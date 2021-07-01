Alo Moves made at-home yoga my go-to workout

Pros Personalized class recommendations

How does Alo Moves work?

Credit: Alo Moves Alo Moves offers many different types of yoga and exercise.

Alo Moves is a yoga app from, you guessed it, Alo Yoga, the trendy athleisure line adored by celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. The app is available online and on iOS and Android devices. It costs $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year after a 14-day free trial, but if you just want to do the trial, you can cancel your membership immediately after signing up and use the app until the 14 days are up. Canceling was a straightforward process that took me maybe 30 seconds.

Alo offers many different types of yoga classes, including vinyasa, hatha, ashtanga, and restorative. In addition to yoga, Alo has fitness classes such as HIIT, barre, and Pilates, and mindfulness sessions where you can focus on breathwork or bask in a sound bath. Classes range from about 10 minutes to 90 minutes, though most are somewhere between 20 and 60 minutes. And in addition to the multitude of class styles, Alo Moves has over 70 different instructors (all clad, naturally, in Alo apparel) so you're sure to find a teaching style that works for you.

Upon signing up for your free trial, Alo prompts you to take a quiz about your preferred teaching style, skill level, and goals to narrow down its vast library that includes more than 3,000 classes. I thought the quiz was detailed enough to recommend excellent classes for my current abilities and fitness goals, without feeling intrusively long.

Although you can skip it, I highly recommend taking the quiz (and retaking it if your goals or abilities change). Once you finish it, the app generates about 20 to 25 suggested classes. The quiz was dead-on for me—none of the recommendations presented looked boring or like they didn’t align with my interests. In addition to the one-off classes, you can select a “series,” "challenge," or “playlist.” Series and challenges are collections of classes taught by one instructor that all work toward a goal or feature one style of yoga, whereas playlists all have a similar theme, but aren’t necessarily taught by the same instructor or focused on an end goal.

Most classes only require a yoga mat, but a few suggest additional props like blocks and straps. However, Alo lists the gear required for each class in the video description, so if you need something extra, you’ll know before you start the session.

What I love about Alo Moves

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Alo Moves made it easy for me to try different types of classes.

A simple but essential element of the app is not only the classes it offers, but how Alo recommends classes in its layout. Alo recommended classes I already said I enjoyed, like restorative yoga and Pilates, but also suggested individual classes, series, and playlists that incorporated elements from those disciplines into different exercise styles, like a “max core challenge” and an “afternoon energy boost,” so I could try something new. Thanks to Alo’s recommendations, it took barely any time to find a class (or a few) I was excited about trying, which saved me a lot of the time I’d usually spend scrolling through YouTube to find a decent class.

And if the classes recommended weren’t quite right at the time, all it took was a quick filtered search to find exactly what I was looking for. Searching for classes and series is easy, as you can filter by instructor, style, difficulty, intensity, and duration, and save classes you enjoyed or want to bookmark for the future in the “my practice” tab. Because many classes are bodyweight-based, I didn’t feel my options were limited, even though I only have a mat at home.

Recommendations are categorized by exercise style, like “vinyasa picks for you” and “barre picks for you,” but also include extras to explore, like “daily classes for you” (Alo recommends three classes of different styles every day) and new “challenges” that may push you to explore new exercise styles. The simple layout made it easy to explore classes without feeling overwhelmed by the abundant options.

In addition to the technical features, the quality of Alo’s classes set it apart from other yoga apps. My teachers had peppy, positive energy (perhaps because I told Alo Moves I enjoyed “playful” instructors) and a soothing presence that made it easy for me to let go of any stressors and focus on the movements. The restorative yoga sessions had a slow but not boring pace and gave me plenty of time to sink into each pose for a deep stretch. The higher energy vinyasa classes let me release tension and build balance and strength, and left me feeling positive and energized. Overall, I enjoyed Alo's classes just as much as my in-studio experiences–maybe even more. With the app I could squeeze in shorter sessions on busy days and didn’t have to worry about schlepping to and from a studio.

I enjoyed every single class I took, but I couldn’t get enough of the meditation sound baths. A sound bath is a meditation class that uses ambient noise (typically made with traditional crystal bowls, gongs, and cymbals) to relax the body and mind. These sound baths helped me get the deepest sleep I had in weeks, and quickly became part of my bedtime routine.

After using the app for about a month, I felt like I progressed, became stronger, more flexible, and more knowledgeable about different types of flows and meditation styles.

What I didn’t like about Alo Moves

I have very few complaints about Alo Moves. However, I had some small issues with the directions given during classes. Although most of the instructors provided enough description for each movement and explained what I should be doing and feeling, I occasionally felt that the instructors assumed the people taking the classes already knew how to get into each pose, and found myself wanting more detailed instruction. I’m more of a novice yogi, so I needed some extra help from time to time, especially when it came to less common poses I hadn’t done before. I was able to look at the instructor and mirror their movements, so it wasn’t too much of an inconvenience, but it was still one area I found lacking.

What reviewers are saying

Credit: Alo Reviewers love Alo Moves, too.

Alo Moves doesn't show reviews on its site, but it has more than 13,000 ratings and 4.9 stars in the Apple App Store and more than 6,000 ratings and 4.3 stars on Google Play. Of these reviews, almost everyone agrees that Alo's classes are unparalleled in quality. "I already feel much more flexibility and definitely a lot more strength," a reviewer writes. "I can already tell some of the fun, 'inaccessible' poses I’ve always wanted to achieve are right around the corner for me! I love this app and I would recommend it to anyone!"

However, some users find the app glitchy and think the search function could use some improving. I didn't experience any glitches while using the app, but you may experience some if your phone is prone to them. I also thought it was easy to search for new classes and didn't experience any issues, but reviewers said you may experience search issues if you're using an Apple TV.

Is Alo Moves worth it?

Credit: Alo Alo Moves is definitely worth downloading.

For $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year, Alo Moves is one of the pricier apps we’ve tested. But given that I was using the app at least two or three times a week, and a month’s subscription is roughly the same price as a single in-person class, I believe you’ll quickly get your money’s worth.

All told, I give Alo Moves a resounding yes, it’s worth it for anyone who wants to get serious about practicing yoga at home. It offers enough classes that you won’t get bored, is easy to use, and has amazing instructors. All combined, this made me love my time on the mat and kept me returning day after day.

