This kitchen tool is the secret to a perfect salad

Why cook over a hot stove when you can make a meal in a simple metal mixing bowl, no heat required? One of my favorite iterations of this easy dish is a spicy, vibrant kale salad. It’s unexpected and a crowd-pleaser to boot.

I’m not fussy about the recipe, and I tend to change it a little every time, but I am fussy about the bowl in which I make it. The way I see it, a mixing bowl is a workspace, not a storage container. I like to have room to move when I make a salad and I don’t like an unwieldy bowl—what’s best here is a light, wide, unbreakable metal bowl that isn’t too deep. (Save the fancy ceramic and wood bowls for serving.)

What You Need

Credit: Reviewed / Tara Jacoby Nesting metal mixing bowls make for easy storage.

Ingredients:

1 bunch kale, ribs removed, leaves sliced into ½-inch ribbons

6 scallions, thinly sliced (green and white parts)

1 or 2 serrano peppers, thinly sliced (adjust the amount based on how much heat you like)

½ teaspoon salt

1 lime, juiced (for extra oomph you can also add the zest using a microplane)

2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil

¾ cup cilantro, roughly chopped

½ cup crumbled feta

Optional: Roasted nuts or seeds of your choice

Tools:

Set of metal mixing bowls (like this highly rated 6-piece set)

Chef’s knife

Cutting board

Citrus juicer

Time Needed

20 minutes

Difficulty

Easy

How to make Spicy Kale Salad with Cilantro, Lime, Scallions, and Crumbled Feta

Credit: Reviewed / Tara Jacoby This kale salad gets its flavor from sliced jalapeños and punchy feta cheese.

Step 1: Mix the salad ingredients

Combine the kale, scallions, serrano pepper, salt, lime juice, and olive oil in a mixing bowl. Mix the ingredients thoroughly and leave to rest for 10 minutes while the lime juice and salt soften the kale.

Step 2: Adjust seasoning

Taste for seasoning and if necessary, add a little more salt or lime juice. Mix in the cilantro and then remove the salad to a serving plate or bowl. Finish with a generous sprinkling of the crumbled feta.

Step 3: Garnish and enjoy

I often garnish this salad with roasted nuts or seeds, so if you have some laying around the kitchen feel free to add them.

Credit: Reviewed / Tara Jacoby / Ned Baldwin Enjoy this salad straight out of the mixing bowl for lunch, or divvy it up to share at the start of a meal.

