on to find out what happened before you click the buy button.

What is Great Jones?

Credit: Great Jones Great Jones' ceramic bakeware is nonstick and totally non-toxic.

Founded in 2018 by Sierra Tishgart and Maddie Moelis, Great Jones cookware is designed to empower home cooks and professionals alike. Plus, these products are pretty easy on the eyes. After a successful launch of The Dutchess, the brand continued to build out their full line of cookware with its take on the stock pot (Big Deal, $95), frying pan (Small Fry, $50), and more recently, the sheet pan (Holy Sheet, $35).

Now the brand is moving fully into the world of bakeware with its just-released ceramic pie dish (Sweetie Pie, $45), ceramic casserole dish (Hot Dish, $75), aluminized steel bread pan Breadwinner, two for $65), aluminized steel cake pan (Patty Cake, two for $65), and a new color for the aluminized steel Holy Sheet sheet pan, now available in “Broccoli.”

What I like about Great Jones ceramic bakeware

Credit: Great Jones Sweetie Pie is equipped with grooved edges that makes for easy crimping.

My weekends usually include at least one fancy breakfast, something a bit more exciting than my weekday bowl of yogurt and granola. I opted for a simple quiche with store-bought crust to test out Sweet Pie, the Great Jones pie dish.

I greased the pie dish with a bit of butter before adding my pre-made pie crust because there’s nothing worse than losing a chunk of your crust to a poorly greased dish. (In retrospect, the butter was unnecessary because the crust was buttery enough on its own and the ceramic Sweetie Pie was totally non-stick.) My quiche baked evenly in the Sweetie Pie and once appropriately cooled, removing a slice was incredibly easy.

Clean-up was a breeze because the quiche was delicious (compliments to the chef), so no leftovers, and because there were no tough-to-remove food spots left from the baking process. Also, I didn’t notice any discoloration on the pie dish once I cleaned it with soap and water, which is something I notice almost every time I bake in one of my Pyrex pie dishes.

Credit: Great Jones The Hot Dish is perfect for sweet and savory dishes alike.

The Great Jones casserole dish, aptly named Hot Dish, got the lasagna treatment for our Sunday supper. The recipe I chose called for a light coating of olive oil on the bottom of the pan. Even with all the gooey cheese going on in this dish (a white lasagna featuring ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan), I was once again able to remove a finished slice with relative ease.

The Hot Dish cooked my lasagna evenly and I was incredibly satisfied with clean-up—no overnight soak required to remove residual lasagna bits!

What I don’t like

Because of the popularity of this brand, Great Jones products have a tendency to sell out quickly and can come with a higher price tag than their competitors. The Sweetie Pie ceramic pie dish is available for $45, which is $5 more than our favorite ceramic pie dish we’ve tested.

Similarly, the Hot Dish is available for $75, which is a bit steep considering you’ll likely only pull this out to make and serve very specific dishes (lasagna, casseroles, an especially large fruit crisp).

Is Great Jones ceramic bakeware worth it?

Credit: Great Jones The 7-piece Great Jones bakeware set, "Fully Baked," is available in "Broccoli" and "Blueberry."

If you’re already a fan of Great Jones and you’ve been waiting for them to dig deeper into baking, these products are for you. The new Great Jones ceramic bakeware, along with other Great Jones products, are certainly worth it if, like me, you live for an aesthetic matching cookware moment.

For the budget-conscious, Great Jones is offering a bundle with a decent significant savings: the Fully Baked 7-piece set includes the pie dish, casserole dish, two bread pans, two cake pans, and a sheet pan for $245 (so you save $40).

