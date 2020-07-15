The Best Electric Screwdrivers of 2021

Credit: Ryobi The Ryobi HP44L is a versatile, reliable electric scredriver

Best Overall Ryobi Quickturn HP44L If you’re looking for a powered screwdriver that helps with repairs around the house and light-duty tasks like assembling furniture, the Ryobi Quickturn HP44L is a great option. The Quickturn HP44L is a versatile electric screwdriver with a handle that can be configured to be used as a pistol grip—allowing the user to apply more pressure to the tool—or a traditional straight-grip, which is great for maneuvering the driver into tight spaces. By having the ability to switch between these two handle configurations, the Quickturn HP44L is more likely to fit the area you’re working in than screwdrivers that come with a fixed handle position. The Quickturn HP44L comes equipped with a switch that allows its user to step down the amount of torque it provides. That this screwdriver can use less power makes it easier to work with screws being driven into delicate materials such as a plastic power outlet cover or to avoid stripping out screws made of softer materials, like brass. As I used the Quickturn HP44L during testing, I came to realize how helpful having a longer trigger button can be. The screwdriver’s two-finger trigger allows for different grip positions and accommodates a wider variety of hand sizes than the other tools featured in this guide This, combined with its soft rubber handle, makes this light-duty electric screwdriver comfortable to use for long periods of time. Pros Two handle orientations

Torque Control

Designed to fit wide variety of hands Cons None that we could find Buy now at Amazon

$60.47 from Walmart

$39.97 from Home Depot

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Milwaukee M12 is the most versatile tool we tested, often completing tasks the other electric screwdrivers couldn't handle.

Most Versatile Milwaukee 2401-22 M12 1/4" Hex Kit The Milwaukee M12 provides the amount of torque you’d expect from a larger tool, like a drill or impact driver, in a comparatively compact package. It’s on the large end of the electric screwdriver spectrum, both in terms of size and the amount of torque it provides, making it possible for it to complete tasks outside of the range of the tests in this guide. For example, all the other screwdrivers tested were maxed out when using one-inch screws. The M12 was able to push past that limit, driving 1.5-inch screws into a wall stud. While performing assorted tasks as part of our subjective tests for this guide, the M12 was the screwdriver I often grabbed when the job was assumed to be outside the capabilities of other powered screwdrivers. I used the Milwaukee M12 to reattach a compartment door on my RV, driving short metal screws through the holes on a hinge. That said, to finish the job, I needed a different screwdriver with a smaller physical profile—the Milwaukee M12 was too tall to fit in the space I was working in. The M12 offers adjustable torque settings, allowing for more force when needed and less when working with delicate materials. The M12's rechargeable battery pack is removable, allowing you to swap batteries when you need a freshly charged one. The M12 kit includes two batteries, a charger, two screwdriver bits and a fabric carrying case. Alternatively, the M12 is also available as bare tool, without batteries. Pros Adjustable torque speeds

Comes with rechargeable battery packs Cons Bulky

Expensive Buy now at Amazon

$99.00 from Home Depot

$88.49 from Walmart

How We Tested

The Tester

My name is Rebecca Boniface. My curiosity and frugality fuel my enthusiasm for DIY projects. My experience ranges from wrenching on cars to RV repairs, furniture hacks, and small engine maintenance. Since I live full-time in an RV and travel frequently, I find that little repairs and maintenance are necessary to keep my home in good shape without going over-budget at the mechanics. Often, my DIY skills can make the difference between being stuck on the road or being on my way. If I was able to learn how to repair and build my way to a better life, you can, too. I want to help you find the tools you’ll need to feel the satisfaction of a job well done, as well as save yourself time and money.

The Tests

Testing was divided into objective and subjective tests. I made sure that each screwdriver was charged for at least 24 hours before each segment of testing began.

