8 cocktail kits that bring the bar to you

The holidays are approaching! It’s time to get your cocktail on. And with bars experiencing their second round of shutdowns nationwide, it might be a good idea to keep the at-home cocktails coming. Enter: cocktail kits. Whether you are craving professionally crafted cocktails in the comfort and safety of your home, or you just want to impress your friends during your next Zoom happy hour, these kits are sure to expand your horizons and help you step up your beverage game.

1. Cocktail Courier

Credit: Cocktail Courier Try a seasonal kit from Cocktail Courier, like the Holiday Old Fashioned (left) or Polar Margarita (right).

This Chicago-based service features award-winning recipes from over 45,000 (you read that number right) professional bartenders across the country. Their frequently rotating cocktail menu is never short on exciting recipes that can really help you break out of your classic Old Fashioned rut. These kits make cocktail-making simple, even if you’re a novice.

Subscriptions can be ordered with or without spirits, so they work if you have a fully stocked bar or if you're starting from scratch. Kits come in multiple sizes, from two-cocktail mini kits to party kits that serve up 16 cocktails, and are customizable to include and incorporate your favorite spirits. Kits include house-made syrups, high-quality bottled tonics, fresh produce and herbs, and easy-to-follow instructions from top bartenders. You can order a multi-month subscription, or choose an à la carte delivery from a pretty sizable list of options.

Get Cocktail Courier starting at $29.99 a month

2. Crafted Taste

Credit: Crafted Taste Each Crafted Taste kit focuses on a specific liquor, like this gin-centric option.

Starting at $100 a box, this cocktail subscription may seem a bit pricey, but when you consider that each kit contains enough ingredients for 12 to 16 cocktails, including a full-sized bottle of a quality, hand-selected spirit, that’s a pretty good deal compared with what you’d spend at a cocktail bar. This kit is a great option for novices but is a particularly good choice for established cocktail aficionados.

Each kit comes with the fixings for three cocktail and everything you need to create them, including step-by-step instructions and locally sourced ingredients. We also like how this kit helps improve your liquor literacy—each kit centers around one specific spirit and how it can be made into three, sometimes four, delicious cocktails.

3. SaloonBox

Credit: Saloon Box Choose from a 3-, 6-, or 12-month SaloonBox subscription.

We like the SaloonBox subscription because it has mini-sized spirits bottles, which allow you to test out liquors you might not think you like. Say you have a large collection of bourbon but want to break out and learn more about gin, this box is for you—it allows you to explore without breaking the bank and without cluttering your bar shelf.

You can shop à la cart or sign up for a 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscription. Each box comes with the ingredients to make two servings each of two original cocktails based on the same spirit, with recipes created by SaloonBox or notable guest bartenders. You get a notification of what to expect in each shipment before it’s sent out, so if it’s not to your liking, you can always skip a month. For cocktail-lovers that like to select their own spirits or live in a state that doesn’t allow alcohol to be shipped, there is the “Everything But the Booze” option for a booze-free delivery.

Get the SaloonBox starting at $158.99 for three months

4. Sourced

Credit: Sourced The current cocktail menu at Sourced includes this Bulleit Lion's Tale and Bacardí Añejo Cuatro Mai Tai.

Sourced is a cocktail kit with a cause. Founded in Austin, Texas as a craft cocktail experience for large-scale events, the company quickly changed its model when the bar service industry folks took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now Sourced employs over 3,000 bartenders nationwide and that number is steadily growing. Bonus: Kit sales contribute to paying local bartenders $15 an hour, and 5% of each sale benefits the USBG Bartender Relief fun.

It's not a subscription box, per se, but notable because you can get high-quality, expert-conceived cocktails delivered to your door. Sourced focuses on a hyper-local cocktail experience, where each kit is ordered individually and, as long as you place your order by 2 p.m. EST, you’ll get your cocktails to enjoy later that day. Choose from “Today’s menu” or a pick-and-mix selection for a 12-drink package that includes bar tools, instructions, cups, and a tote bag. Options change regularly, and current offerings include a Bulleit Lion’s Tail, a Bacardí Añejo Cuatro Mai Tai, and more.

Get the Sourced cocktail kit starting at $52

5. American Cocktail Club

Credit: American Cocktail Club If you want to try American Cocktail Club before committing to a subscription, order a one-time box.

This is an affordable option that'll ensure you have room in the budget for at least one at-home-happy hour per month. American Cocktail Club kits arrive with everything you need, including the alcohol, to make four servings of world class cocktails. Each kit contains a recipe card, carbonated mixers, juice blends, four 50 ml bottles of the selected liquor and an additional mixer, garnish, or bar tool. They even have an “Everything but the Booze” box for folks with a fully stocked liquor cabinet.

Get American Cocktail Club kit for $54.99

6. Shaker & Spoon

Credit: Shaker & Spoon If you're looking for a deep dive into a specific liquor, Shaker & Spoon might be right for you.

You add the alcohol, Shaker & Spoon adds the expertise. Each month's box contains all you need (minus the booze) to create three original recipes, conceived by world-class bartenders, and built around one variety of liquor. In the end you’ll have 12 delicious cocktails to enjoy for the month (four per recipe), making it the perfect kit for anyone who likes to have a weekly cocktail night. Plus, you can skip a month or cancel your subscription at any time.

Shaker & Spoon also offers resources on their site such as how-to videos and a glossary to help you hone your cocktail making. If you’re a cocktail-lover hoping to come out of quarantine with a new skill, this subscription kit will give you the confidence and prowess to show off post-pandemic.

Get the Shaker & Spoon cocktail kit starting at $50 a month

7. Hella

Credit: Hella Cocktail Co. Hella provides everything but the booze, from mixers to bitters and beyond.

OK, so this isn’t a subscription box, but if you are looking for a one-off cocktail kit, this is a great option. We first heard about Hella’s premium crafted bitters when they were recommended to us by seasoned mixologists. The highly regarded company has now paired their exceptional bitters with premium mixers, spritzers, and a bar tool to round it all out. These kits are the ultimate in creative combos, like the new spin on an Old Fashioned that comes with five different bitters to choose from and the Peach Ginger Smash Kit, which ingeniously blends a Moscow Mule with a Peach Bellini (why didn’t we think of that?).

8. Mouth

Credit: Mouth Mouth delivers artisan cocktails to your door.

Mouth is a brand that shines at showcasing small-batch, artisan food and drink companies. Just like its food subscription boxes, this mixers-only subscription features hand-selected products from makers who are passionate about telling stories through their products. With each delivery you get a full background on the small producers represented in each box. Every month of cocktails subscription is a different, curated "surprise" theme. The fine print: These boxes are alcohol-free, so you'll need to BYOB when it's time to mix up a cocktail using one of their recipes.

Get the Mouth mixers-only subscription for $85 a month

