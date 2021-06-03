The Best Yoga Apps of 2021

Credit: Alo Moves Alo Moves was our favorite yoga app because of its personalized recommendations and quality of classes.

Best Overall Alo Moves I wasn’t sure what to expect from the Alo Moves yoga app—I’d never worn its celebrity-beloved apparel, and didn’t know much about the brand as a whole. But Alo Moves impressed me from the start. One feature I paid attention to with all apps was the thoroughness of the initial quiz you take, which supposedly customizes the sessions the app serves you to try. Alo Moves has a thorough and detailed survey that asked about my previous experience, what types of classes I liked (I could choose from yoga, fitness, mindfulness, and skills like headstands or backbends) and what styles of yoga I want to learn, from traditional vinyasa flows to relaxing restorative yoga to more athletic power yoga. Alo Moves offers a selection of non-yoga fitness classes including HIIT, barre, and Pilates, too. Alo Moves recommended excellent classes tailored to my survey answers, where I indicated I wanted to increase my flexibility and learn new skills. There were plenty of classes dedicated to stretching and learning how to master different poses like handstands, splits, and tricky balances like Eight-Angle, many of which I’d never attempted before. You can also retake the survey to get new recommendations if your goals or preferred teaching style change over time. Alo’s app layout looks clean and sleek, which makes it easy to use. Many classes require no equipment at all (other than a mat), and if they do, it’s listed up front so you can gather your gear or select another class. It broke up my class recommendations by category (i.e., “Pilates picks for you”; “Skills to explore”; “Daily classes for you”) which made it easy to find classes I wanted to try. Alo Moves also recommended Series and Playlists of classes that felt in line with my interests and skill level. Series offer multiple classes by one instructor that focus on a specific goal or workout style. The app tabs give you a detailed explanation of what to expect and an overview of the classes. Another sequential option is to follow a Playlist, which includes classes on a similar theme, such as “full-length flows” and “no-weight workouts,” though these classes aren’t always taught by the same instructor. I selected a few class styles to try, including a restorative class focused on stretching and a more traditional vinyasa class. Both felt just as good as a workout in a yoga studio: The restorative session gave me plenty of time to sink into each pose and the vinyasa class gave me tons of awesome moves to relieve tension and build balance and strength. My one qualm was that the classes I chose were not equally informative. I felt the instructor who taught the restorative yoga class gave more instructions and background information about the movements we were doing, and how I should perform them. But the instructor for the vinyasa class didn’t offer as much context for the class, which as a more beginner-level yogi I felt was a strike against Alo Moves. At $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year, Alo Moves is one of the pricier apps we tested. However, its quality and variety of classes, the layout of the app, and the extensive library make it worth the price—and a full month membership to Alo is still much less expensive than most in-person yoga classes. You also get a 14-day free trial. If you, like me, find that Alo Moves makes you look forward to practicing every day, I’m willing to bet you’ll get your money’s worth. Alo Moves has a 14-day free trial and costs $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Pros Detailed survey gives personalized class recommendations

Wide variety of workouts Cons Pricier than others

Credit: Asana Rebel Asana Rebel is our pick for "Best Variety" because of the many other fitness classes it offers.

