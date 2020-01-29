How much money should you spend on headphones?

Deciding how much to spend on anything can be a difficult task, but it's especially tricky with jargon-laden tech products. Take headphones, for example. When you're thinking about buying a new pair, do you know the difference between active, passive, and adaptive noise cancellation? Do you know whether you want an on-ear, over-ear, or in-ear type?

Considering that nowadays you can find almost every type and style of headphone in every price bracket from $50 to $500, knowing how much you "should" pay versus how much you "could" pay is difficult even if you're familiar with the whole glossary of terms. Here's a little review of the relevant info and a few recommendations.

Terminology

Knowing the basic terminology of modern headphones is the best way to estimate what you need (or want) in a pair of headphones, which will guide you towards deciding how much to spend. Usually if you have an idea of what style you're looking for, what features you want or need, and how you'll be using your new headphones, you can start to estimate how much you want to spend. For example, Sony's super-popular WH-1000XM3 headphones are Bluetooth (wireless) over-ears with Adaptive Noise Canceling. If you're not sure what all that means, read on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Style: Deciding on one of the three common form factors—in-ear, on-ear, or over-ear—should be your first step. Generally, in-ear headphones are the most portable and convenient, over-ear headphones are the most comfortable, while on-ear headphones are somewhere in between. Check out our guide to the pros and cons of each form factor.

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Selecting a style of headphone comes down to many factors, including comfort, portability, and stylishness.

Bluetooth/wireless: Do you want wireless headphones? A pair of Bluetooth headphones will let you go completely without wires, while a set of "true wireless" earbuds are even more minimalist. If you're looking for an experience that won't tether you to your phone, tablet, or laptop, Bluetooth headphones are what you need—and fortunately, they're ubiquitous enough these days that you can find them in every style and price range.

(While you're at it, check out our picks for the Best Wireless Headphones of 2020.)

Noise-canceling : Noise-canceling headphones, originally designed for pilots, aren't just for frequent flyers anymore. These headphones reduce the volume of ambient noise around you, and over the last several years they've become a mainstay for travelers, public transit commuters, gym-goers, and even people in extra-chatty offices. If you already know you're looking for noise canceling headphones, check out the best ones we've tested.

Open-backed: Last but not least, this niche kind of over-ear headphone is a style that's especially preferred by people mixing and matstering audio. Unlike traditional "closed-back" headphones, open-backed headphones have, literally, open backs, allowing some of the sound to escape into the room around you. While these headphones are primarily meant for audio professionals and audiophiles, it's worth knowing about them even if it's so you can decide if they're something you want or not.

Narrowing down the options

There are, no exaggeration, so many headphones on the market at any given time—easily tens of thousands of models. Even if you know you don't want to spend more than $100, the amount of sub-$100 options in different styles and configurations is downright staggering.

The amount of headphones on the market is downright staggering.

The easiest way to figure out how much you should spend on headphones is to first figure out which features you want (it also helps, generally, to have a budget, but that's not something we can suss out here).

Credit: Getty Images user "Vetvector" You can significantly narrow down your options by deciding on what style and features you want.

The simplest way to narrow things down is to decide on a form factor, and the easiest way to decide on a form factor is to think about how you're going to be using your new headphones.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, if you want to travel light, or want something you can comfortably go jogging or work out in, you're probably going to want in-ear headphones. And if you especially want to avoid wires in addition to that, you'll want to get a pair of Bluetooth/wireless in-ears. If you're mostly going to be stationary and want something that will be comfortable for the span of, say, an 8-hour workday, you might just want a traditional pair of wired over-ear headphones.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Headphones from well-established brands are generally going to be more expensive, but they're also generally better performers.

Once you've figured out the style or form factor, any features beyond "basic wired"—such as sweat-proofing in the case of workout 'buds, or Active Noise Canceling, or Bluetooth—is going to add to the price a little bit. Likewise, well-established brands like Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Sony, Beyerdynamic, and so on are going to generally cost more than something from a brand you've never heard of.

At this point, all you can really do is set a budget for yourself and start checking out reviews, roundups, and buying guides. One general rule of thumb is that if you want something that checks off all the requisite boxes—it sounds great, is comfortable, and reliable for more than a couple of months—you probably want to spend more than $50.

ADVERTISEMENT

So how much should I spend?

Credit: Reviewed If you want something that's good quality and will last a while, we recommending spending at least $50.

If you want a pair of headphones that will be comfortable, sound good, and last for years, you're probably going to want to spend more than $50—though there are definitely good headphones for under $50, too.

But you also don't need to spend tons of money. Unless you're a serious audiophile, you probably don't need to spend more than $500. Naturally, we have recommendations: