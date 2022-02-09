Track your heart rate more accurately with the Polar H10

Pros Accurately tracks heart rate

Easily connects to apps and equipment Cons Can cause chafing

The H10 tracked changes in my heart rate faster and more accurately than my wrist-worn fitness tracker.

About the Polar H10 heart rate monitor

Credit: Reviewed // Polar The Polar H10 is a chest-worn heart rate monitor that can connect to apps and equipment.

The Polar H10 is a chest-worn heart rate monitor that can be connected to various fitness apps, including the Polar Beat and Polar Flow apps, and exercise equipment via Bluetooth or ANT+ for real-time heart rate data. The monitor itself sits centered on your chest and is about two inches long, one inch wide, and projects out about a quarter of an inch. It’s attached to a roughly one-inch wide cloth-and-plastic strap that contains electrodes to measure your heart rate.

The strap has rubber stippling along the inside to help it stay in place and it comes in two sizes—XS to S, which measures 20 inches to 26 inches around, and M to XXL, which measures 25.5 inches to 36.5 inches around. It also comes in four colors—black, gray, orange, and teal. The battery life is estimated to last 400 hours, according to Polar, and the monitor is waterproof and can be worn swimming.

What we like about the Polar H10

Credit: Polar The Polar H10 heart rate monitor is great for accurately tracking your pulse.

It accurately tracks heart rate

To gauge the accuracy of the Polar H10 I measured my pulse manually and compared that number to the heart rate the H10 recorded. I did this three times and the H10 was nearly 100% accurate. The H10 also tracked changes in my heart rate faster and more accurately than my wrist-worn fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5. (Due to the proximity to your heart, chest-worn heart rate monitors are typically more accurate than wrist-worn devices.) I wore both devices out running and while they recorded similar heart rates—the Charge 5 recorded my pulse roughly five beats per minute higher than the H10 multiple times throughout my run—the H10 registered pulse changes from increased or decreased effort faster than the Charge 5.

Polar also makes it easy to track your heart rate by plotting your pulse on its companion app, Polar Flow, within the typical five heart rate zones. (Some brands, like Fitbit, use fewer, which can be confusing.) The app calculates your overall maximum heart rate based on your age—though you can manually alter this in the settings tab—and the minimum and maximum heart rate for each zone, so you can easily keep track of your stats.

It’s easy to set up and use

The H10 paired quickly and seamlessly via Bluetooth on my iPhone 13 as well as with my test piece of equipment, the Tempo Move, both of which I used while exercising with the heart rate monitor. When I tested the H10 on a run (which required me to bring along my phone), the Polar Flow app also recorded other useful data like my distance traveled, calories burned, and average pace.

What we don’t like about the Polar H10

It may cause chafing

Wearing the H10 while exercising was, at times, uncomfortable. I wore it placed below my sports bra under a tight-fitting long sleeve and experienced some chafing on my sides where the rubber dots rubbed my skin after particularly sweaty workouts. After about an hour of exercise, my skin felt raw, even if I was cooling down and stretching by that point. Unfortunately, I didn’t have any Body Glide handy to prevent this, but the irritation was mild enough that a preventative swipe of anti-chafe balm may have prevented it.

Should you buy the Polar H10?

The Polar H10 could be a great addition to your fitness tracking lineup.

Yes, if you want accurate heart rate tracking via Bluetooth or ANT+

The Polar H10 gives you accurate heart rate readings and can be paired to any equipment that uses Bluetooth or ANT+ for heart rate monitoring. If you already use Polar devices or the Polar Beat or Flow app, it can be a great addition to your tracking lineup. I found it caused some chafing, but I believe this could be prevented with a quick swipe of Body Glide. Overall, if you’re looking for a more accurate way to track your heart rate, the Polar H10 is a solid option.



