The Best Gardening Gloves of 2019

You can tear into your garden earth with your bare hands, but most people find that yard work is a lot more pleasant with a pair of gardening gloves. At a minimum, gardening gloves keep your hands from getting completely caked in dirt as you dig and weed, making post-gardening clean-up faster. Better gardening gloves protect your hands from cuts, scrapes, and puncture wounds from thorns, and help prevent blisters from using equipment like trowels, pruners, or hedge-trimming shears. The best gardening gloves protect your hands, but also have enough sensitivity to let you feel and grasp thin, slippery weeds—and can be cleaned with a quick toss in the washing machine.

We tested gardening gloves in a rugged New England landscape full of rocky soil, thorny rose canes, brambles, and fine-rooted weeds like garlic mustard to see which gardening gloves combine protection and finesse. For gardeners looking to invest in a durable pair of gloves, the Showa Atlas 370 (available at Amazon) was the Best Overall, with tough-yet-sensitive goatskin palms and cool synthetic backing.

Our pick for the Best Value glove was the StoneBreaker Gardener (available at Amazon) because of its combination of protective nitrile coating, sizing to fit a range of average men’s and women’s hands and wrists, durable fabric, and price. And if you spend a lot of time working in wet, muddy conditions, the Safety Works Original Mud Glove (available at Amazon) was our pick for Best Water Resistance, but the thick nitrile coating reduces the Mud Glove’s sensitivity and can make them unbearably hot on sunny days.

Here are the best gardening gloves we tested, ranked in order: