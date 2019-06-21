I'm a yoga teacher—and these are the 15 products I never go to workout classes without

Hot yoga, barre, pilates, spinning, even trampoline fitness... you name it, I've done it when it comes to workout classes. And as a yoga teacher myself, I like to think I've nailed the daily routine that is packing my gym bag, getting in a killer sweat sesh, and then moving on with the rest of my day not looking like a (total) hot mess.

As passionate as I am about helping someone nail their first headstand or getting the most out of my morning workout, I'm even more passionate about the things that I use virtually every time I unroll my mat or step up to the barre. From my favorite leggings—which spoiler alert, aren't Lululemon—to the best studio tote—which is Lululemon—these are my must-haves for any type of exercise class.

1. A mat that I never slip on during hot yoga

Credit: Liforme/Amanda Tarlton This mat is as pretty as it is practical.

Everyone who has ever taken a hot yoga class knows the struggle that is trying to find a truly non-slip mat. And while I love my Lululemon one—which was ranked the best yoga mat of 2019 by our testers—my personal favorite is my Liforme mat. Not only does it have the best grip and padding of any mat I've ever used, but it also has markings to help with alignment, so you never have to guess whether your heel and arch are lined up in Warrior 2 again.

Get the Liforme Yoga Mat on Amazon for $149.95

2. The most comfortable pair of leggings I've ever worn

Credit: Beyond Yoga Meet my yoga uniform.

Take it from a girl who hates pants almost as much as I hate the sound of my alarm in the morning: these Beyond Yoga leggings are like a second (very soft) skin. I love that they're high-waisted and completely opaque so you won't embarrass yourself in Downward Dog.

Get Beyond Yoga Spacedye High Waist Capri Leggings on Amazon for $86

3. An insulated water bottle so I can stay hydrated

Credit: Simple Modern Hydration is key.

Trying to make it through a 60-minute class without water = not smart. Trying to make it through with warm water = also not smart. The solution to both problems is this gorgeous water bottle. Yes, it matches my mat (and yes, that's on purpose) but more than that, it keeps my water super cold no matter how hot the studio gets.

Get the Simple Modern Bolt Sports Water Bottle on Amazon for $13.99

4. A scented spray to keep my mat clean

Credit: People Images/Getty Images/Saucha Wiping down your mat is a must.

Confession time: When I got my first yoga mat, I didn't realize you had to (or at least should) clean it, so I used it for two years without ever washing it off. Ew. I've since learned better mat hygiene, a.k.a you should ideally wipe it down and let it dry out after every use, especially if you're sweating. This spray is my go-to because I love the fresh lavender scent it leaves on my mat when I'm finished.

Get the Saucha Natural Yoga Mat Cleaner Spray on Amazon for $14.99

5. A tank top that can go from the gym to brunch

Credit: Alo Yoga An easy, breezy crop can pull double duty.

While I love wearing just a sports bra when I'm in class, I don't love wearing just a sports bra when I'm running errands or meeting my friends for a post-workout meal (let's be honest, that would be weird). I'm a big fan of cute crop tops like this one that feels less restrictive than a T-shirt but is still totally brunch-appropriate.

Get the Alo Yoga Women's Heat-Wave Crop Tank on Amazon for $43.37

6. These yoga blocks to help get into tricky poses

Credit: Microgen/Getty Images/Gaiam A block can be a yogi's BFF.

Repeat after me: Yoga blocks aren't just for beginners. I see so many students refuse to bring blocks to class because they have too much pride (insert eyeroll) but some of the best yogis I know use blocks every day. They're the best for helping you work up to more challenging postures that you haven't mastered yet or relaxing in restorative poses.

Get the Gaiam Essentials Yoga Block on Amazon for $10.99

7. A towel because #sweat

Credit: Yoga Design Lab Stay dry, my friends.

