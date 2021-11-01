The new Beats buds outpace the AirPods Pro and welcome Android users too

Pros Clear, balanced sound

Good noise canceling

Ample feature set Cons Can be finicky on Android

No EQ modes

Case lacks wireless charging

All the best features of the AirPods Pro, plus a reach across the mobile aisle.

The Fit Pro aren’t perfect. Android users may encounter some occasional operational hiccups, while more dedicated listeners will bemoan the lack of EQ. But if you’re primarily an AirPods or AirPods Pro user, the Beats Fit Pro should have you excited. They bring along all of the AirPods Pro’s best features, including the H1 chip for seamless integration with Apple devices, along with a well-designed Beats app for Android. They also offer pleasant sound, a comfortable fit, and battery life that outpaces both the older AirPods Pro and rival buds outside Apple’s ecosystem, like the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Set right at the $200 mark, the Fit Pro are only a bit pricier than the newest AirPods 3 while performing on par with (and in some cases, better than) the AirPods Pro. To put it simply: If you’re an iPhone user, these make a very strong case as the new buds to buy, full stop. And even if you’re on Android, they may just steal your heart.

About the Beats Fit Pro

Here are the vital specs for the Fit Pro:

Price: $199.99

$199.99 Battery life: Up to 6 hours with noise canceling (7 without), up to 27 hours total with charging case

Up to 6 hours with noise canceling (7 without), up to 27 hours total with charging case Fast charging: 5 minutes of charging for an hour of playback

5 minutes of charging for an hour of playback Colors: Black, White, Sage Gray, Stone Purple

Black, White, Sage Gray, Stone Purple Ambient sound modes: Adaptive ANC, Transparency Mode

Adaptive ANC, Transparency Mode Speakers: Beats custom dual-element dynamic transducer

Beats custom dual-element dynamic transducer Calling: Beam-forming microphone with targeted voice uplink and wind-noise mitigation

Beam-forming microphone with targeted voice uplink and wind-noise mitigation Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Apple H1 chip

Bluetooth 5.0, Apple H1 chip Audio codecs: AAC, SBC

AAC, SBC Dust/water resistance: IPX4

IPX4 Weight: 5.6 grams per earbud, 54.5 grams for the charging case

5.6 grams per earbud, 54.5 grams for the charging case Apple features: iCloud Sharing, Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing, Spatial Audio w/ Dynamic Head Tracking, Hands-free Siri, Find My

With Beats being an Apple brand, you’ll get access to the most features while using the Beats Fit Pro with an iPhone, including all the top features present in the AirPods Pro. But these buds have also been engineered to play nice with Android. Beats gave reviewers access to a pre-release version of the Beats app for Android in order to make such an assessment accurately. We received a review sample of the Fit Pro from Beats, in Stone Purple.

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk In the box, you're getting the buds, their charging case, USB-C charging cable, and two additional ear tip sizes.

In the box, you’ll find the buds and their charging case; two additional ear tip sizes (three total); and a USB-C charging cable. Note that this is not the usual USB A-to-C cable that most true wireless buds come with, but one that’s USB-C on both ends.

What we like

Top-tier fit

No matter how many features they have or how great they sound, nobody wants earbuds that aren’t comfortable. Fortunately, the Beats Fit Pro come equipped with stabilizing wings and three ear tip options that make them quite comfortable both initially and in the long term.

They might not have the iconic look of the AirPods, but for my ears, they’re easier to wear—partly because they feel like they'll stay better in place. The stabilizing wings also make them a better choice for going on a run or getting in a light workout compared to any of Apple’s competing buds—including the AirPods Pro.

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk Thanks to their stabilizing wing, the Fit Pro sit very snugly in your ears, making them a great choice for workouts.

One thing to keep in mind regarding workouts is that the Fit Pro have an IPX4 water protection rating (just like the new AirPods and AirPods Pro). This means that water splashing over 5-10 minutes won’t harm them, but they’re also not dunkable (e.g. IPX7 or better) like Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro, so while you can definitely work out in them comfortably, you can’t rinse them off in the sink.