The objective tests were task-orientated and specifically focused on sinking screws to a 2x4 piece of lumber. For inserting screws in a 2x4 piece of lumber, an inch-long Robertson head lumber screw was used at an angle (roughly 45 degrees) as well as straight-on to get a sense of the screwdriver’s torque. Additionally, we tested the screwdriver’s ability to insert or remove screws from pre-drilled holes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019 for the first edition of this guide, I used the electric screwdrivers in our test group to assemble a number of closet organizers. This time around, repeating this test wasn’t feasible, for logistical reasons. So, I decided to test the screwdrivers in this guide by working on a project that has similar mechanical characteristics to putting closet organizers together: refinishing the cupboard doors in my RV.

Before staining the 39 wooden doors in my home, each one needed to be removed from its hinges and then, have its handles removed. It’s repetitive work that takes place in tight spaces—an ideal task for an electric screwdriver. Back when I was assembling closet organizers, the hardware that was included ranged from short half-inch screws to four-inch-long fasteners. The hardware used to hold my home’s cupboard doors together consisted of quarter-inch wood screws for the hinges and inch-long bolts for the handles—a reasonable analog to what I had to work with while assembling closet organizers.

The subjective tests for this guide focused on assessing the overall experience of using each screwdriver, including its build quality, noise level, ease of use, its settings, and, where applicable, the additional features of the tool. In addition to these formal tests, I used the screwdrivers for a couple of weeks around my house performing tasks like removing and installing plastic air vent covers, repairing one of our AC units, and adjusting some drawers.

ADVERTISEMENT

What You Should Know About Electric Screwdrivers

IMAGETKTK

All About The Bits

The most important thing to understand about electric screwdrivers are the bits. A bit is the piece of the screwdriver that matches the head of a given screw. They’re often named after its shape—star, slot, flat-head—while some reference a name, like Roberts. Depending on which electric screwdriver you buy, bits may or may not be included. Before you leave the store or order a screwdriver online, make sure you have the bit you need for your project.

If you already own a tool kit or a power drill, there’s a good chance that some of the bits that come with these products may work in your electric screwdriver. For example, a set of hex bits can make assembling furniture significantly easier compared to using a hex key. In addition, matching the correct bit to a screw’s head can make the difference between stripping the screw (making it impossible to securely thread into the same hole again) or removing it easily. When it comes to the screwdriver bits, one size does not fit all. The screwdrivers tested used ¼-inch hex shank bits, typically secured in place with a magnet. If you’re unsure of which bits are designed to fit your electric screwdriver, drop by your local hardware store with the tool. They’ll most likely be happy to help you select the correct bits.

How to Use An Electric Screwdriver

When using an electric screwdriver for the first time, make a point of charging the tool completely. As a general rule, I like to plug a tool in for at least 24 hours to ensure the first time I use it, I’m getting a good sense of its ability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screwdrivers that have a removable battery pack, like the Dewalt DCF682N1, are preferable to tools with built-in batteries. If the battery for your screwdriver is removable, you have the option of buying an additional battery for the tool, so that one is charging while the one in the tool is in use. Additionally, if a removable battery stops holding a charge, you can purchase a new one, instead of having to replace your screwdriver.

Being able to adjust an electric screwdriver’s torque makes it possible to use the tool in a wider range of scenarios. For example, if the material you’re looking to secure into place is fragile, lowering the screwdriver’s torque will reduce the power of the electric motor. This will help to ensure that the material you’re securing into place isn’t damaged by the screw you’ve driven into it.

Other Electric Screwdrivers We Tested

DeWalt DCF682N1 In some areas, the DeWalt DCF682N1 scored very well—the screwdriver feels balanced, in terms of weight, and its handle has enough rubber on it to secure your grip. However, this gyroscopic screwdriver is the exact opposite of intuitive: I had to pick up the user manual to figure out how to use it. For the DeWalt, the direction and amount of torque are determined by your initial movement of the screwdriver. In other words, you hold the trigger and quickly turn it to the left, the screwdriver zips counterclockwise. As someone who frequently mutters “righty-tighty” under my breath, basing the direction of the screwdriver on my movement simplified my use. If you are repeatedly doing the same task, this would be the screwdriver for you. Sometimes, I was surprised by how much force the screwdriver provided: If I had been doing something a bit delicate, like working with brittle plastic, I would have over-torqued and caused damage. Pros Balanced weight