Best for Workout Variety Asana Rebel Asana Rebel offers among the widest range of workouts of all the apps we tested, from various forms of yoga to other workout styles like cardio and strength training. It's this variation that makes it a great choice for a fitness buff who wants to integrate more yoga into their routine. I found Asana Rebel’s yoga classes to be challenging, but in a good way. Many of them combined yoga with cardio or strength training for a more intense practice that got my heart rate up. It uses a voiceover style of teaching—that is, audio narration plays over a video, rather than the instructor talking you through the class as they go—which made it feel more automated and knocked a few points off for me. Still, even though it felt less personalized, the narration was sufficient for a solid, easy-to-follow flow. The app itself is easy to customize and integrate into your life. You can set reminders to work out, meditate, and even to drink water. It recommends classes based on the time of day, with more energizing high-intensity workouts recommended in the morning and restorative yoga and meditation sessions at night, but you can select any kind of workout by refining your search. Asana Rebel gives you search categories like “get in shape,” “flexibility and mobility,” and “strength” that can help you narrow down your results. It also lets you search by low, medium, and high intensity, depending on how much you want to sweat. Asana Rebel also features quizzes for users to help them learn about health, and it was one of the only apps we tested that includes a recipe index. Though I didn't make any of the recipes—and we cannot attest to how “healthy” they may be—they looked delicious and seemed nutritious. They could serve as inspiration for someone who (like myself) just never knows what to cook for dinner (or breakfast or lunch), or you can ignore them entirely. However, Asana Rebel wasn't without its downside. The initial survey is focused on fitness goals and weight loss in a way I found grating (for example, it asked for start and goal weights, which I felt was unnecessary). But my one real hesitation in recommending Asana Rebel as the top yoga app is that with its plentiful workout options, it feels more like a general workout app. I enjoyed the yoga I did with Asana Rebel, but I had to search a little harder for good yoga recommendations. That said, the filters like “flexibility and mobility” and “breathe and relax” yielded some great classes that had me wanting to go back for more. Asana Rebel costs $15.99 a month or $82.99 a year. Pros Can set reminders for yourself to work out, drink water, and more

Ultra customizable

"Extra" features like a recipes index Cons Geared toward weight loss

Voiceover style teaching

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We tested each yoga app by looking for a few key elements like quality narration, a wide variety of classes, and an easy-to-use app setup.

The Tester

I’m Esther Bell, the health and fitness writer at Reviewed and a beginner- to intermediate-level yogi. I enjoy the occasional CorePower or hot yoga class, as well as Pilates, barre, and cycling—really, anything that gets me moving and feeling good. I love incorporating yoga into my "rest" days for light movement, balance work, and stretching, but mostly for the relaxation and opportunity to unwind. Usually, I seek out yoga sessions on YouTube when I can’t make it to the studio, so yoga apps were new to me.

The Tests

Although people may want different things from their yoga sessions, we identified a few key components that help make a yoga app useful for most people. We wanted thorough and safe instructions to help the user understand why certain movements were used, and how to know if you’re doing them correctly. We wanted a large collection of a variety of classes to prevent boredom. And, most importantly, we wanted using the yoga app to be enjoyable enough to make most people look forward to spending time on the mat.

After downloading each app, I took a look at the variety of classes offered by each one. My aim was to select one traditional Vinyasa flow class, one restorative yoga class, and one of another style of workout, if the app offered, like Pilates or barre workouts. After taking each session, I evaluated the apps based on their selection of classes, quality of the instructors, the personalization of the yoga programs, and how easy it was to use the app.

Most yoga apps offer meditation classes as an added feature. We didn’t test these, as we mainly wanted to evaluate the physical benefits of each app, but lots of people like meditating in addition to their yoga practice to get extra stress-reducing benefits. (We’ve also tested the best meditation apps, if that's what you're after.)

What You Should Know About Yoga Apps

Because there are different styles of yoga, we looked for an app that was all-encompassing and provided the option to select different types of classes every day. However, whatever app gets you excited about moving and gives you the instruction you want will be best for you. If you know you prefer a slow-paced, melt-into-your-mat practice over a “get ready for the day” energizing session, you may prefer an app that focuses on restorative yoga. Likewise, if you know you want to sweat during most of your practices, you’ll want an app that has an ample selection of athletic power flows. Almost all of the apps we tested (and in general) have a free trial, so if you’re looking for a place to start, you can try them for yourself, no commitment necessary.

If you’re a total yoga novice, you’ll quickly become familiar with common yoga jargon. A few you should know up front: vinyasa, restorative, hatha, and power yoga.

Vinyasa yoga: Often referred to as “flow,” is a style of yoga that utilizes poses that connect from one to the next with ease, and encourages practitioners to move with their breath.