The default ear tips provided a good seal, with the stabilizing wings going a long way toward keeping the Fit Pro cemented into my ears. However, if you’re someone who generally struggles to enjoy the process of shoving little earbuds into your ears, you’ll probably find some relief using the Ear Bud Fit Test, a feature available for both Apple and Android users. This feature measures your ears once you’ve inserted the Fit Pro for proper sizing. It’s not a game-changing feature, but it’s a nice convenience.

Good, clean sound

As a tech journalist, I admit to having some outdated notions about how Beats headphones or earbuds are going to sound—in a word, bassy. So I was pleasantly surprised to find that, for the most part, the Beats Fit Pro provide a balanced soundscape that doesn’t overpower the subtler elements of music by way of boosted bass.

In keeping with the season, I started out listening to a playlist of “lo-fi Halloween tunes” on Spotify. That genre’s muted percussion effects, heavy use of sub-bass drones, and sparse melodic instrumentation tends to highlight the sonic proclivities of earbuds well. I’m happy to confirm that the Fit Pro—while they don’t sound as good as some of our favorite high-end over ear headphones—sound plenty good for their $200 price tag.

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk For $200, the Beats Fit Pro sound great, serving up serious competition for the pricier Apple AirPods Pro.

I’m a big fan of the Galaxy Buds 2 from Samsung, which cost about $50-70 less than the Beats Fit Pro, and I can confirm that the Beats sound just as good if not even a bit better. This is tricky to quantify because those Samsung buds have a variety of EQ settings, some of which I prefer.

I also transitioned back and forth between an iPhone and Android phone, as well as back and forth between the Beats Fit Pro and the Apple AirPods Pro while listening to the Rush album Signals, which—on top of being judiciously and carefully mixed—sports a wide range of genre palettes, from 80s new wave keyboard styles to traditional hard rock riffs. Not only do the Beats Fit Pro sound equally good regardless of phone type, but they definitely sound as good (if not better than) the AirPods Pro, despite the Pro being the more expensive of the two.

Call quality is very good, though the AirPods Pro are still a bit better.

Finally, they’re also a good choice for making and taking calls. The Fit Pro did a good job preserving my voice and I could hear my call partner cleanly, with zero distortion on either end. Compared to the AirPods Pro, a few calls in both normal and “windy” (read: in front of a fan) settings confirmed that the Pro are still a bit better when it comes to isolating voice, but for the most part, the overall quality is very similar.

Easy controls (mostly)

One major difference between the AirPods Pro and the Beats Fit Pro are their control methods. The AirPods Pro’s stems not only make them easy to insert and remove from your ears, but their Force Sensor controls let you easily squeeze your way to controlling audio and calling.

The Fit Pro use a single, standardized button on either bud: tap to play/pause, tap twice to skip forward, thrice to skip backward. But you can also customize what holding the buttons does, whether that means jumping between ANC/transparency mode or controlling volume. This is something none of Apple’s AirPods models offer.

Volume controls on Android can be inconsistent, something that will hopefully be ironed out in an update.

My only little quibble has to do with the volume controls and how they work on Android. I’m picky about volume: some tracks I want as loud as I can stand, while others are better suited for lower volume, so I tend to adjust regularly throughout a single album or playlist. I’ve found that adjusting volume using the Fit Pro on an Android phone accurately is difficult: when holding either bud to raise/lower volume, my phone waits a moment, and then responds at great speed, often rocketing volume up or down much further than I intended. There’s a “constant signal” issue happening, where you have to wait a beat after holding the button for the Android system to respond and then release it pretty quickly before your entire volume slider moves to one side.