Easy-grip handle

Good for repetitive tasks Cons Not intuitive to use

Too much force $73.78 from Amazon

$74.00 from Home Depot

$72.99 from Newegg

ADVERTISEMENT

Hychika SD-4C The Hychika SD-4C scores some points for having a convertible handle that easily twists from pistol grip to a straight grip, locking in place in both configurations. For home use, the torque offered by this tool is reasonable. This is an electric screwdriver marketed to DIYers, so it’s not as well made as those that are designed with tradespeople in mind. While I liked the SD-4C’s pebbled rubber grip, the tool itself feels hollow and of questionable build quality. There is no indicator of how much charge is left in the Hychika, simply an LED that lights up when it is plugged in and charging, changing from red to green when fully charged. For an extra tool that you tuck into your kitchen catch-all drawer, the Hychika would serve you reasonably well. Pros Convertible handle

Respectable amount of torque

Built-in worklight Cons Middling build quality

No charge level indicator Buy now at Amazon

$36.00 from Walmart

$27.95 from Newegg

Dremel Home Solutions HSES-01 Unfortunately, Dremel’s second attempt to produce an electric screwdriver is less impressive than its first, the GO-01, which held the position of Best Overall in this guide, until it was discontinued. Like the GO-01, the HSES-01 has a dial to control its torque, allowing for less power when working driving screws into delicate materials like a plastic power outlet cover. Like the GO-01, the HSES-01 comes equipped with a MicroUSB port. So, there’s no need to worry about the expense or availability of a proprietary charger if you ever need a new one. Finally, as with the GO-01, HSES-01’s motor is engaged by applying downward/ forward pressure (depending on which orientation you’re working in,) to the screwdriver. The tool will begin to drive or remove the screw that it’s set to, automatically. Unfortunately, for all of its similarities to the GO-01, the HSES-01’s design offers enough frustrations that it can’t hold a candle to its predecessor. Given that the screwdriver can be powered on simply by applying pressure to it, the inclusion of a power button makes the HSES-01’s design feels superfluous. That this button is located right where my thumb rested while using the tool resulted in random and unintentional stops and starts during testing. And then there’s the handle itself: it’s thicker than GO-01’s. For anyone with smaller hands, the extra girth makes it difficult to comfortably grip. Pros Torque control dial

Charges via USB Cons Poorly placed power button

Girth makes it difficult to hold $39.50 from Home Depot

Metabo HPT DB3DL2 Like the DeWalt DCF682N1, the Metabo DB3DL2 comes with two removable batteries and a charging station, allowing one battery to be used while another is charging. The battery is a bit fussier than the one used in the DeWalt. however, as the Metabo battery can only be inserted into the tool, one way. The screwdriver’s torque is comparable to tools that are marketed with contractors in mind, such as the DeWalt DCF682N1 and the Milwaukee M12. Having this oomph allows it to complete tasks that would be beyond less powerful electric screwdrivers intended for home users. During testing, I found that I was able to sink or remove longer screws into hefty material with relative ease. The DB3DL2 has a flexible handle configuration, allowing for straight or pistol grip positions. Unfortunately, its pistol configuration does not lock into place. When I was using the DB3DL2, it never straightened unexpectedly with its handle in the pistol position. However, I was left with the sense that if I pushed too hard, it might. A rubber flap guards the inside of the handle’s hinge, providing a bit of cushioning for your index finger while in the pistol position. Sadly, it flaps around, uselessly, while the handle is straightened. This rubber guard is easy to remove, however, doing so makes the handle noticeably slicker to hold onto. Many electric screwdrivers designed for homeowners and occasional DIYers in mind secure the bits inserted into them with a magnet. Not so the DB3DL2. Instead, it uses a secure spindle lock. A mechanical spindle lock holds driver bits more securely than a magnet can. This extra bit of security makes the difference between losing your bit and keeping it in your screwdriver. However, using a spindle lock can be a bit more fiddly than popping the bit into a magnet lock; the spindle needs to be retracted with your fingers and then allowed to snap back into place over the bit. Despite its merits, the DB3DL2’s lack of a handle lock, frustrating battery design, and how uncomfortable it is to hold, make it hard to recommend—especially when there are other electric screwdrivers, such as the DeWalt DCF682N1 and the Milwaukee M12 that offer a similar amount of torque. Pros Powerful torque

