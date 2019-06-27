The Best Gardening Gloves of 2022

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Best Overall Showa Atlas 370 When to use these gloves: Showa Atlas 370 Gloves are best for all-around gardening in dry-to-damp conditions: digging, weeding, carrying garden waste and bags of mulch, handling hoses and watering cans, and pruning shrubs and small trees. Excellent dexterity, superior construction, and good protection make the Showa Atlas 370 a great glove for getting work done. Sizing: Showa Atlas 370 gloves come in sizes small through extra large, roughly corresponding to glove sizes 6-10. Check your size with the Showa Atlas glove size chart. Pros: This glove’s multiple sizes and long elastic cuff (3 inches on medium/size 7 gloves) make for a great fit that keeps dirt out, and they’re lightweight enough to forget that you’re wearing them. The nitrile coating extends 1 inch down fingers, protecting your hands from wet hoses and muddy soil, while the fabric back dries quickly. The nitrile coating also protects fingertips and palms from everyday wear-and-tear without bulky, annoying fingertip seams. The breathable nylon knit back keeps the sun off while keeping your skin cool. Cons: These gloves are fine for light yard work and pulling raspberry canes, but if you’re planning on spending a lot of time moving rocks, pruning roses, or working with power tools like chainsaws, you’ll want a more protective glove. Washability: Machine washable. Bonus Features: These gloves are available in dirt-hiding black and assorted can’t-lose-them-under-a-bush bright pastels. You can use a touchscreen with these gloves (as long as they’re not too dirty). Pros Lightweight

Protection from water, mud, everyday wear and tear

Breathable nylon knit keeps skin cool Cons Don't protect well against rocks and thorns Buy now at Amazon

Most Durable StoneBreaker Gloves Gardener When to use these gloves: StoneBreaker Gardener Gloves are excellent all-around gloves for most light to medium-duty gardening and yard work. You can keep wearing them as you move from task to task all day long. Sizing: StoneBreaker Gardener Gloves are available in small, medium, and large, roughly corresponding to glove sizes 7-9. Pros: At about $20 a pair, the StoneBreaker Gloves cost significantly more than the Showa Atlas nitrile gloves, but they’ll last much longer and let you do heavy yard work without worrying about wearing holes through the fingers—a common complaint for nitrile gloves. If you want to own just one pair of gloves, the StoneBreaker Gloves are the gloves to buy. These goatskin/fabric gloves are sensitive enough for fine weeding, but sturdy enough for grabbing thorny stems and rough-edged bricks, and they’ll keep blisters at bay during long pruning sessions. Their fingertip seams have a slim profile, and don’t interfere with fine-detail work. These gloves’ light color and breathable fabric backing keeps them cool on hot, sunny days, and the palms are water-resistant. Cons: These gloves are pricier than nitrile/fabric gloves, and need hand washing. The backs are not water resistant; if you’re planning to spend the day with a hose, choose a glove that can go in the dryer. And although the cuff is long, the elastic isn’t particularly tight, and some dirt may fall in. It’s also worth noting that while Amazon lists these as “women’s” gloves, the design is unisex and their size range will fit most men. Washability: Hand wash with cold water to maintain the goatskin leather’s flexibility. Do not wring them dry, or put them in the dryer: Let them air-dry flat on a rack or towel. Bonus Features: This is the most-protective glove we tested that could still work a touchscreen (when clean). Pros Long-lasting through light and medium-duty work

Water-resistant palms

Breathable goatskin/fabric material Cons Require hand-washing

Not water resistant

Loose elastic cuff $24.41 from Amazon

$39.97 from Walmart

Best Water Resistance Safety Works Original Mud Gloves When to use these gloves: If you’re planning to get your hands wet, not just dirty, these are the gloves to get. They’re great for a day watering plants, cleaning pots and planters, or moving sprinklers and hoses. Sizing: Sizes range from extra small to extra large. A medium is roughly a size 7 glove. Pros: Mud Gloves have an organic cotton lining with a thick latex rubber coating that covers the palm and extends down the back of the hand to the base of the knuckles. This coating effectively protects hands from mud, water, and sharp rocks and thorns. It takes real effort to get your hands wet through the cloth liner. Mud Gloves are flexible, with unobtrusive finger seams. Long elastic cuffs keep dirt out. Cons: The thick latex coating reduces dexterity. It’s difficult to use a pencil, tear open seed packets, or use any tool that requires fine manipulation, and it’s impossible to use a touchscreen with these gloves. The thick latex coating gets very hot in full sun, making them unsuitable for extended gardening sessions that don’t involve wet work. Washability: The Original Mud Gloves can be machine washed, although the manufacturer recommends washing the dirt off under a faucet or hose before attempting more thorough cleaning. It’s best to air dry these gloves, but they can also be dried in a dryer on a low or medium setting for 20 minutes. Bonus Features: Mud Gloves come in six colors ranging from eye-popping to subtle. Strangely, they do not come in brown. Pros Superior water resistance

Long elastic cuffs keep dirt out

Protects against water, sharp rocks, and thorns Cons Thick latex coating reduces dexterity

Thick latex coating gets very hot in full sun Buy now at Mud Gloves

Buy now at Amazon

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We put a dozen pairs of gardening gloves to the test during a rainy New England spring to see which performed the best overall.

The Tester

I’m Meg Muckenhoupt, a garden writer and reviewer. I’ve been digging up yards for more than 20 years, and along the way I co-founded a community farm and earned a certificate in field botany. I’ve grown everything from radishes to rosemary from seed, and although I’m working to put more native plants in my garden, I have a weakness for David Austin roses. My idea of a fun day is turning my compost pile and looking at all the worms.

The Tests

I put these gloves through a series of typical gardening tasks: weeding, digging, transplanting, using a hose to fill watering cans, picking up tiny objects, grasping and carrying thorny rose canes, as well as using trowels, loppers, pruners, and even a phone touchscreen. After outdoor testing, I washed the gloves either by putting them in the washer and drying them on low, or rinsing them according to the manufacturer’s directions (in the case of leather gloves). I inspected them post-wash for tears, pilling, and damage to seams.

What You Should Know About Gardening Gloves

Why wear gardening gloves?

While every garden is different, most have at least some form of substrate, typically with loose rocks in the soil, and help grip slippery wet plants and pots. Good gardening gloves will help keep muck off your hands and can be easily hosed off or thrown in the washing machine. They'll also help prevent your skin from the abrasive surfaces of small rocks hiding in the soil (and the stingers of any insects that might call that soil their home). They also provide adequate friction to delicately grasp plants or lug around heavy pots that are slick with dew or rain.

The best gardening gloves will also be thin enough to not feel bulky, or dull sensation so much that it makes working in your garden harder than it needs to be.

What materials are gardening gloves made out of?

Gardening gloves are typically made of a combination fabric and some sort of protective material—either nitrile, latex, or leather.

Glove fabrics include cotton, nylon, and polyester. Cotton is breathable and cool, but if it gets wet, it dries out slowly, leaving your fingers pruney wrecks. Nylon and polyester dry faster in damp conditions, but low-quality fabrics can pill and break down in the wash.

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Gardening gloves come in a variety of materials and colors—the best ones keep your hands safe and dry as you work in the yard.

When it comes to protective materials, you're dealing with nitrile, latex or leather.

Nitrile is a synthetic rubber commonly used on work gloves used in cleaning, labs, and medical facilities. It doesn’t contain latex or latex proteins, so it’s generally safe for people with latex allergies—but manufacturers add other chemicals to nitrile to make it more flexible, so check with the manufacturer if you’re concerned about skin-contact allergies. Nitrile resists abrasion, punctures, and degradation by oils and acids, so it’s a great choice for yard work where your hands might be exposed to skin-drying clays, fertilizers, and other lawn and garden chemicals.

Latex is a vague term, but in the glove world, latex generally means that the gloves are made out of the sap of the rubber tree. Latex is very flexible and strong, and waterproof. Unfortunately, many people are either born with latex allergies, or acquire the allergy from exposure to latex gloves in medical or industrial workplaces.

Goatskin leather is a popular choice for lightweight work gloves. Compared to cow-skin leather, goat skin is more flexible, and it can be “shaved” thinner than cow-skin to make a very lightweight glove that’s cooler and preserves dexterity better than cow-skin leather. Goatskin gardening gloves aren’t as durable as leather gloves, but they can be used for fine tasks like sorting seeds, which cow-skin leather gloves just can’t do.

Other Gardening Gloves We Tested

West County Gloves Classic Gloves When to use these gloves: West County Classic Slate Gloves are great for all-around medium-to-heavy duty gardening, especially with thorny brush. Sizing: West County gloves come in sizes extra small to large. A West County medium is approximately a size 7 glove. Pros: These sturdy gloves have enough padding on palm and fingertips to thwart the thorniest rose. The combination of nylon/polyurethane palm is sturdy and flexible, and the fabric back of the glove is light and breathable. Cons: The thick padding on fingers reduces sensitivity for fine garden work. Although the wrist has a velcro adjustment, the fabric folds under the velcro create gaps and allow dirt to fall into the fingers. Underside of fingers feels stiff and awkward when you’re closing your fist. The palm side of the glove does not dry quickly in wet conditions. Once the palm or underside of the fingers get wet, they stay wet, and the glove feels like a heavy sponge until it’s had a chance to dry out. Washability: Rinse obvious dirt off the gloves, then throw them in the washer/dryer. Bonus Features: These 100% synthetic gloves are vegan-friendly. Pros Padding protects against thorns