I’m inclined to assume this can be ironed out eventually via firmware update, but it is admittedly a little annoying, especially compared to how easy it is to adjust volume via buttons on other buds like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

Plenty of features—no matter your phone

There’s no denying that the Beats Fit Pro are best suited to Apple devices. I used them on both an iPhone 12 and a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the parity to the AirPods Pro experience is very strong.

In fact, my wife—who uses the AirPods Pro religiously—confirmed that using the Beats Fit Pro was a near-identical experience, with the same volume/ANC/transparency layout on an iPhone as the AirPods. Thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s H1 chip, the Fit Pro offer the same instantaneous pairing and proprietary features—iCloud Sharing, hands-free Siri, and dynamic head tracking for Spatial Audio, for example—as the AirPods Pro. And, again, they do it for less money! (Unless you can grab the AirPods Pro on sale, of course.)

However, while you’re losing out on some features on an Android device, my experience using the Fit Pro on my Samsung phone was not at all an impoverished one.

The latest version of the Beats app provides a similar level of accessibility for Android users, including customizable buttons, easy selection between ANC, off, and transparency mode, and automatic ear detection using a skin sensor which, in my experience, has been just a hair faster to stop and resume playback compared to other auto-play/pause methods. You’ll also get single-bud ANC, Beats’ earbud fit test, and the standard information like battery levels and product name (my purple Fit Pro are named “Ruby” at the moment).

Credit: Beats The Beats app for Android allows for plenty of features, and is about as easy to use as using the Fit Pro on an iPhone.

Honestly, not being embedded in the Apple ecosystem nor terribly prone to seek out audio features like Spatial Audio (Apple's proprietary form of immersive surround sound), I don’t find myself missing features like iCloud/Audio Sharing or dynamic head tracking during spatial playback.

As someone fairly embedded in Samsung’s ecosystem, I do think I would miss the instant switching between my Samsung phone and tablet were I to make the switch to the Beats Fit Pro primarily, but for the most part the Fit Pro are no less robust a pair of buds on Android as they are on iPhone, and that’s great news. The Find My feature (Apple only) is certainly a boon for iPhone users, since it allows you to track the Fit Pro like an iPhone, rather than the normal Bluetooth range of 33 feet for most other buds.

The one thing I do miss here is the ability to use any form of EQ, something folks who haven’t strayed from Apple’s minimalist ecosystem may not even be familiar with. But this feature is one you’ll find in most of our favorite true wireless earbuds, like the Jabra Elite 85t. While I’m fond of the Fit Pro’s default sound, I love the ability to pick EQ presets for different types of music—something you can find on plenty of cheaper earbuds than these.

More battery is always better

When it comes to wireless headphones and especially true wireless earbuds, battery life is rather important. One of our major complaints about the AirPods Pro concerns their battery life, which is definitely on the stingy side at 4.5 hours on a single charge with ANC. While you might not have a problem with popping them back in the case every 5 hours or so, battery life also shortens over time, meaning that after a year of use, you may be down to around 4 hours—eventually, it’s going to be a problem.

The Beats Fit Pro offer up a solid boost to battery life: you’ll get around 6 hours with ANC (7 without) and 27-30 hours with the case charges. That's not class-leading by any means, but it is an improvement over both the AirPods Pro and Galaxy Buds Pro, and could make a bigger difference after you’re a year or two into the product’s life cycle.

Of note, one major thing missing from the Beats Fit Pro is wireless (Qi) charging. It's just mysteriously absent. I tried my Fit Pro on two different wireless charging pads and got no response, and it's also not listed in any press materials, but it is an odd omission. Even the older AirPods Pro offer this feature (as almost all true wireless buds do), and the AirPods 3 even add on MagSafe charging for Apple’s special, magnetic charging pads, so it's a head scratcher.

Good noise canceling and transparency mode

Having just come off a review of the Bose QC45, I wouldn’t say I’m super impressed with the Fit Pro’s noise canceling, but that’s a very demanding comparison to make.

