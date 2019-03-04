Here's how to actually use a meat thermometer properly

Introducing a high-quality meat thermometer into your cooking routine is an incredibly quick and easy way to elevate your culinary game. Say goodbye to chicken you think is cooked properly and red meat you could have sworn would be medium-rare.

To get optimal results, however, you'll want to make sure you're using a meat thermometer properly. Luckily, they’re easy to use—just remember these steps to ensure you're using your meat thermometer the right way.

Step 1: Know what temperature you’re aiming for

Having a solid meat thermometer is only half the battle. You'll also need to know what temperature you’re aiming for before you start cooking. The USDA minimum cooking temperatures are:

Red meat: 145℉ for medium/medium-rare

Pork: 145℉ for medium/medium-rare

Fish: 145℉

Chicken/Turkey: 165℉

Keep in mind that some meats require 5-10 minutes of resting before they’re completely done, and during that resting time, temperatures rise a bit. Keep your personal preferences in mind, too—if you know you like your steak rare, find the recommended temperature for rare meat.

Step 2: Aim for the thickest part

As you're cooking, find the thickest part of the meat—when you measure, that’s where you’ll put the probe. It’s important to measure this spot first, as it will take the longest to come to temperature.

So, for example, if you notice your chicken breast is 175℉ on one end and 145℉ on the other, wait until the fat end hits 165℉. (If you want to make your life easier, try pounding your meat so it’s more even in thickness and the temperature discrepancy between sides isn’t as large.)

Step 3: Submerge the entire tip

Most thermometers have an easily distinguishable tip—it may have grooves or be slightly smaller than the rest of the probe. To accurately test temperature, this entire probe needs to be in your meat. If the tip isn't readily defined, submerge your probe about ½ inch.

Step 4: Measure multiple times

Follow your recipe and measure the meat a minute or so before it should be done, as this will let you know if you need to keep cooking. After your initial measurement, keep measuring every couple of minutes, depending on how far off you were. Once you reach temperature, take the thermometer out, wipe it down, and measure once more before removing the meat.

Step 5: Clean after each use

Keep your thermometer happy and accurate by cleaning it after each use.

If the thermometer is water safe, run the tip under hot water and lightly wipe it with a soapy sponge. If it's not water safe, run a paper towel or washcloth under hot water, dab a bit of dish-washing soap on it, then wipe down the probe, quickly drying it after.