Nylon/polyurethane palm is sturdy and flexible

Fabric backing is light and breathable Cons Padding reduces sensitivity for fine work

Velcro wrist adjustment allows dirt in

Does not dry quickly $20.99 from Amazon

Wells Lamont HydraHyde Desert Tan Grain Cowhide 3204 When to use these gloves: These gloves are best for medium-to-heavy work that doesn’t involve much digging or handling dirt. Sizing: These gloves come in small, medium, and large. The medium is roughly equivalent to glove size 7. Pros: The padded cowhide leather palm-side provides protection against thorns and sharp edges, but feels soft and supple. Cons: The stiff velcro wrist closure has a natural gap that allows dirt and water to fall into the glove. The fingertip seams are more prominent than in other sewn gloves, and may bother some users. The stiff seams also reduce fingertip sensitivity. The gloves are stapled to their packaging, making it difficult to remove the packaging without tearing the glove. Washability: Although some users report washing their Wells Lamont gloves in a machine, that approach isn’t recommended for leather. Hand wash the gloves in cold water, then let them air dry. Bonus Features: The HydraHyde fabric is breathable and water-resistant (as long as water doesn’t come in through the wrist closure). Pros Protects against thorns and sharp edges Cons Stiff velcro wrist allows dirt and water inside

Stiff seams reduce fingertip sensitivity

Difficult to remove from packaging in tact $15.99 from Amazon

$19.12 from Walmart

$19.27 from Newegg

Garden Genie Gloves When to use these gloves: These gloves are great for scratching and digging in fine, loose soil. They’re awful for using any sort of tool or digging in soil that’s at all compacted or rocky, or doing any sort of work that involves fine movements. Sizing: Garden Genie gloves only come in one size. Pros: The “high-density rubber” coating protects hands from scratches and thorns. Scratching the dirt with these gloves’ claws is an effective way to uproot small weeds, spread mulch, and dig compost into the top layers of soil. These gloves are also fairly water-resistant due to their coating, which extends to the knuckles on the back of the hand. Cons: It is awkward and frustrating to hold any object with thick plastic claws on your fingers—trowels, loppers, pruners, wheelbarrow handles, you name it. Thick rubber coating is hot in the sun and the claws don’t provide enough leverage to dig in many types of garden soil, but can’t be removed. Washability: Rinse in cold water and air dry. Bonus Features: Claws! If you always wanted claws, these are the gloves for you. If you actually want to dig in the garden, go buy a trowel. If you want garden gloves that will protect your hands while you work, get one of our top three picks. Pros Rubber coating protects from scratches and thorns

Water-resistant

Claws can help uproot small weeds Cons Claws hinder dexterity

Rubber coating gets hot in the sun

Claws can't be removed $29.22 from Walmart

Digz Women's Nitrile Coated Gloves When to use these gloves: The Digz Nitrile Coated Gloves 3-pack gloves are best for light gardening tasks that don’t involve heavy equipment or thorny brush, or for people who tend to lose gloves a lot. Sizing: These gloves come in one size—women’s medium/large—which is roughly glove size 7. A children’s size is available. Pros: These inexpensive gloves have long, elastic cuffs that cover your wrists. The waterproof, protective nitrile coating on the palm and fingertips is latex-free, and sensitive enough for delicate garden tasks. The light-colored polyester backing fabric stays cool on hot days and dries quickly. Cons: The glove fabric isn’t very sturdy: I observed pilling and snags on the gloves after the first wash. The gloves’ nitrile barely extends past the base of the fingernail, making it very easy to get wet hands when handling hoses and watering cans. The fingers are very short, and may not accommodate people with large hands or long fingernails. Washability: These gloves are theoretically machine washable, but given their rapid deterioration, it might be best to hand wash/hand dry them. Bonus Features: These gloves come in a variety of patterns and colors ranging from dull green to eye-searing red that’s very difficult to lose under a bush. Pros Polyester backing stays cool on hot days

Long, elastic cuffs that cover your wrists

Waterproof nitrile coating dries quickly Cons Fabric pilled and snagged after the first wash

Short fingers

Waterproof coating could extend higher Buy now at Amazon

$8.26 from Walmart

$5.98 from Home Depot

Firm Grip Nitrile Coated Gloves (10-Pack) When to use these gloves: The Firm Grip Nitrile-Coated 3-pack gloves are lightweight gloves. They’re fine for planting seeds and basic digging, but they’re not sturdy enough to stand up to heavy-duty garden work and brush clearing. Sizing: These gloves come in one size—roughly glove size 8, or men’s medium. The fingers are loose and bulky compared to other nitrile gloves. Pros: These gloves are basically the same gloves as the Digz Nitrile gloves, but larger, with much looser fingers. Made of latex-free nitrile and polyester fabric, these gloves have long elastic cuffs that keep dirt out at the wrist. The polyester backing is breathable, and the light yellow color means it doesn’t trap heat on sunny days. Cons: Large, loose fingers can be annoying for women or men with smaller hands. Washability: These gloves are theoretically machine washable, but given the delicacy of polyester fabric, it might be best to hand wash/hand dry them. Bonus Features: The bright yellow and black gloves are easy to spot in the garden, and can pull double duty as accessories to children’s bumblebee costumes. Pros Long, elastic cuffs keep dirt out

