Skip to main content
Kitchen & Cooking

Ordering a Thanksgiving meal kit? Don't miss these deadlines

Turkey day is almost here, so don't wait to order.

A top-down photo of a Thanksgiving feast with turkey and multiple side dishes. Credit: HelloFresh
Written by Madison Trapkin

Updated November 10, 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you want to believe it or not, Thanksgiving is just around the corner. It's only been a few short days since we turned our clocks back and Black Friday sales will be here before we know it. If you're planning to order Thanksgiving dinner from a meal kit delivery service, here are the deadlines you need to know.

1. HelloFresh

A Thanksgiving feast on an elaborately decorated table with sliced holiday turkey and various side dishes.
Credit: HelloFresh

HelloFresh is offering two Thanksgiving meals, one with beef and one with turkey.

HelloFresh has two options for Thanksgiving dinner: the Turkey + Sides Box (feeds six to eight guests) or the Beef Tenderloin + Sides Box (feeds four to six guests). Both boxes start at $16.99 per person and include a smattering of festive sides, from roasted delicata squash to apple ginger crisp. The last day to order is by Nov. 18.

Order the HelloFresh Thanksgiving dinner

2. Home Chef

Left: A sliced turkey roast. Right: A sweet potato and cranberry casserole topped with walnuts.
Credit: Home Chef

Home Chef is offering all its Thanksgiving dishes à la carte.

Home Chef has à la carte options including turkey, sides like savory Brussels sprouts with maple bacon glaze, and not one but two dessert options—apple pie crisp and pumpkin cranberry cake—for your Thanksgiving feast. The sides serve six people and the turkey breast roast serves eight to 10. The last day to order is Nov. 19.

Order your Home Chef Thanksgiving kits

3. Purple Carrot

A person serves themself from a tray of roasted butternut squash.
Credit: Purple Carrot

This is the only meal kit delivery service on this list that's offering an entirely vegetarian Thanksgiving dinner.

Purple Carrot has a veggie-filled feast for your holiday meal including stuffed squash, cranberry crisp, and other classic fixings. Orders must be placed by 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 16.

Order the Purple Carrot Thanksgiving box

4. Blue Apron

A table filled with Thanksgiving dishes, including turkey, carrots, cranberry sauce, and more.
Credit: Blue Apron

Along with its Thanksgiving dinner offerings, Blue Apron also has the option for expertly paired wines to go with your holiday dinner.

Choose from the full Blue Apron Thanksgiving Feast, Thanksgiving-inspired premium dishes (for an additional cost), vegetarian mains, and à la carte add-ons. And if you're curious about expert-curated wine pairings, check out the bundles available via Blue Apron Market. Blue Apron's Thanksgiving offerings are available for delivery the weeks of Nov. 8, Nov. 15 and Nov. 22.

Order the Blue Apron Thanksgiving dinner

5. Freshly

A white plate filled with turkey covered in gravy, mashed potatoes, and green beans.
Credit: Freshly

Freshly's Thanksgiving offerings are pre-made, so all you need to do is microwave your meal.

Grab one of Freshly's pre-made Thanksgiving dinners—Turkey Dinner with Green Bean Sauté & Toasted Pecans that's ready in less than three minutes, anyone? Or, order a pre-made side like Sweet Potato Mash with Toasted Pecans or Masterful Mash with Potato, Cauliflower & Chives for an easy potluck-friendly dish. Orders must be placed by the week of Nov. 17.

Order Freshly

You’re on your way to becoming a kitchen master. Take the next step and sign up for Chef's Course. You’ll get weekly tips, tricks, and recipes from top chefs sent straight to your inbox. It’s a whole master course for free.

Related content

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Up next

A photo of a Thanksgiving feast, complete with turkey and festive side dishes.

5 meal kits offering Thanksgiving dinner this year

Read more
A light blue pan and a light blue pot with lids sit in the middle of a dreamy tablescape complete with shrimp cocktail, roses, and other appetizers.

Our Place released a frosty new color

Read more
A colorful glass filled with iced hibiscus tea next to a green glass carafe filled with more of the same.

You’ll never guess the secret ingredient in this iced tea

Read more
View all Kitchen & Cooking