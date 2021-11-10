Ordering a Thanksgiving meal kit? Don't miss these deadlines

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you want to believe it or not, Thanksgiving is just around the corner. It's only been a few short days since we turned our clocks back and Black Friday sales will be here before we know it. If you're planning to order Thanksgiving dinner from a meal kit delivery service, here are the deadlines you need to know.

1. HelloFresh

Credit: HelloFresh HelloFresh is offering two Thanksgiving meals, one with beef and one with turkey.

HelloFresh has two options for Thanksgiving dinner: the Turkey + Sides Box (feeds six to eight guests) or the Beef Tenderloin + Sides Box (feeds four to six guests). Both boxes start at $16.99 per person and include a smattering of festive sides, from roasted delicata squash to apple ginger crisp. The last day to order is by Nov. 18.

2. Home Chef

Credit: Home Chef Home Chef is offering all its Thanksgiving dishes à la carte.

Home Chef has à la carte options including turkey, sides like savory Brussels sprouts with maple bacon glaze, and not one but two dessert options—apple pie crisp and pumpkin cranberry cake—for your Thanksgiving feast. The sides serve six people and the turkey breast roast serves eight to 10. The last day to order is Nov. 19.

3. Purple Carrot

Credit: Purple Carrot This is the only meal kit delivery service on this list that's offering an entirely vegetarian Thanksgiving dinner.

Purple Carrot has a veggie-filled feast for your holiday meal including stuffed squash, cranberry crisp, and other classic fixings. Orders must be placed by 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 16.

4. Blue Apron

Credit: Blue Apron Along with its Thanksgiving dinner offerings, Blue Apron also has the option for expertly paired wines to go with your holiday dinner.

Choose from the full Blue Apron Thanksgiving Feast, Thanksgiving-inspired premium dishes (for an additional cost), vegetarian mains, and à la carte add-ons. And if you're curious about expert-curated wine pairings, check out the bundles available via Blue Apron Market. Blue Apron's Thanksgiving offerings are available for delivery the weeks of Nov. 8, Nov. 15 and Nov. 22.

5. Freshly

Credit: Freshly Freshly's Thanksgiving offerings are pre-made, so all you need to do is microwave your meal.

Grab one of Freshly's pre-made Thanksgiving dinners—Turkey Dinner with Green Bean Sauté & Toasted Pecans that's ready in less than three minutes, anyone? Or, order a pre-made side like Sweet Potato Mash with Toasted Pecans or Masterful Mash with Potato, Cauliflower & Chives for an easy potluck-friendly dish. Orders must be placed by the week of Nov. 17.