Breathable polyester backing Cons Large, loose, and bulky fingers

Not sturdy enough for heavy-duty garden work Buy now at Amazon

$15.99 from Walmart

$10.47 from Home Depot

Foxgloves Gardening Gloves - Original When to use these gloves: These gloves combine superior “barehanded sensitivity,” as the website says, with fun colors for everyday light garden tasks. Sizing: Foxgloves Original come in small, medium, and large. A medium is roughly glove size 7. Pros: These lightweight, stretchy gloves really are the next best thing to gardening barehanded. The long cuffs effectively keep dirt off your hands. Cons: These gloves do not pretend to protect your hands from water, thorns, and rocks, and they don’t. The lighter-colored Foxgloves can retain dirt stains after washing. Washability: Machine wash; dry on low heat. Bonus Features: Foxgloves come in eight colors ranging from black to fuchsia. Pros Lightweight

Stretchy

Long cuffs keep dirt off hands Cons Don't protect against water, thorns, and rocks

Retain dirt stains after washing Buy now at Amazon

Dig It Long Cuff High 5 Gloves When to use these gloves: The Dig it gloves are designed for medium to heavy-duty garden work. Sizing: These gloves come in sizes small to extra large, but the sizes seem to be one size smaller than standard American sizes. The large is roughly glove size 7, or a medium in most other glove brands. Pros: The long cuff and velcro wrist closure keep dirt out, and silicon dots increase grip. All-synthetic construction will appeal to vegans while the breathable polyester/spandex back fabric dries quickly. Cons: Disproportionately short fingers made of inflexible leather and bulky fingertip seams will make these gloves uncomfortable for many users, and reduce dexterity and sensitivity. Washability: Machine wash in cold water, air dry. Bonus Features: Extra “pillow top” padding on tops of fingertips may help protect fingers from crushing. Pros Long cuff and velcro wrist keep dirt out

Silicon dots increase grip

Breathable polyester/spandex fabric dries quickly Cons Short fingers

Made of inflexible leather

Bulky fingertip seams are uncomfortable Buy now at Amazon

$26.97 from Walmart

$24.13 from Home Depot

$22.99 from Lowe's

West County Gloves Women's Work Gloves When to use these gloves: These gloves are best for medium to heavy-duty brush clearing and other garden work that doesn’t involve contact with soil. Sizing: These gloves come in women’s size extra small to large, and men’s size medium to extra, extra large. A women’s medium is roughly glove size 8—one size larger than most other brands. Pros: These 100% synthetic gloves have a sturdy, protective palm that keeps hands safe from thorns. The thumb has stretchy fabric backing that makes the gloves more flexible and doubles as a brow wipe. The fingertip seams are relatively unobtrusive for a protective glove, and stretchy fabric on the sides of the fingers and back of the palm make this glove flexible and comfortable. Cons: The short cuff closes with a velcro band with a gap. Gardeners who dig and move soil will end up with dirt inside their gloves. Washability: Machine wash and dry. Bonus Features: These gloves come in three different men’s colors and five women’s colors. Both men’s and women’s gloves come in bright red, making it easy to find the gloves you left out by the woodpile. Pros Sturdy, protective palm

Stretchy fabric makes glove flexible Cons Short cuff allows dirt inside $20.80 from Amazon

$37.29 from Walmart

Seuroint Soft Garden Gloves When to use these gloves: These gloves are really only suitable for light weeding and digging. Sizing: Although the gloves are sold as “medium,” I could not find any evidence of other sizes. A Seuroint medium is roughly equivalent to a glove size 7. Pros: These lightweight, breathable gloves are inexpensive. PVC dots enhance the cotton’s grip, while the thin cotton makes it easy to feel stems, seeds, and leaves for fine gardening tasks. Cons: These gloves offer no protection from thorns or water, and once they’re wet, they stay wet. Finger seams are unusually bulky for a glove that offers so little protection, and may bother some users. The elastic cuffs stretch easily, leaving the wrist open to dirt and debris. Washability: Machine wash and dry. Bonus Features: These gloves are available in a variety of patterns and prints. Pros Lightweight, breathable

Thin cotton fabric helps with fine work

PVC dots enhance grip Cons No protection from thorns or water

Don't dry quickly

Cuffs stretch easily, allowing dirt inside Buy now at Amazon

