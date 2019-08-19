Sony's latest buds sound better than AirPods—but are they worth it?

If you've been craving true wireless's convenient portability but didn't want to settle for something with only average audio performance, the WF-1000XM3's should be on your radar.

As it stands, I think the WF-1000XM3's are about on par with the AirPods in terms of their ease of use and connectivity, even if they're definitely bulkier and less minimalist/subtle overall. But where it really counts is sound quality, and that's where these Sony buds win out handily: they're simply some of the best headphones I've heard in a good long while.

Enter the WF-1000XM3, a true wireless version Sony's over-ear noise-canceling behemoths (the WH-1000XM3, our pick for Best Overall Noise-Canceling Headphone ). These earbuds boldly demand you shell out over $200, with the promise of charging and pairing on par with Apple, the same lauded ANC as the WH-1000XM3, and the usual boasts about all-day battery life.

So-called "true wireless" earbuds are the next feather in the cap of heavyweight headphone manufacturers. Specifically, the assumed aim is to create an experience that combines the luxury of high-quality personal audio with the portability and convenience of tiny, completely wireless earbuds. And right now, what's on every manufacturer's mind is: make something that's better than the Apple AirPods.

In the box, you get the charging case, the earbuds themselves, a USB-C charging cable, and no shortage of silicone covers for the earbuds themselves, helping ensure you get a perfect fit (or as perfect as possible).

In our tests (using our in-lab Head and Torso Simulator), we found that the WF-1000XM3's output a max volume of around 95 dB, which is plenty loud for in-ear type headphones, and naturally dampen outside sound by 6.3 dB just by being in your ears. With ANC cranked up, they reduce ambient noise by about 16.6 dB, which is really solid for true wireless earbuds.

What We Like

The WF-1000XM3's sound great

There's a lot to get into regarding these Sony in-ears—their charging case, portability, the functionality in the Sony app, and so on—but for many consumers, the filigree that makes these headphones feel fancy and premium is only worth calling icing if the cake is good. In this case, the cake is sound quality, and the cake is very good indeed.

While one of my favorite things about the WF-1000XM3's is how easy it is to adjust the EQ within the app on the fly, even in their base "flat" setting, they sound magnificent.

After receiving our loan sample and bringing them home, I ended up waking up at 3AM randomly the next morning and decided I'd spend the time just laying in bed and listening to a lot of my favorite music.

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk Even without a boosted EQ setting, the WF-1000XM3's sound excellent, providing full frequency coverage and ample bass with a good ear fit.

I don't want to just out and say I cried a little when I first started listening to these, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't very moved by how things sounded. I listened to a bunch of my favorite old bands—Rush, Yes, Genesis (I like prog rock, OK?)—as well as my Spotify Premium mixes and playlists: everything from the recently deceased Joao Gilberto, to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, to lo-fi Nintendo music, chiptunes, and Final Fantasy soundtracks.

I ended up listening to music for three hours straight, including the entirety of Close to the Edge, and every bit of it was magnificent. I even heard bass lines within Yes' 20+ minute masterpiece that hadn't been very clear before.

These headphones sound as good or better than any pair I've personally owned.

I should have prefaced this tirade by pointing out that I typically don't enjoy in-ear style headphones. But to my ears, the WF-1000XM3's sound as good or better than any pair of headphones I've personally owned, which includes two limited edition ATH-M50X's, the lauded Sony MDR-7506 over-ears, and so on.

What I'm trying to say is that I'm a dyed-in-the-wool fan of audiophile-facing over-ear cans, but for the last several weeks I've been using the WF-1000XM3's almost daily instead of my beloved over-ears. They sound that good.

The whole experience feels polished

After their excellent sound quality, my next favorite thing about these headphones is how easy they are to use. I'm probably a bit awe-struck because I've never used truly wireless earbuds before, but the experience of listening to and charging the WF-1000XM3's feels like the next evolution in headphones.

For starters, Sony hasn't skimped on the materials here. The headphones themselves are a fetching combination of black and gold filigree, with clear left/right markings on each little bud (left is white, right is red, which should feel familiar to anyone used to analog audio setups). The USB-C charged case is equally fine, featuring soft black plastic and an attractive copper lid that snaps open and closed smoothly.

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk Like most true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3's snap in and out of their carrying case with satisfying magnetism.

I've used Bluetooth headphones before, but never any that connected with the speed and efficacy of these in-ears from Sony. Within nanoseconds of activating my phone's Bluetooth, the headphones announce that they're connected.

