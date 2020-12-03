3 amazing tea latte blends you can make at home

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As an ex-coffee drinker, chai lattes are a big part of my morning routine. Chai gives me my daily dose of caffeine without the jitters, cramps, or crash that made me quit coffee. Naturally, the ongoing need to work from home has made finding the right home blend a crucial personal quest. Enter: One Stripe Chai Co.

What is One Stripe Chai Co.?

One Stripe Chai Co. is a small beverage brand based in Portland, Oregon. It was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Farah Jesani as a result of her own quest to bring the true taste of India’s favorite drink into American homes and support Indian organic farmers along the way.

One Stripe Chai Co. sells a small range of single-origin teas and other beverages that can be traced back to a fourth-generation family farm in Assam, India. The full lineup consists of two kinds of bottled chai concentrate (sweetened and unsweetened), a signature loose leaf blend called Chai Me At Home, a rose chai blend called Gulab City, and a golden milk blend in collaboration with fellow Desi-owned brand, Diaspora Co., called It’s Haldi, Doodh.

1. It’s Haldi, Doodh

Haldi doodh is the Hindu term for turmeric milk. It’s Haldi, Doodh is a collaboration between One Stripe Chai Co. and fellow single-origin food brand Diaspora Co., a direct trade spice company that’s been around since 2017.

Since Diaspora Co. also sources their products directly from small organic farms India, this collaboration feels like a match made in heaven. Full disclosure: I’ve been a fan of Diaspora Co.’s Pragati Turmeric for a couple years now, so for me, It’s Haldi, Doodh was an easy sell.

The words “turmeric latte” did strike a bit of fear in me, as I was instantly transported back to my days of trying not to burn myself while steaming milk as a barista. Fortunately, It’s Haldi, Doodh has easy microwave instructions: 1 cup of milk to 1 teaspoon of the blend, heated for 2 to 3 minutes. It can also be simmered on the stove, but I opted for ease.

I was stunned by the simplicity of the process, and by how aromatic the cup of golden milk was after a few minutes in the microwave. It’s Haldi, Doodh only has three ingredients—cinnamon, black pepper, and Diaspora Co. turmeric—but packs a ton of robust flavor into every sip. It’s flavorful without being fussy, it’s great for your immune system, and it’s perfect in the morning or before bed. It’s Haldi, Doodh!

2. Chai Me At Home

The Chai Me At Home loose leaf masala chai blend is a touch more technically challenging, as there is no microwave option. Thankfully, the brewing instructions are just as straightforward: Boil ½ cup of water, ½ cup of milk, and two teaspoons of chai blend on high for 5 to 8 minutes. I went for a full 8-minute brew for maximum flavor, but quickly learned that leaving chai unattended for even a second can cause the brew to overflow. A word of advice: Keep stirring!

In spite of my messy situation, One Stripe’s Chai Me At Home is one of the best cups of chai I’ve ever had. The loose-leaf tea blend is anchored by bold, spicy notes of black pepper and ginger, and lifted by tons of fragrant green cardamom. This full-bodied chai is a welcome addition to my morning routine, though I may have to factor in extra time for stove cleanup.

3. Chai Concentrate

For those looking for a quicker chai fix, One Stripe Chai Co.’s bottled masala chai concentrate is a great option. It comes in two flavors, original and unsweetened, and I tried both so you don’t have to! The instructions are super simple: Shake well, then mix equal parts concentrate and milk.

I poured the original version over ice and tried the unsweetened version hot after popping it in the microwave for two minutes. Both versions showcase a punchy mix of black tea, ginger, and warm spices that will excite any chai lover’s palate. The only difference between the two is a bit of honey and jaggery, a form of cane sugar popular in South Asia. While both were delicious as is, I ended up adding some honey to the unsweetened version.

The major taste difference I found between the bottled chai and Chai Me At Home was a lack of those beautiful cardamom notes that made the latter stand out. However, the sheer convenience of One Stripe Chai Co.’s bottled chai concentrate pretty much makes up for any disparity between the two—I made a hot cup of truly tasty chai in less time than it would take to wait in line for weaker stuff at a café, so the chai concentrate is a winner in my book.

Is One Stripe Chai Co. worth it?

Short answer, absolutely. From its stellar range of easy-to-make products, to its commitment to ethically sourcing tea and spices from organic producers, One Stripe Chai Co. definitely makes a lasting impression. All of the beverage blends are also cheaper per serving than their $5 to $8 coffee shop counterparts.

A 3.5 oz bag of It’s Haldi, Doodh contains 33 servings and is $22, or 60 cents per serving for a turmeric latte. Chai Me At Home in the same size has 20 servings, and costs $16, or 80 cents per serving for a chai latte. The 8 oz bottles of chai concentrate, which make four servings total, come in a two-pack retailed at $16, or $4 per serving for instant chai.

Considering the high quality, low hassle, and cost efficiency of everything I tried, I feel comfortable saying that One Stripe Chai Co. products are a must chai.