Hatha yoga: This type of yoga is similar to Vinyasa in that it uses a mixture of poses to use the body, breath, and mind in one. Hatha yoga is typically paced more slowly and allows for more deep stretching than Vinyasa.

Restorative yoga: These sessions offer a slower paced, more restful practice. Restorative yoga often uses props like cushions, blocks, or blankets to help get deep into stretches. It focuses on the meditative aspect of yoga to relax the body and mind and relieve any stress or tension.

Power yoga: This energetic practice is a popular form of Vinyasa yoga that focuses on strength and flexibility. It moves at a faster pace, so it’s a great option for people who prefer higher energy workouts but still want to reap the benefits of yoga.

What's the Difference Between a Yoga App and a Workout App?

Though there are countless workout apps, a yoga app is ideal for someone who wants to dedicate more time to their practice. A good one focuses on offering a variety of yoga sessions, includes many types of yoga, and often allows users to practice yoga-adjacent techniques like meditation or Pilates. Fitness apps, on the other hand, can include any number of workouts, like HIIT, weight lifting, and cycling, and include some options for yoga lovers, too.

If yoga is already your movement of choice, a dedicated app will likely be the best option for you. But if you want a fitness app that guarantees a variety of other workouts, you may want to consider a broader workout app like Nike Training Club or Centr, Chris Hemsworth’s workout app. Both offer all sorts of workouts including a good variety of yoga sessions, and Centr also offers meditation sessions (with an Aussie accent to boot).

Other Yoga Apps We Tested

CorePower Yoga On Demand CorePower is a nationwide yoga studio chain that became known for its high-energy heated “Hot Power Fusion” power yoga classes and calmer (but still hot) yoga sessions. You can also access CorePower classes through its app, CorePower Yoga on Demand—and we think it’s a great option for those who love CorePower already as well as those who have never tried it. It has ample options, including traditional CorePower Yoga (a classic vinyasa flow), Yoga Sculpt (a fast-paced power yoga class that uses weights and cardio moves to get your heart pumping), and lessons exclusive to the app that provide step-by-step breakdowns of specific poses to get you more comfortable with them. CorePower doesn’t give you a quiz to figure out your workout style and fitness level, so you aren't served sessions that are tailored to your interests. Still, it has a lot of classes that are easy to sort through, with thorough descriptions that tell you what to expect in each class. You can also filter by experience level, class type, class length, and teacher, which is nice once you’re more familiar with the app and have some favorite instructors. I tried both a Core Restore (restorative yoga) class and a Yoga Sculpt Bodyweight (YSB) class. The Core Restore class was one of my favorite yoga classes from the entire testing process. The instructor was thorough and explained how I should perform each movement, why I was doing them, and what I should expect to feel. I felt amazing when I was done—rested, stretched, and refreshed. Though I also enjoyed the Yoga Sculpt Bodyweight class, it wasn’t the same as taking the class in person with the high-energy, bumping music and enthusiasm from your instructor and fellow yogis. CorePower Yoga on Demand’s workout quality made it stand out to me. I just wish CorePower had a quiz up front to recommend classes so you can find the best ones for you right away. CorePower Yoga on Demand has a seven-day free trial and costs $19.99 a month. Pros Great instruction and classes

