Here’s the perfect recipe for your next Meatless Monday

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Picture this: a pristine fine dining restaurant with meticulously dressed chefs plating perfectly cooked pieces of steak, fish, and vegetables on bright white plates. The steaks and fish gently cook behind the scenes, sous vide in large baths of water heated by sleek immersion circulators. Why not give your home-cooked meals the same royal treatment? And why not try it with something veg-friendly?

Sous vide cooking is a great way to tenderize even the heartiest of produce, cauliflower included. This cruciferous vegetable takes center stage in this recipe, accompanied by ultra savory capers, burst tomatoes, and finished with bright lemon.

What You Need

Credit: Reviewed / Tara Jacoby / Tatiana Rosana Capers adds savory depth to this dish, while tomatoes provide umami and lemon gives it a vibrant finish.

Ingredients:

1 large head of cauliflower, halved

6 cloves garlic, smashed

Salt and pepper to taste

¾ cup olive oil, divided

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon capers

1½ cups cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon chives, minced

Zest and juice of one lemon

Tools:

Time Needed

1 hour and 30 minutes

Difficulty

Easy

How to make Sous Vide Cauliflower Steak with Brown Butter Capers and Tomatoes

Credit: Reviewed / Tatiana Rosana You'll need a large pot or plastic tub (like the one pictured here) in order to properly sous vide.

Step 1: Prepare cauliflower

Place the halved cauliflower in a large sous vide pouch or two gallon-sized zip top freezer bags along with smashed garlic cloves, salt, pepper, and ½ cup olive oil. (If using two zip top bags, divide garlic, salt, pepper, and ½ cup olive oil evenly between each.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 2: Sous vide cook cauliflower

Seal pouches and cook in a water bath at 182°F (83°C) for one hour.

Credit: Reviewed / Tatiana Rosana Sous vide cooking will make your cauliflower tender and juicy.

Step 3: Dry cauliflower, then slice into steaks

After cooking, open the pouch and move the cauliflower to a cooling rack to dry. Next, cut into 1-inch-thick “steaks.”

Step 4: Sear cauliflower steaks

Heat a nonstick saute pan over medium high heat, add ¼ cup oil, and sear steaks until golden brown on each side (about three to four minutes). Remove steaks when cooked and let rest on a plate.

Credit: Reviewed / Tara Jacoby Before searing your cauliflower into steaks, let them dry on a baking sheet or cooling rack.

Step 5: Make sauce

Add tomatoes to saute pan and cook until they just burst, about five minutes. Add butter and cook over medium heat until milk solids start to brown and sauce smells nutty and fragrant, about six minutes. Turn off heat, then add capers, lemon zest and juice, and chives. Stir to combine.

Step 6: Plate and serve

Spoon sauce over steaks and serve warm or room temperature.

You’re on your way to becoming a kitchen master. Take the next step and sign up for Chef's Course. You’ll get weekly tips, tricks, and recipes from top chefs sent straight to your inbox. It’s a whole master course for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.