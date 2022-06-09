Whip up a steak with these 6 premium meal kits

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There are few things in life that are as simply luxurious as a well cooked steak. Cooked to your liking, with the right amount of seasoning and complementary side dishes, a great steak dinner might just be the epitome of indulgence (for omnivores, at least. Plant-based pals: This cauliflower steak recipe is a solid alternative).

But going out to a steakhouse or fancy restaurant when you're craving that level of indulgence might not always be an option—especially right now, when prices of seemingly everything are skyrocketing. And grocery shopping can be tedious, particularly when it comes to recipes with obscure ingredients you might not use on a regular basis (I'm looking at you, giant tub of ghee).

That's why we like to let meal delivery kits do the work for us. Most brands we've tested have high-quality steak dinners on the menu—sometimes listed as premium options that utilize high quality ingredients, for a few extra dollars per serving. But we think that beats steep restaurant bills and grocery aisle headaches. Plus—you can enjoy the whole experience in your PJs. (What's more luxurious than that?)

1. Home Chef

Credit: Home Chef Home Chef was our pick for best meal kit delivery service, so we know its steaks don't disappoint.

Given that Home Chef ranked number one as our favorite meal kit delivery service, it's no surprise that its steak dinners did not disappoint during testing. (We'll be holding onto that garlic-blue-cheese butter recipe for topping steaks until further notice.)

Home Chef offers premium meals every week (alongside its traditional options like 30-minute and Calorie-Conscious) under the Culinary Collection label at an additional cost. That's where you'll find recipes like ​​sirloin steak and scallop surf and turf with sherry bacon demi and jalapeño crema steak and cilantro-lime shrimp. The collection features premium ingredients for restaurant-grade recipes that you won't believe you put together with your own two hands—which makes it all taste even better.

Sign up for Home Chef

2. HelloFresh

Credit: Hello Fresh HelloFresh's weekly premium picks are a great way to dress up your regular at-home meals.

Another familiar name in the meal kit game, HelloFresh offers several options for busy customers: from 20-minute meals to family-friendly recipes, neither of which disappointed us during testing. But HelloFresh can do more than just convenience; it also can do luxury.

The meal kit company regularly offers "Premium Picks," which are recipes that feature deluxe proteins—like steak—to add to your weekly shipment at an additional cost. Examples include dishes like peppercorn-crusted sirloin and beef tenderloin with brown butter veggies. These are typically available weekly, which makes them perfect for birthdays and celebrations—or just a treat-yourself Tuesday.

Sign up for HelloFresh

3. EveryPlate

Credit: EveryPlate With affordable meal options (even for a steak dinner), EveryPlate has something for everyone.

The affordable alternative owned by HelloFresh, EveryPlate is a great option for folks who want to benefit from the meal kit lifestyle while still staying budget-conscious. When we tested this meal kit company, we were pleasantly surprised by how tasty almost every dish was at such an affordable price (less than most coffee shop lattes!).

EveryPlate meals are priced around only $4.99 per serving, but the company also offers premium options with more expensive ingredients, like roasted garlic dijon butter steak and scallop linguine, which cost $3.99 more per serving. So you can still indulge in an expertly curated, home-cooked meal—without breaking the bank.

Sign up for EveryPlate

4. Blue Apron

Credit: Reviewed / Blue Apron Blue Apron's steak recipes are easy to follow and tasty enough to recreate.

Blue Apron was one of the OG meal delivery kits—and it's still relevant today. So it's not surprising that we loved every recipe we tried during recent testing. We were especially impressed with this seared steak and lemon-caper butter dish, which was easy to prepare (even for a red-meat newbie) and tasted like we were eating at a restaurant. And that recipe wasn't even a premium upgrade!

Blue Apron does sporadically offer premium meal kits, though, which come at an additional price. Options like top round steaks with arugula-walnut pesto and panzanella feature high-quality meat and may make you feel underdressed, just sitting in your own kitchen. Blue Apron also offers limited edition meals seasonally, like the upcoming Father's Day ribeye meal, which comes out to the priciest option on this list at $23 per serving.

Sign up for Blue Apron

5. Sunbasket

Credit: Sunbasket Although Sunbasket has some killer vegan options, there's plenty of steak on the menu too.

We may have crowned Sunbasket as the best meal kit for vegetarians, but that doesn't mean omnivores should look elsewhere. This meal kit company can do it all: from protein-packed vegan meals to internationally inspired fish and meat dishes.

When it comes to more extravagant steak dinners, customers should browse the menu for the "Chef's Table" options, which include premium ingredients and cost a bit extra per serving. But the unique flavors and dietician-approved ingredients are worth it: like in this black angus steak with mushrooms, mustard pan sauce, and kiwi salad, and the black angus steak with chickpea, artichoke, and roasted red pepper salad. Sunbasket customers can also enjoy peace of mind knowing that all their meats are sourced from responsible and sustainable ranchers and farmers. A plus for your taste buds and the environment.

Sign up for Sunbasket

6. Gobble

Credit: Gobble PSA: It is possible to cook a full, balanced meal without slicing and dicing.

Some nights, you're so exhausted that the mere thought of chopping veggies sounds like a lot. Enter Gobble, the meal kit service that does all that tedious work for you (AKA our pick for the best pre-prepped meal kit).

When we tried this service out for ourselves, we were blown away by how easily and quickly these delicious meals came together (just 15 minutes!)—with generous portion sizes. We stuck to the standard meal options during testing, but Gobble also offers premium dinners every week—like grilled filet mignon kebabs with saffron rice, and grilled New York steak and summer squash with truffle mashed potatoes—that all come together without having to haul out the cutting board.

Sign up for Gobble

