This waffle recipe is like a warm hug on a chilly morning
Blueberry compote and cardamom brown butter? Yes please!
Every Saturday morning there’s a fierce debate in my house about what’s for breakfast. Will it be crêpes? A Dutch baby? Maybe pancakes? Each has their merits, but my daughter prefers a waffle above all else—and a waffle maker is the best tool for the job.
When my daughter was little we stuck closely to Irma Rombauer’s excellent foundational recipe from “The Joy of Cooking.” As the years wore on we’ve made some changes that I’m not hubristic enough to say are improvements, though they certainly keep us entertained. The current iteration pairs brown butter with cardamom, a combo that makes everything from waffles to roasted lamb to cake taste better, topped with homemade blueberry compote.
What You Need
Ingredients:
For the brown butter
½ cup butter (8 tablespoons)
½ teaspoon cardamom
For the blueberry compote
2 cups blueberries
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ cup sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla
For the waffles
1¾ cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
2 tablespoons sugar
¾ teaspoon salt
3 eggs
1¾ cups milk
Tools:
Waffle maker (our favorite is the Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker)
Chef’s knife
Cutting board
Small saucepan
Medium saucepan
Sieve or other fine mesh strainer
Mixing bowl set
Whisk
Time Needed
30 minutes
Difficulty
Medium
How to make Cardamom Brown Butter Waffles with Blueberry Compote
Step 1: Turn on the waffle maker
This might seem obvious, but it’s important! Your waffle maker will take a few minutes to heat up and you’ll want it nice and hot when it’s time to add batter.
Step 2: Brown the butter
Cut the butter into 4 or 5 pieces and add it to a small saucepan over medium heat. First the butter will melt, then as it gets hot it will foam. When the foam recedes the butter will begin to brown and produce a nutty, caramel-like smell. Add the cardamom and reduce the heat to low. Cook for another 60 to 90 seconds and then turn off the heat.
Step 3: Make blueberry compote
Combine blueberries, salt, sugar, vanilla, and ¼ cup water in a medium saucepan. Cook covered over medium heat for 5 minutes or until the berries have relaxed and have released some liquid. Strain out the berries, return the liquid to the pot, and set berries aside. Cook the liquid over medium-low heat until it’s reduced by about half, then add the cooked berries to the pot. Set aside.
Step 4: Mix waffle batter
Mix the dry waffle ingredients in one bowl and the wet in another. (Though I’ve been known to do it all in one.) Don’t over-mix, some lumps are OK. Finally, whisk in the cardamom butter.
Step 5: Cook waffles
Waffle makers come in all different sizes and shapes. It’s best to simply follow the instructions for the one you have.
Step 6: Serve and enjoy
Top with blueberry compote, served hot or room temperature, and finish with a drizzle of syrup if you’d like.