High quality videos

Tons of different workouts Cons Hard to replicate CorePower experience at home

No survey or class recommendations

Glo The detailed narration was one of my favorite things about Glo, a yoga app that offers an abundance of yoga sessions, live classes, and specialized practices. Its teachers provide easy-to-understand context for movements during classes, which makes it a great option for beginners and more experienced yogis alike who may not know why poses like Downward-facing Dog and Chair are important—let alone how to do them. At my beginner-intermediate level, I thought each video was thorough, easy to follow, and made me feel more confident in my poses. Glo’s initial survey was detailed and included unique options I hadn’t seen in other surveys, like yoga for prenatal and postnatal care, back care, and focus and productivity. In addition to recommending classes based on your survey answers, Glo suggests categories like “start your morning” and “learn to meditate” which can prompt users to try something new. I chose a “start your morning” flow and a restorative yoga class and enjoyed both sessions. After the “start your morning” flow I felt energized, positive, and, yes, ready to start my day. But the app seemed to promote its live classes and series more than personalized picks, which made it feel more generic to me. I found myself having to search through Glo’s 3,500 yoga classes to find picks that aligned with what I indicated I wanted in my survey, as opposed to Glo promoting these classes for me, which made me less enthusiastic about using the app. Glo has a seven-day free trial and costs $18 a month or $162 a year. Pros Unique class specifications

Informative narration Cons Not enough personalized recommendations

Find What Feels Good Find What Feels Good is the app offered by Adriene Mishler, of "Yoga With Adriene" YouTube fame. If you’ve already cycled through the classes offered for free on Mishler’s channel, Find What Feels Good may be the app for you. It’s named after Mishler’s catchphrase and offers exclusive new classes every week, playlists for embarking on a monthly yoga journey, vlogs you can only view on the app, and discounts on merchandise. Most classes are led by Mishler, and I loved her teaching style. She’s informative, always has suggestions for those who want to modify their practice to be easier or more difficult, and has a soothing presence that comes through the screen. You can find some sessions taught by guest teachers, but because Mishler is the main instructor, you don’t get as much new content as other apps. What's more, Mishler continues to create new content for free on her YouTube channel, making buying into this app a headscratcher for all but her most dedicated fans. That monthly fee supports Mishler's mission—in fact, the app description touts keeping the Yoga With Adriene channel “alive” as a benefit of paying for the app. But more casual viewers will benefit more from exploring the YouTube channel before springing for the app. Find What Feels Good has a seven-day free trial and costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. Pros Excellent narration

Wide range of class focuses Cons No survey to personalize recommendations

App design isn't very intuitive

Down Dog - Yoga Down Dog is set up differently from many other yoga apps. It starts with a survey that lets you select what styles of yoga you're interested in, but instead of recommending a few different videos, it generates a selection of poses shown with a video slide and a prerecorded voiceover that guides you through your practice. Each time you open the app, you can alter the length of the practice and style of yoga—from Hatha to Vinyasa-flow sun salutations—and it generates a new practice for you. Because of this, you can’t scroll through different types of workouts. Instead, it designs sessions for you based on your answers. The narration was surprisingly detailed, which helped me out as a beginner. And while you can select the voice, the format is robotic, lacking the friendly conversational and motivational vibe most yoga classes and real-life instructors offer. In the end, the sessions I took (a “full practice” and a restorative yoga session) weren't particularly memorable, and I wasn’t excited about using the app. Overall, I didn’t like the setup of this app. However, Down Dog lets you track your progress and set goals—like classes taken and time spent practicing—which is a nice feature for achievement-oriented people. Down Dog is currently offering a month-long free trials. Down Dog costs $9.99 a month or $59.99 a year. Pros Detailed narration

Great for beginners Cons Voiceover style teaching

All classes chosen for you

Gaia Gaia has a lot of extra features that go beyond yoga. You can explore metaphysics and alternative healing, and features on topics like “how to balance your chakras.” At first, I was impressed with all the options I could choose from, but I ultimately found all that tangential information took away from the yoga, which is what I wanted to focus on. Gaia offers basic flows and restorative classes taught in a relaxed, slow-paced style. It also has useful extra features and recommendations, like a “yoga for runners” series I checked out. In addition to the health- and yoga-related topics, it has categories for things like “the paranormal and unexplained,” “ancient origins,” and “secrets and coverups.” I could see myself watching a Netflix documentary on these topics, but it felt random on a yoga app. I enjoyed the yoga sessions I took, but there were fewer yoga videos than other apps—likely because the conspiracy theory videos were promoted over the yoga. Gaia has a seven-day free trial and costs $11.99 a month or $99.99 a year. Pros Useful yoga series Cons Extra features detracted from the yoga Buy now at Gaia