Granted it's only a second or two faster than most Bluetooth headphones I've used, but the feeling of instantaneous connection definitely lends the WX-1000XM3's an air of luxury. This was one of our favorite things about the Apple Airpods, and it's good that Sony has the technology to keep up.

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk The charging case and headphones are made of great materials, but the charging cable is pretty short.

Essentially, these headphones look nice, are made up of fine materials (even if the USB-C charging cable is a little on the short side if you're not plugging into a laptop), and work flawlessly, whether or not you have the Sony app open—but more on that in a bit. Lastly, you can only get about 20-25 feet of range before the Bluetooth starts to drop, so don't wander too far from your phone.

Battery life is not exactly what Sony says, but it's very darn close

If leaving home for your commute or a trip and realizing you forgot your headphones is annoying, remembering to bring them with you only to discover they're dead (or almost dead) can be infuriating. One of the biggest early issues with true wireless earbuds was how to get decent battery life out of them. Yes, you can charge them in the case, but you also have to keep the case charged, and it's no good if you end up doing more charging than listening.

Fortunately, the WF-1000XM3's seem to have solved this problem to some degree. The buds themselves still don't have all-day battery life—Sony claims six hours, which is fairly accurate. I found my buds dying a little under six hours, more like five or five and a half, depending on how often I changed the EQ settings in the app and how often the dynamic active noise canceling was switching settings.

All in all you're getting 15-20 hours of use out of these buds before you need to charge the case.

You're not just getting five-ish hours of battery life, however, assuming you've got the case with you. Like with all true wireless earbuds, popping the WF-1000XM3's into their small charging case restores their battery life. After fully draining them yesterday, I started charging them at around 10:15AM from totally dead, and they were back to full in about an hour and a half.

So as long as you stow them when you've got time, it's extremely easy to keep them charged. The case itself charges them to full just about three times before it also needs recharging, so all in all you're getting 15-20 hours of use out of these buds before you need to charge the case. That ain't bad at all.

The app works flawlessly, too

You can connect to the WF-1000XM3's without opening up the Sony app, but you do need to use it to customize the buds to your liking—and there's a lot to do here.

At a glance, the app tells you when you are or aren't connected, the individual battery level of each bud, which Adaptive Sound Control mode is active, the EQ setting, what's playing, and so on. It's a robust experience that, in my weeks of using these headphones, never malfunctioned or misled me.

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk The Sony app has a ton of options for customizing the WF-1000XM3's, similar to the company's other high-end ANC headphones

That said, it does take a bit of tinkering to get things exactly how you want them, and setting things just to your liking will probably take a few days, if not longer. Once you've played around with different levels of noise reduction and set the buttons up to do what you want, though, you'll be right at home. Personally, I turned both the left/right buttons off, and turned ambient noise reduction all the way up to maximum. Was it ham-fisted? Sure. But it worked for me.

One relief, to me anyway, is that you don't have to always open/run the Sony app to connect to the headphones from your phone or laptop. You can open it up to check the battery level or adjust the EQ whenever you like, but once you get it set up the way you want, the settings hold true without rebooting the app.

Noise-canceling to rival the big boys

One of the biggest selling points of Sony's new true wireless earbuds is the noise canceling. You might be familiar with Sony's WH-1000XM3, the over-ear version of these which recently took our #1 spot for Best Noise Canceling Headphones. The WF-1000XM3's aren't quite as good as their over-ear big brother, but they come pretty darn close.

I used the noise canceling functions in a ton of situations. Not only did I use it regularly for my commute to/from Reviewed's office in Cambridge (meaning while walking, on the bus, and on the train), but I used them during a move down to Philadelphia (and managed to only briefly lose the headphones and charging cable on separate occasions). The WF-1000XM3's didn't block everything, but for true wireless earbuds they definitely get the job done.

The ambient sensing—which basically attempts to ascertain what you are doing and adjust the buds' noise canceling respectively—works pretty well overall. It knows when I am sitting, walking, and even has a "commuting" setting, though the first time I took the bus it took almost 20 or so minutes to finally figure out that I wasn't alternating running at super-human speeds and standing stock still.

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk While the ambient automatic adjustment for noise canceling struggles sometimes to know exactly what you're doing, overall it puzzles things out very intelligently.

The only issue with the setting is that when it changes to accommodate what it thinks is a new activity, the music cuts out, and you hear the oceanic wooshing of the noise canceling adjusting for a second while it picks a new mode. When I was packing up my bedroom a couple weeks ago, I was regularly switching between sitting/staying and moving about, and it got a little annoying at times.

Overall, however, the noise canceling and ambient sensing are great. It's a boon, as they could be worse and I'd still think the WF-1000XM3's were worth it due to their excellent sound quality.