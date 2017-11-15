I’ve been baking for years—here's my secret to perfect cookies

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

You don’t know this yet, but if you're making cookies then you need a cookie scoop. Trust me on this—my first cookie scoop was an impulse buy, but it also turned out to be a total game changer.

I’d never thought of rolling cookie dough and putting spoonfuls on a baking sheet as a frustrating task, but my cookie scoop showed me how much better it could be. With this gadget, it’s quick and easy to whip up a batch of perfectly-proportioned chocolate chip cookies without making a sticky mess of my hands.

Beyond just cookies, I keep finding new uses for my beloved scoop: portioning cake batter into cupcake tins, scooping gobs of frosting onto the cupcakes, scooping ice cream into my mouth.

ADVERTISEMENT

I still own that first cookie scoop I impulse-bought on sale. However, with the holidays on the horizon, I know I’ll soon be making huge batches of ginger snaps and buckeyes. To prepare, I decided to test out a few of the best cookie scoops on the market to figure out which one is tops.

My new favorite: The KitchenAid Gourmet Stainless Steel Cookie Dough Scoop

Credit: Reviewed / KitchenAid Sturdy construction and side grips are two favorite features of this scoop.

I’m ready to toss out my original purchase for this KitchenAid scoop. The scoop size is perfect—a standard medium, size-40 scoop—and the slight grips on the handles made for simple, non-slippery use.

From oatmeal chocolate chip dough to sticky Snickerdoodle, the dough came right out of this scoop, no problem.The inlaid blue grips on the handle made this one my favorite to reach for, and something I’d be happy to have sitting on my counter—or give as a gift to a fellow baking enthusiast.

$15 at Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

For bite-sized treats: The Norpro Stainless Steel Scoop

Credit: Reviewed / Norpro This tiny scoop has endless uses.

In the spirit of exploration, I tried scoops in a few different sizes. The smallest scoop I tried was this little 0.25-oz. Norpro. This scoop was teeny tiny, and made awesomely bite-sized treats. Not only were they adorable, but the ratio of crusty, caramelized sugar on the outside and softness on the inside worked really well.

Cookies this size would be great for children’s parties, bringing to a potluck where you know there will be lots of desserts, or packing for your own lunch! Just be careful with your baking times, as smaller cookies tend to crunch up quickly. Norpro also offers a range of scoop sizes, so you can stock up if you know you'll want cookies in a variety of sizes.

$16 at Amazon

To save a few bucks: The Wilton Stainless Steel Cookie Scoop

Credit: Reviewed / Wilton My original scoop is still value priced, and a great starter scoop.

My first cookie scoop was this Wilton, which served me well for quite a while. No-mess cookies, perfectly sized and shaped every time? Count me in! The simple stainless steel construction makes it easy to clean, albeit a bit slippery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadly, the metal lever that “scooped” the dough from the spoon recently broke off when I used it with a tough, chilled dough. I would say “you get what you paid for,” except that I got way more than $6 of fun from this scoop. Overall, I’d say this is a great starter option if you want to pay under $10 for a standard-sized cookie scoop.

$6 at Target

For huge cookies: The OXO Good Grips Large Cookie Scoop

Credit: Reviewed / OXO The large OXO scoop is great for big cookies, and ice cream.

I decided to try a large cookie scoop, because who hasn’t dreamed of making giant, coffee-shop-style cookies in their own homes? The OXO Good Grips Large Cookie Scoop is a favorite among baking bloggers, but unfortunately, larger cookies can be tougher to get right.

The scoop wasn’t perfect, struggling to release the sticky batter with its poorly-placed lever. The enormous cookies didn’t cook up as well as I’d hoped, burning around the edges while staying uncooked in the middle. If you want to bake those huge cookies you can give this one a try, but it’s not a favorite.

$16 at Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid: The Solula Professional Stainless Steel Medium Cookie Scoop

Credit: Reviewed / Solula I wasn't a fan of this scoop.

While this Solula scoop was the same perfect size as my favorite KitchenAid, it didn’t work as well. Unlike the KitchenAid, the lever that frees the dough only scrapes half of the scoop, which meant my dough stuck. In fact, when making Snickerdoodles, I ended up abandoning this scoop entirely in favor of one that was easier. It also lacks the grips to keep it easily in your hands when they inevitably end up covered in butter. Don’t bother.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.