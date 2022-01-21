We ordered KN95 masks to find the online stores you can trust

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, experts are still stressing the efficacy of and need for masks—especially as the contagious Omicron variant spreads. If you’ve looked into upgrading your favorite cloth face masks to something a little more clinical, like an N95, KN95, or KN94 mask, you may wonder which kind to order. We're here to help.

N95 masks are regulated by the the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and available from major American manufacturers. We have a list of where to buy N95 masks online with information direct from the manufacturers about authorized N95 retailers.

However, some people prefer the comfort and style of KN95 masks over N95 masks. Shopping for KN95 is a little trickier, because they're not regulated in the US—KN95 masks hold themselves to a Chinese standard—and because the brands selling KN95 are not as well-known to American consumers as N95 makers like 3M or Kimberly-Clark. So decided to look into KN95 masks and see which stores you can trust. We ordered KN95s from popular websites such as Amazon, Vida, and Bona Fide Masks to see what options out there are legitimate—here’s what we found.

How can you tell if a KN95 mask is authentic?

Counterfeit KN95 masks were an issue early in the pandemic. But there are a few things you can note to ensure you're buying authentic products. For starters, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) doesn’t regulate KN95s, so if a KN95 says it’s “NIOSH-approved,” it’s likely a fake. The same goes for “FDA-approved” masks, or masks listed as “genuine KN95.”

You can also look for other signs of counterfeit products. If the packaging or masks themselves look like they’ve been tampered with, avoid them. Additionally, you’ll want any masks you wear to fit snugly on your face, and to avoid excess gaping that could let air escape. If your mask feels thin, flimsy, or loose, it may not offer the protection you think it does.

There may be markings on your mask that let you know it’s met international standards. The CDC notes that authentic KN95 masks will have a serial number starting with “GB” printed on them—specifically, “GB 2626-2006” or “GB 2626-2019”—and many will have a company name on them as well.

Reviews of online stores that sell KN95 masks

Because there's so much confusion out there, we decided to order KN95 masks from various online stores to see if the stores delivered what they promised. Note that we are not really testing the masks themselves, aside from ensuring that they meet the established KN95 standards for authentic masks. We are also trying on each mask. but my face is probably not the same as yours, so fit may vary. Likewise, shipping times are highly variable right now, and someone ordering masks at a different time may have a different delivery window than our experience.

Well Before

Credit: Reviewed / Esther Bell Where to buy KN95 face masks online: Well Before

We bought: KN95 masks, individually wrapped, 10-pack

KN95 masks, individually wrapped, 10-pack Price: $14.90

$14.90 Received in: Seven days

The masks from Well Before arrived in a sealed package and every mask was individually wrapped. The packaging listed the serial number, expiration date, and manufacturer’s name and address, and the masks themselves have the "GB 2626-2019" serial number imprinted in the fabric along the edge of the mask, as well as “Well Before KN95” printed on them.

I ordered the KN95s in size “regular” without adjustable ear loops, but I highly recommend getting the adjustable options. Though the quality of the fabric felt thick and protective, the loops were far too large for me and the mask didn’t fit securely on my face, which I don’t think is particularly tiny. While wearing one of the masks around for half an hour, I was constantly adjusting it and could never get a tight seal around my face.

Get the Well Before KN95 face masks starting at $15.90

Powecom (purchased from Amazon)

Credit: Reviewed / Esther Bell Where to buy KN95 face masks online: Powecom

We bought: KN95 masks, 10-pack

KN95 masks, 10-pack Price: $21.90

$21.90 Received in: Five days

The Powecom masks ordered from Amazon seem like a reliable option, though the exact 10-pack we tested is unavailable at the time of publication. The Powecom masks arrived in a sealed bag that had important information like the serial number, the manufacturer’s name and address, and instructions for wear printed on it. There was also a small certificate inside that listed this information, as well as the materials these masks are made with and their expiration date of three years.

The masks themselves have the Powecom logo printed on the side, along with “KN95 protective mask” and the “GB 2626-2006” serial number. “Powecom” is also imprinted on the mask, another sign of a legit KN95.

Powecom has its own system to distinguish authentic masks. With every Powecom purchase, there should be a sticker on the packaging, which they call an “anti-fake label.” You can scratch off the sticker with a coin, like you would with a lottery ticket, to reveal a serial number. Type that serial number into Powecom’s website and it will tell you if you received legitimate mask. I tried this with the masks we ordered, but the sticker was placed on the fold of the packaging, and I couldn’t read the serial number due to the crease in the sticker.

Get the Powecome KN95 masks from Amazon for $21.90

Other masks we ordered

We ordered several masks in January, 2022, and will be updating this article as they arrive. These mask stores seem reliable based on other online reviews, however, we are still waiting for delivery.

Bona Fide Masks

We bought: Powecom KN95 masks, 10-pack

Powecom KN95 masks, 10-pack Price: $12

$12 Delivery status: Not yet received, ordered January 12

We ordered a 10-pack of masks from Bona Fide Masks on January 12, 2022. As of January 21, a delivery date has not yet been scheduled.

Shop Bona Fide Masks

Vida

We bought: KN95 masks, 10-pack

KN95 masks, 10-pack Price: $25

$25 Delivery status: Not yet received, ordered January 12

We ordered a 10-pack of masks from Vida on January 12, 2022. As of January 21, they are scheduled for delivery January 24.

Shop Vida

WWDOLL

We bought: KN95 masks, 25-pack

KN95 masks, 25-pack Price: $28.74

$28.74 Delivery status: Not yet received, ordered January 19

We ordered a 25-pack of WWDOLL masks on Amazon on January 19, 2022. As of January 21, a delivery date has not yet been scheduled.

Shop WWDOLL from Amazon

HUHETA

We bought: KN95 masks, 20-pack

KN95 masks, 20-pack Price: $22.99

$22.99 Delivery status: Not yet received, ordered January 19

We ordered a 20-pack of HUHETA masks on Amazon on January 19, 2022. As of January 21, a delivery date has not yet been scheduled.

Shop HUHETA from Amazon