Swappable batteries Cons Convertible handle does not lock into place

Fussy spindle Buy now at Amazon

$75.99 from Walmart

Ryobi HP34L The Ryobi HP34L’s handle features a soft, durable rubber grip that makes it comfortable to hold while ensuring a solid grip on the tool. Regardless of your hand size, the HP34L’s longer two-finger trigger button will allow you to find a way to hold onto the screwdriver and easily hit that button. While other screwdrivers have several buttons to adjust torque or control a built-in LED work light, the HP34L only offers one other button that selects direction. If you like your tools straightforward, this Ryobi might appeal to you. Pros Comfortable Grip

Long trigger accommodates all hand sizes Cons No torque control

Handle does not change position $37.74 from Walmart

$29.97 from Home Depot

Wen 49036 The Wen 49036 has almost all of the features on my electric screwdriver wish list: a grip that converts from a pistol orientation to straight, an LED for lighting your work area, a detailed charge indicator, and adjustable torque. Unfortunately, it’s just not all that powerful. I found it slow to use and underpowered, even when performing the most basic tasks. Additionally, I’m not sure whether or not I should be impressed or disappointed by the WEN’s directional switch. It allows users to change between screw driving and screw removal, but there is a large dead zone between these two positions on the switch. This suggests to me that the screwdriver is poorly made. However, the dead zone can also act as a safety to keep the WEN from turning on, unintentionally. I’ll leave it up to you to decide whether or not this is a win. Pros Convertable handle

LED work light

Charge indicator light Cons Underpowered

Questionable build quality $19.75 from Amazon

$19.75 from Walmart

$19.75 from Home Depot

Black & Decker LightDriver BDCSFL20C The Black & Decker BDCSFL20C has a lot going on in the looks department: as part of Black & Decker’s 4-volt MAX line, its iconic orange and black coloring with chunky grey accents look both industrial and modern. Its LED task light has a large push button behind it, allowing the LED to be turned on and left on as you work. When picked up, however, the BDCSFL20C loses some of its shine. All its weight is in the front of the screwdriver, which makes it feel poorly balanced. The balance improves, a bit, by snapping the handle out of a pistol orientation into the straight position, however. The button that allows you to change the handle’s orientation has a spring that snaps loudly when the button is pressed. Often, the button needed a bit of a wiggle to get it to snap into a locked position again. This poor alignment is a fine example of the BDCSFL20C’s overall build quality: simply put, it’s not well made. While the handle was comfortable for the size, the rubberless grip feels slippery. $17.91 from Amazon

$24.67 from Walmart

$18.32 from Home Depot

$16.99 from Blain Farm & Fleet

Skil SD561201 The Skil scored lower than the rest of the electric screwdrivers in this guide because it was not able to sink a screw into the 2x4 without pre-drilled holes. While the tool did have some nice features—its LED light stayed on a bit longer than other screwdrivers and, better still, it’s equipped with an indicator light to tell you if there’s a live circuit near the tip of the screwdriver—these features feel like they would be more suitable for specialty use, like electronics. If you are a user who often needs to be sure that an area you are working in has live power, this would be a useful screwdriver. Compared to similar voltage screwdrivers, with similar prices, we found this screwdriver to be underpowered. Pros Long-lasting LED light Cons Low power $26.49 from Amazon

$33.71 from Walmart

More Articles You Might Enjoy