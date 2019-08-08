The one and only way to make grilled cheese in a toaster

Have you ever wondered if you can make a grilled cheese sandwich with a toaster? Turns out, it is possible to whip up a crispy, cheesy sandwich without a stove or toaster oven!

If you’ve been thinking about using your toaster for grilled cheese, you’ll need some grilled cheese toaster bags. These special bags will keep the crumbs and cheese from coating the inside of your toaster and causing a smoky scene. Whether you want to toast up a grilled cheese sandwich for lunch at the office or are looking for an easy alternative to using the stove for a late-night snack, grilled cheese toaster pouches make it easy to cook your favorite sandwich in mere minutes.

Step 1: Construct the sandwich

Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Keeping the buttered sides facing out, place the desired amount of cheese between the two slices of bread.

Step 2: Bag it up and toast it

Slide your cheese sandwich into a grilled cheese toaster pouch, then put the pouch into your toaster. Heat the cheese sandwich in its sleeve until the bread is golden brown—usually around 4 or 5 minutes.

Step 3: Carefully remove your sandwich

Carefully remove the pouch from the toaster—it will likely be hot, so you may want to use tongs to grasp it. Turn the grilled cheese toaster pouch sideways to slide the sandwich out onto a plate. Bon appetit!

Tips and tricks for toaster grilled cheese sandwiches

Here are a few additional tips to help you cook the perfect toasted grilled cheese:

When you’re making the cheese sandwich, be careful not to overstuff the bread. If the grilled cheese sandwich is too thick, it won’t fit in the toaster correctly. For the same reason, it's also better to use thinner slices of bread.

Toasting time will vary based on your toaster model and desired level of crispness. If you're not sure how long to cook it for, set the toaster for a shorter amount of time—it's easy to add an additional minute if needed. Keep an eye on the sandwich while toasting to make sure you don’t burn your bread.

Some sites say to turn your toaster on its side when you’re making grilled cheese, but we don't recommend this, as it could cause a fire and/or send hot cheesy bread flying across your kitchen.

All about the almighty grilled cheese toaster pouch

Credit: Yoocool These cool bags are actually reusable.

Thanks to grilled cheese toaster sleeves, you can make tasty, melty sandwiches on the go. These amazing pouches resemble sandwich baggies that don’t close on the top, letting you can slide hot food in and out with ease. And, as an added bonus, it’s simple to wash and reuse toaster bags because they’re made from durable, nonstick material.

Despite their name, grilled cheese toaster bags are actually good for more than just grilled cheese sandwiches. You can also use them to reheat pizza, chicken nuggets and other leftovers. Additionally, if anyone in your family has a gluten-free diet, these sleeves are great for preventing cross-contamination of allergens in the toaster.

Grilled cheese gone wrong

Credit: Black+Decker A toaster oven is a safer way to make grilled cheese.

While nifty grilled cheese toaster bags make it faster and easier to cook a grilled cheese, you should never leave the toaster unattended while the sandwich is cooking. You'll also want to clean your toaster regularly. These small appliances can easily catch fire if crumbs or cheese come in contact with the hot coils, and trust us—you don’t want to be part of a grilled cheese toaster fail.

If the option is available, it’s better to make grilled cheese on the stove or in a toaster oven. With the horizontal rack and bake settings, a toaster oven can create an evenly crisped grilled cheese sandwich better than a traditional toaster. Plus, you won’t have to worry about hot cheesy bread jumping out the top of the toaster when you hear that little ding.