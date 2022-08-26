This high-end dishwasher’s cleaning performance delivers a solid value with extras

What owners are saying about the Beko DDT39434X

The Beko DDT39434X has a clean facade, with a large, solid handle and an indicator light as the only visible features when it’s closed. Opening up its door reveals a standard three-rack setup.

The third rack is a singular tray with no articulation, but does feature grooved channels to accommodate spatulas and ladles.

The upper rack features stemware holsters with a latticework design, which is capable of keeping your wine glasses safe while also providing another shelf for long, flat items.

The lower rack features Beko’s Deep Wash technology, which is basically a specialized wash zone that allows you to clip bottles and other tall containers into position over high-powered water jets.

About the Beko DDT39434X dishwasher

Credit: Reviewed / Beckett Dubay The Beko DDT39434X’s upper rack features honeycomb-shaped holsters to help keep your stemware secured.

Dimensions: 33.88” x 23.56” x 22.44” (H x W x D)

33.88” x 23.56” x 22.44” (H x W x D) Capacity: 16 place settings

16 place settings Finishes: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Cycles: Auto, AquaFlex, Heavy+, Normal, Glass Care, Quick & Shine, Express, Rinse & Hold, Downloadable Program

Auto, AquaFlex, Heavy+, Normal, Glass Care, Quick & Shine, Express, Rinse & Hold, Downloadable Program Cycle options: Deep Wash, Fast+, Steam Gloss, Sanitize, Half load

Deep Wash, Fast+, Steam Gloss, Sanitize, Half load Special features: CornerIntense spray arm, EverClean self-cleaning filter, DeepWash bottle-cleaning technology

CornerIntense spray arm, EverClean self-cleaning filter, DeepWash bottle-cleaning technology **Control panel: Top-control

User manual: Beko DDT39434X dishwasher manual

What we like

Most cycles get most dishes completely clean of stains

Credit: Reviewed / Beckett Dubay The Beko DDT39434X’s top-facing controls allow it to have a sleek look when closed.

The Beko DDT39434X’s Heavy cycle is by far its strongest one, able to clean an average of 97% of our test stains. However, looking down the results on a stain-by-stain basis, the dishwasher only really had difficulty with one stain—pureed spinach—which still had 19% of the stain remaining after a wash. The next-toughest stain, egg, only had 3.2% remaining, and the rest were 100% clean.

This pattern continued for the Normal and Quick cycles: Most stains were 100% cleaned, but the pureed spinach result dragged the overall averages down to 89% and 81.81% respectively.

The reason pureed spinach is a difficult stain is because it requires good spray coverage to clean off and has a nasty tendency to be so finely particulate that it gets around dishwashers’ filtration methods. If you’ve ever had a protein shake with plant powder in it, you’re probably familiar with flecks of green winding up redeposited onto otherwise clean dishes.

As long as your diet doesn’t tend to include too many pureed vegetables, the Beko DDT39434X’s cleaning power shouldn’t disappoint.

The third rack, Deep Wash zone, and other features add value

Credit: Reviewed / Beckett Dubay The third rack is deep enough to accommodate spatulas and ladles, while also allowing users to secure regular-sized silverware.

The Beko DDT39434X has a few extra features, all of which provide some good functionality.

It has a third rack to help store oversized cutlery like ladles or small ramekins. Its middle rack has stemware holders to keep all of your wine glasses safe during a wash cycle.

The bottom rack has an interesting take on bottle jets in its Deep Wash feature. The way this works is you strap your bottles in using clips built into the tines. This keeps them in place and positions them directly over a powerful water jet that helps ensure their interiors get scrubbed clean.



Credit: Reviewed / Beckett Dubay Clips built into the tines of the bottom rack help keep bottles in place for a deep wash.

Efficient operation saves you water and energy

If you’re worried about your carbon footprint, the Beko DDT39434X makes efficient use of resources.

On average, a dishwasher uses 164 kWh/year in electricity and 976 gal/year of water. The Beko DDT39434X only uses 151.06 kWh/year and 776.36 gal/year. That’s 8% less electricity and 20.45% less water than the average dishwasher and 37% less electricity and 39% less water than some of the more resource-hungry options.

If you really want to save on water usage, there are other models out there that use even less, but the Beko DDT39434X is a good compromise between resource use and cleaning power.

What we don’t like

It has mild issues with redeposit

As alluded to above, the pureed spinach stain we use really shines a light on a dishwasher’s ability to filter out fine particles. Pureed spinach particles are fibrous and don’t break down during a wash cycle, and they’re so fine they often bypass the dishwasher’s filter, get recirculated with the wash water, and wind up getting washed back onto other dishes.

We saw minor issues with redeposit on the Quick and Normal cycles, but the Heavy cycle especially had some problems with it. This is likely because the Heavy cycle uses additional wash cycles, which gives particles another chance to wash back onto a clean dish.

Of course, the degree to which this will be a problem for you depends on what types of foods you typically eat. If you don’t drink shakes with plant-based powders, or use sauces with pureed vegetables, you won’t have a problem.

If these items are in your diet, it means your dishes will likely have some specks on them after a wash cycle.

Owners seem to like their Beko DDT39434X, awarding it an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars across major retailers.

Those who praise the Beko DDT39434X think it is a good value for its price first and foremost. Other common points of praise include decent functionality, enough space, and a sturdy build quality.

There aren’t many negative reviews for the Beko DDT39434X. Looking at the scores overall, the overwhelming majority of reviews awarded the dishwasher 4 or 5 stars, which seems to match with our experience of the Beko DDT39434X: It’s not amazing, but it is pretty good for its price.

Warranty

The industry standard warranty is one year for parts and services. Beko offers a two-year warranty from the date of installation. Beko will also cover the ProSmart inverter motor for up to 10 years.

This is an excellent warranty program that rivals some of the best in the industry, and should go a long way towards providing consumers with peace of mind in their investment.

Should you buy the Beko DDT39434X?

Yes—especially if you can find it on sale

During a time when all appliances are currently experiencing a price hike and shortages, the Beko DDT39434X may still give you sticker shock.

That isn’t to say this dishwasher doesn’t provide a lot of value for its purchase price. It features good, solid cleaning performance. It has a third rack, an innovative take on bottle jets, and a clean-looking design. It feels good to use and will look nice in your kitchen.

The main factor working against the Beko DDT39434X is its price, which puts it in the same level as top-tier Bosch models and styles from Miele, i.e. the best dishwashers on the market. While Beko’s excellent warranty goes a long way towards making this dishwasher more of an investment than some of its competitors, its cleaning power is lower than other options at this price point.

The Beko DDT39434X has a lot to offer and is within the top dozen or so of the ones that we’ve ever lab tested .If you’re looking for options, try the excellent Bosch 800 Series SHPM88Z75N dishwasher, which has a similar feature set and even stronger cleaning performance.

Meet the tester Mark Brezinski Senior Writer @markbrezinski Mark Brezinski is a senior writer with over ten years of experience reviewing consumer tech and home appliances. See all of Mark Brezinski's reviews