If you're someone who doesn't sweat in a 105-degree class, good for you—you can skip this one. But for those of us normal humans, you'll want to come equipped with a yoga towel to dry off throughout class. I just like to keep a hand towel like this one from Yoga Design Lab nearby while I flow, but you can also snag a larger version to lay out on top of your mat to soak up any sweat.

Get the Yoga Design Lab Hand Towel on Amazon for $18

8. A lock to keep my things safe while I'm in class

Credit: Master Lock Choose a four-letter word you won't forget.

To be honest, I don't use a lock when I go to my yoga studio (pretend you didn't read that, Mom!). But when I go to a new place, I always secure my personal things before I head into class. I love this letter lock because, as a writer, words are much easier to remember than numbers in my opinion.

Get the Master Lock 1535DWD Set Your Own Word Combination Padlock on Amazon for $7.99

9. An eye pillow to decompress in savasana

Credit: Anthropologie Scented and soothing? Win-win.

This is a trick I stole from a girl who goes to my studio. When it's time for Savasana at the end of class, place a padded pillow like this one over your eyes. The gentle weight helps you relax and blocks out any extra light while the hint of fragrance has aromatherapeutic effects, like relieving stress and anxiety.

Get the Halcyon Eye Pillow from Anthropologie for $22

10. These essential oils for a little extra zen

Credit: Doterra Stop and smell the oil blends.

I bring a roller bottle of essential oil with me to every class to apply before and after we flow, usually to my wrists or neck. My current must-have is the Balance blend from Doterra, which is made with spruce, frankincense, blue tansy, and chamomile to help me feel more grounded and calm.

Get the Doterra Balance Essential Oil Grounding Blend on Amazon for $28

11. A bag that fits all of my stuff (even my mat!)

Credit: Lululemon A tote bag and yoga mat carrier all in one.

As if you can't tell from this list—which is only about half of what I carry around on a daily basis—I have a lot of stuff. And it all gets crammed into this Lululemon tote which I honestly couldn't live without. Or at least I couldn't function without. The best part? It has straps that secure your mat in place, too.

Get the Go Getter Bag from Lululemon for $148

12. A snack to refuel after class

Credit: Clif Bar Don't let yourself get hangry.

Because I turn into an actual monster when I'm hungry, I always keep emergency rations in my bag. Typically, they're in the form of these Clif Kid Zbars. And yes, I know they're meant for kids but they're my absolute favorite on-the-go snack in terms of flavor (iced oatmeal cookie is the best!) and nutrition, since they have a great mix of whole-grain carbs, fiber, fat, and protein.

Get Clif Kid Zbar Organic Energy Bars on Amazon for $9.97

13. These grippy socks for walking around the studio

Credit: Toesox The definition of happy feet.

Even if you aren't required to wear socks (like you are at a lot of barre studios, for example), I'd still recommend a pair like these from Toesox to keep your feet clean and protected from any bacteria that could be on the floor. Bonus: They have a sticky bottom so you won't have any embarrassing slips.

Get Toesox Prima Bellarina Socks on Amazon for $16

14. Dry shampoo for when I don't have time to shower

Credit: Batiste The fastest way to freshen up.

Some days I have to dash right from class to another event or appointment. If I can't take a full-fledged shower—and if I don't want to rock the sweaty topknot look—this dry shampoo from Batiste is the next best thing. I've tried a lot of dry shampoos and, as someone with dark hair, this is the only one that didn't leave any ashy residue.

Get Batiste Dry Shampoo Divine Dark on Amazon for $10.33

15. A waterproof mascara that holds up during class

Credit: Maybelline The sweatproof makeup you need in your life.

Raise your hand if you've ever been personally victimized by a mascara that claimed to be waterproof but wasn't. Same. If you're like me and can't go anywhere without mascara, this Maybelline mascara stays on the whole 60 minutes so I don't end up with lovely black streaks or worse, burning eyes.

Get Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara on Amazon for $5.84