A more fair comparison—against the Galaxy Buds 2 and AirPods Pro—spells success for the Beats Fit Pro. Where earbuds are concerned, a well-sealed fit in your ear has a lot to do with passive noise dampening, and the Fit Pro certainly fit snugly thanks to their wing stabilizers. This means even when ANC is off, they do a decent job keeping out ambient sounds, and with it on, they keep plenty of noises at bay.

Of course, this extra snug fit is one reason why the Fit Pro’s transparency mode—which, opposite active noise canceling, actively lets ambient sounds in—is also so welcome. With transparency mode, it’s easy to listen to traffic or have conversations, regardless of how snugly the Fit Pro are sunk into your ears.

What we don’t like

Sometimes finicky on Android

As stated, I used the Fit Pro with both a current iPhone and current Android smartphone, and it’s clear that Apple users will have the cleanest and most consistent experience.

Kudos to Beats for keeping the Beats app up to date, looking minimal and functioning intuitively, but I also ran into some occasional syncing/pairing issues and the aforementioned volume control issues—none of these reared their heads on iPhone.

It’s again worth pointing out that the version of the Beats app reviewers are using during this period is in pre-release—it’s not available to the public yet, and some final software updates for the app and/or the buds themselves may mean the issues I encountered (overly responsive volume controls, mysteriously being unpaired from the Beats app despite being connected to my phone over Bluetooth) will be smoothed out by launch.

Can we get some EQ?

It would be entirely “un-Apple” to allow us to change how the Beats Fit Pro sound. Between a desire for consistency of experience and (not unfounded) claims about “signature” Beats sound, it’s not surprising that there’s no EQ control or EQ presets available on the Fit Pro.

But when it comes to listening to multiple genres—classical, hip hop, hard rock, lo-fi, whatever—on top of podcasts, movies, and the variety of other kinds of content you’re likely to use these with, having EQ presets that might suit certain types of content better isn’t exactly a luxury: it’s a very common feature across earbuds and headphones of many price points.

It's hard not to notice that EQ controls are missing from a $200 set of true wireless buds.

As stated, this is a feature you get from the $150 Galaxy Buds 2, the previous Galaxy Buds+, and tons of buds from brands like Jabra, Sony, Anker, and others. So it’s hard not to notice it missing from a $200 set of true wireless buds, even if it’s entirely in line with behavioral expectations from Apple/Beats.

Should you buy it?

Yes—these meet or beat almost everything you’ll get in the AirPods Pro

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk We think the Beats Fit Pro are an awesome choice regardless of what kind of phone you have.

If you read this whole review and still go buy the Apple AirPods Pro, I can’t entirely blame you. Those ubiquitous and iconic white-stemmed buds are as much a fashion status symbol and form of social inclusion as they are a listening gadget, and there’s no denying that they’re also a fantastic choice for iPhone users. They’re easy to use, offer tons of features, and have great ANC and call quality. In fact, the AirPods Pro still fared just a bit better than the Beats Fit Pro during our voice isolation tests.

But if you want a boost to battery life, a more secure fit during workouts, and a wider range of colors to choose from while still getting the same Apple H1 chip parity and seamless functionality as you’ll get from the AirPods Pro, the Beats Fit Pro are your product. And even with some occasional Android system mishaps, they’re almost equally appealing to Android users, though I daresay you may get a similarly luxe experience from the Galaxy Buds 2 for a good bit less money—just keep in mind you’d be leaving an hour or so of battery life on the table.

For $200, regardless of what kind of phone you have, the Beats Fit Pro present a considerable value in this price range. While Samsung buds might end up offering the smoothest Android experience (especially for Samsung phone users) the Beats app for Android makes the Fit Pro an equally staunch choice.

And iPhone users? Now’s your chance for a sea-change, a new kind of status symbol: a product that costs less than the AirPods Pro but lasts longer off a single charge, works every bit as well, sounds even better, and will stay snugly in your ear during a run. If that sounds like what you’re looking for, the Beats Fit Pro won’t let you down.

