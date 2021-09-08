5 meal kits services with options for different diets

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If there's one things that's true about meal kit food delivery services, it's that they're not all created equally. Some offer pre-made microwavable dinners, while others let you tack on expert wine pairings to your order. Some keep the food prep to a minimum, while others dedicate their efforts to maximizing sustainability.

And then there are those that aim to accommodate all sorts of eating preferences and dietary restrictions. We're talking low-calorie-approved, keto diet-certified, and vegetarian-loved meals. Here are the meal kit services currently offering options for all sorts of diets, from vegan to carb-conscious.

1. HelloFresh

Credit: HelloFresh Pescatarians will delight in the variety of delicious fish-forward meals HelloFresh offers.

HelloFresh is one of the best meal kit delivery services we've tested, and it offers options for a variety of different diets. We like HelloFresh because its recipes are straightforward and its portions are substantial.

Veggie: These meals feature a variety of seasonal produce, hearty grains, and protein alternatives. Past Veggie menus have included Spaghetti with Brussels Sprouts and Parm Sprinkled with Panko and Chives and Southwest Stuffed Zucchini Boats with Pico de Gallo, Avocado Crema, and Cilantro.

Pescatarian: These meals feature an assortment of produce and seafood. Past Pescatarian menus have included Baja Barramundi with Turmeric Quinoa and Salsa Fresca and Middle Eastern Chickpea Bowls with Pistachio Rice and Garlicky White Sauce.

Calorie Smart: These meals are dietician-approved and they net out around 650 calories each. Past Calorie Smart menus have included Southwest Stuffed Zucchini Boats with Pico de Gallo, Avocado Crema, and Cilantro and Figgy Balsamic Pork with Roasted Carrots and Thyme Brussels Sprouts.

Get HelloFresh meals starting at $7.49 per serving

2. Green Chef

Credit: Green Chef Green Chef's ingredients are fresh and pre-proportioned.

Our editor also happens to be one of Reviewed's resident vegetarians, and she was a big fan of Green Chef's veg-friendly options in the Plant-Powered category. Overall, we like Green Chef because it uses USDA-certified organic ingredients and includes some pre-prepped ingredients.

Keto and Paleo: These meals are carb conscious, high-protein recipes that are gluten-, grain-, soy-, and legume-free. Past Keto and Paleo menus have included Parmesan-Crusted Chicken with Marinated Tomatoes, Green Beans, and Hazelnuts and Salmon with Red Pepper Vinaigrette and Broccoli Puttanesca.

Plant-Powered: These meals are vegan and vegetarian recipes featuring an array of plant-based proteins. Past Plant-Powered menus have included Cauliflower Cous Cous Bowls with Snap Peas, Roasted Red Peppers, Dates, Pistachios, and Tahini and Spicy Sriracha Tofu Bowls with Peanut Sauce.

Get Green Chef meals starting at $7.11 per serving

3. Gobble

Credit: Gobble Choose your recipe preference when you set up your subscription: Vegetarian, Lean & Clean, or Classic.

If you're looking for a diet-friendly meal kit that you can whip up in about 15 minutes—no really, we tried them and they're that fast—then this is the meal kit for you. Gobble is the best pre-prepped meal kit we tested because the recipes are creative, quick, easy, and most importantly, flavorful.

Lean and Clean: These meals feature lean proteins, healthy fats, and under 600 calories per serving, plus they're grain-free. Past Lean and Clean menus have included Thai-Style Green Beans with Chicken and Peanut Sauce and Creole Shrimp Maque Choux Vegetable Sauté.

Vegetarian: These meals feature seasonal produce and plant-based proteins. Past Vegetarian menus have included Paneer and Cauliflower Tikka Masala with Garam Masala Basmati Rice and Butternut Squash Ravioli with Swiss Chard and Pecan Sage Brown Butter.

Get Gobble meals starting at $11.99 per serving

4. Sunbasket

Credit: Sunbasket Sunbasket offers meal kits as well as pre-made microwaveable meals.

Sunbasket is our pick for the best meal kit for vegetarians. We love it because it offers a wide variety of meals and the recipes are relatively easy. It's also the meal kit on this list with the most diet-specific offerings, including paleo, soy-free, diabetes friendly, and more.

Paleo: These meals are carb conscious, high-protein recipes. Past Paleo menus have included Turkey Hash with Runny Eggs and Spicy Green Harissa and Catalan Chicken with Green Romesco and Spanish Green Beans.

Soy-Free: These meals don't include any soy products. Past Soy-Free menus have included Chipotle Shrimp and Cajun-Spiced Potato on a Tomato-Romaine Salad and Tandoori Chicken with Sugar Snap Peas and Turmeric Rice.

Dairy-Free: These meals don't include any dairy products. Past Dairy-Free menus have included Mojo Pork Tacos with Pickled Onions and Salsa Verde and Chicken Breasts with Olive-Leek Sauce and Sautéed Kale.

Gluten-Free: These meals don't include any foods that contain gluten. Past Gluten-Free menus have included Chicken-Andouille Jambalaya and Spicy Red Beans and Rice with Brussels Sprout Salad.

Diabetes-Friendly: These meals are low in sugar. Past Diabetes-Friendly menus have included Yucatecan Salmon with Tomatillo Verde Sauce and Zucchini and Sesame Tempeh and Chinese Tiger Salad with Pear and Cucumber.

Vegan: These meals are dairy- and meat-free, featuring plant-based proteins instead. Past Vegan menus have included Sesame Tempeh and Chinese Tiger Salad with Pear and Cucumber and Rainbow Quinoa–Black Bean Tacos with Guacamole and Cabbage Slaw.

Get Sunbasket meals starting at $8.99 per serving

5. Home Chef

Credit: Home Chef Home Chef's 15-minute meals are a great solution for long days.

Home Chef is the best meal kit we've tested overall because they use high-quality ingredients, the recipes are user-friendly, and they've got quick meal options available.

Calorie-Conscious: These meals use relatively low-calorie ingredients. Past Calorie-Conscious menus have included Creamy Garlic Parmesan Chicken with Smashed Red Potatoes and Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Mahi-Mahi in Caramelized Onion Cream Sauce with Lemon Green Beans and Mashed Potatoes.

Carb-Conscious: These meals are low on carbohydrates. Past Carb-Conscious menus have included Chicken Satay Lettuce Wraps with Slaw and Snow Peas and Mango BBQ Chicken with Cheesy Black Beans and Peppers.

Vegetarian: These meals are meat-free and instead feature fresh produce and plant-based proteins. Past Vegetarian menus have included Chipotle Sweet Potato and Corn Tacos with Pickled Shallots and Lime Slaw and Mushroom Bourguignon with Cheesy Polenta.

Get Home Chef meals starting at $6.99 per serving

