The Best Foot Spas of 2019

Ivation Foot Spa Massager

Best Overall

Call me a utilitarian, but I believe the best option is often the one that works for the greatest number of people. Given that feet (and their owners) are both sensitive and particular as to what feels good, the best foot spa must have options that suit the widest range of preferences. And that summarizes the Ivation Foot Spa Massager.

This spa is packed with the features we think are most important if you’re going to spend money on a foot bath: adjustable heating, massage rollers, water jets, and a timer. What’s more, the control panel lets you individually manage each function, rather than lumping certain functions in with each other—other baths had the massage rollers and bubbles in one function, for example.

The Ivation bath has ridged massage rollers located on each side of the bath and they are tightly intertwined, unlike other baths, where the massage rollers are bumpy or have nodules that stick out. This makes the Ivation’s massage feel less like you’re being jabbed and more like, well, a massage.

The bath allows you to control the heat with a panel that displays the degrees in Fahrenheit; others simply offer an on and off button or no heat at all. When I turned on my preferred temperature, the bath quickly warmed to it and maintained that heat for the duration of my testing. The maximum temperature setting is 122 degrees, but Dr. Michael Cunha, a podiatrist and the founder of Gotham Footcare in New York City, suggests keeping the bath between 92 and 100 degrees, especially if you have any ailments that make you sensitive to heat. “Anything above 100 degrees is considered unsafe for people with certain conditions, such as poor circulation, diabetes, and pregnancy,” he says.

This bath is easy to carry with or without water because of the smartly designed splash guard that transforms into a handle.

This bath instructs you to wipe the interior of the basin with water and a mild detergent after each use, so I opted for a sturdy paper towel soaked in water and dish soap. I then rinsed out the basin a few times to fully remove the soapy water and then dried the inside with another towel. This method is how I cleaned all the baths, as they all displayed similar instructions, but the Ivation was one of the easiest to clean because the textured bottom has enough space in between the bumps to swipe a paper towel across the bottom; other baths didn’t have this spacing so I glided over the bumps and shredded the paper towel in the process.

Once I narrowed down the list to my four top picks, I asked four coworkers to try them out and provide their feedback. They all liked it, with three of them giving it raves. One coworker noted this bath as the most comfortable, and said the massage rollers actually scrubbed the bottom of her feet for a smoother feel. To enhance the experience even more, the bath comes with a pumice stone, which you can rub along the heel, sole, and ball of the foot to soften calluses and remove dead skin.

Despite having more features than other baths on this list, the Ivation is easy to use and customizable for the user, so it’s only right to crown it Best Overall.