Daily Yoga Daily Yoga doesn’t use an initial survey to gauge your experience and recommend classes. I didn’t like this because I got a less personalized class selection and had to spend more time searching for classes that sounded interesting to me. I liked the class I took, a classic Vinyasa style class, but I didn’t love it. I found it too fast-paced for my liking and the instructor didn’t provide enough context for movements. Daily Yoga uses a voiceover to instruct viewers, which is less engaging than an instructor speaking in a video while demonstrating the moves. Though I didn’t love the yoga sessions as much as those offered by other apps, Daily Yoga has some cool bells and whistles. The app awards badges for “checking in” and completing courses, which is a great way to incentivize users to practice regularly. Daily Yoga also shows an overview of the poses users will do in the session, which is great for anyone looking to steer clear of certain movements due to injury or discomfort. There is also a timer that shows how long you will do each movement. I didn’t use it much, but it’s a cool feature that some users may find helpful. Daily Yoga has a seven-day free trial and costs $19.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Pros Incentivizes you to work out with badges Cons No survey to assess your fitness goals or experience

Voiceover-style teaching

Lotus Yoga Lotus Yoga offers a wide variety of classes and programs, primarily taught in Vinyasa style. Its downfall for me was that the narration lacked detail, explanation, and was hard to follow compared to many other apps, especially for a beginner-level yogi. In the classes I took, Lotus Yoga didn’t offer many suggestions to make workouts easier for those who have injuries or more challenging for those who are more advanced. I liked that Lotus Yoga has many programs to choose from, like the “always be in a good mood” program. It made it easy for users to focus on one goal and have classes ready to go to work toward that goal—but, in the end, the instruction itself fell flat for me. Lotus Yoga has a seven-day free trial and costs $16.99 a month or $49.99 a year. Pros Lets you select as many goals as you like Cons Poor narration

Doesn't offer many modifications

Yoga Studio Yoga Studio offers simple, straightforward classes that give you the movements to do but don’t go into much detail. I didn't enjoy this format, though it may be better suited for someone more advanced than me. That said, the app shows you a list of poses ahead of starting class so you can see what you’ll be doing and if there are any moves you may want to skip or modify, which I found helpful. Overall, I found the app setup to be confusing and the narration lacking. Every time I selected a class, I had to download it before playing it, which was time-consuming and frustrating. The voiceover-style narration was basic and straightforward, which made it hard to follow, and left me feeling disappointed with my workout. Yoga Studio has a seven-day free trial and costs $9.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Pros Shows you a list of poses ahead of starting the class Cons No survey

Uses a Voiceover

Confusing app setup

Pocket Yoga Pocket Yoga may be a good app for beginners who are looking to learn poses, but it has a limited class selection and atypical class structure that work against it. The app lets you select from five styles of classes that have names like “ocean” (a combination of HIIT and yoga), “desert” (meant to “unwind and unravel”), and mountain (power yoga), and lets you select the class lengths from 30 minutes, 45 minutes, or 60 minutes (so, no 5- or 10-minute classes for those who just want a quick flow). This limited selection of classes made me think I would get bored quickly. The class format is also not ideal. Instead of a live video, Pocket Yoga uses a combination of an animated slide and a voiceover to guide you through your practice. The narration was easy enough to follow, but I often lost track of the visuals, as some moves simply didn’t translate well to an animated demonstration. Pocket Yoga has a large, useful index of yoga poses, which are separate from the classes and break down how to do pretty much every yoga pose imaginable. I also enjoyed how Pocket Yoga has forward and backward buttons that let you easily toggle between poses. If one pose doesn’t work for you, you can easily skip it and move on with your practice. Still, Pocket Yoga failed to wow me or make me want to use it consistently. Pocket Yoga costs a one-time purchase of $2.99 Pros Has a large pose index

Narration is great for beginners Cons Limited class selection

The animation is not great

