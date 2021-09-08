Here’s the perfect recipe for your next Meatless Monday
This Sous Vide Cauliflower Steak is so tender, you won’t even miss meat.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Picture this: a pristine fine dining restaurant with meticulously dressed chefs plating perfectly cooked pieces of steak, fish, and vegetables on bright white plates. The steaks and fish gently cook behind the scenes, sous vide in large baths of water heated by sleek immersion circulators. Why not give your home-cooked meals the same royal treatment? And why not try it with something veg-friendly?
Sous vide cooking is a great way to tenderize even the heartiest of produce, cauliflower included. This cruciferous vegetable takes center stage in this recipe, accompanied by ultra savory capers, burst tomatoes, and finished with bright lemon.
What You Need
Ingredients:
- 1 large head of cauliflower, halved
- 6 cloves garlic, smashed
- Salt and pepper to taste
- ¾ cup olive oil, divided
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon capers
- 1½ cups cherry tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon chives, minced
- Zest and juice of one lemon
Tools:
- Sous vide immersion circulator (we love the ChefSteps Joule by Breville)
- Sous vide pouch or two zip top gallon freezer bags
- Chef’s knife
- Cooling rack
- Nonstick saute pan
Time Needed
1 hour and 30 minutes
Difficulty
Easy
How to make Sous Vide Cauliflower Steak with Brown Butter Capers and Tomatoes
Step 1: Prepare cauliflower
Place the halved cauliflower in a large sous vide pouch or two gallon-sized zip top freezer bags along with smashed garlic cloves, salt, pepper, and ½ cup olive oil. (If using two zip top bags, divide garlic, salt, pepper, and ½ cup olive oil evenly between each.)
Step 2: Sous vide cook cauliflower
Seal pouches and cook in a water bath at 182°F (83°C) for one hour.
Step 3: Dry cauliflower, then slice into steaks
After cooking, open the pouch and move the cauliflower to a cooling rack to dry. Next, cut into 1-inch-thick “steaks.”
Step 4: Sear cauliflower steaks
Heat a nonstick saute pan over medium high heat, add ¼ cup oil, and sear steaks until golden brown on each side (about three to four minutes). Remove steaks when cooked and let rest on a plate.
Step 5: Make sauce
Add tomatoes to saute pan and cook until they just burst, about five minutes. Add butter and cook over medium heat until milk solids start to brown and sauce smells nutty and fragrant, about six minutes. Turn off heat, then add capers, lemon zest and juice, and chives. Stir to combine.
Step 6: Plate and serve
Spoon sauce over steaks and serve warm or room temperature.
You’re on your way to becoming a kitchen master. Take the next step and sign up for Chef's Course. You’ll get weekly tips, tricks, and recipes from top chefs sent straight to your inbox. It’s a whole master course for free.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.