The Best Humidifiers of 2022

Whether you're trying to soothe a cough that just won't quit or keeping a winter's worth of dry air from freeze-drying you like astronaut food, a humidifier can help. It uses warm and cool mist to create a climate of comfort in your home or office.

But when looking to purchase one, the sheer number of makes, models, and extra features can feel overwhelming. Do you need a warm humidifier or a cool-mist humidifier? Should you go with the model that has a night light and sleep mode, and has oil-diffusing properties? Or is your most important need an easy-to-refill water tank? Is it better to purchase one combined with an air purifier?

It's often difficult to tell what's the best humidifier you can buy. So, we decided to test the best-selling humidifiers on the market. We covered everything from fan-driven evaporators to ultrasonic misters, evaluating them for ease of use, moisture creation, and efficiency.

After turning our purpose-built temperature control chamber into a muggy jungle for a month, we found that the Levoit Classic 300S (available at Amazon for $77.98) humidifier provides the most value, mist, and power for your money. If you're looking for a humidifier that has a nightlight that actually takes design into account, we’d suggest the Honeywell HUL430 (available at Amazon). Finally, for people looking to keep a room humidified year-round, you need to check the highly efficient Vornado EV100 (available at Amazon).

Here are all the humidifiers we tested ranked, in order:

Levoit Classic 300S Honeywell HUL430 Vornado EV100 Levoit LV600HH Baby Dream Machine Vicks Ultrasonic Cool Mist V5100NS Babymoov Hygro+ Lalo Canopy Humidifier Safety 1st Filter Free Cool Mist Humidifier AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier Fridababy 3 in 1

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Levoit Classic 300S is a modern classic with its easy-to-use controls.

Best Overall Levoit Classic 300S The Levoit Classic 300S lived up to its reputation when it gave us an easy-to-use experience, quiet operation, and provided power humidity. The 300S has a reservoir that can hold about two gallons of water. During our three-hour test run, it used about 2.5 pints of water. This rate translates to 16 hours of continuous running at full steam. In addition to having a lot of staying power, the 300S brings the humidity. This humidifier, on average, raised the humidity by 29 percent—the second-highest score of all the humidifiers we tested. The 300S doubly impressed us by outputting all that moisture while being almost whisper-quiet. People who run a humidifier while they sleep will also like the fact that the display is not super bright and there are no superfluous lights. We also need to note that the Levoit Classic 300S came with some usability perks as well. It has a no-spill fill system that you fill from the top, a huge boon if you plan on constantly running your humidifier. Best of all, the 300S is also smart enabled. From the free app, you can start, stop, and create schedules from your phone. You can even command this humidifier with your voice via your Amazon Alexa or Google Home. Overall, we think the Levoit Classic 300S is the best humidifier for most people. It’s quiet and small enough to go on a bedside table without disturbing you. Yet, the test results show that it can easily humidify a large room. Whatever your needs, we think this humidifier can accommodate them. Pros High capacity

High output

Quiet Cons High Energy Usage $77.98 from Amazon

$79.99 from Best Buy

Buy now at Home Depot

$79.95 from Macy's

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Honeywell HUL430 provides lots of humidity quickly.

Best Nightlight Honeywell Designer Series HUL430 The Honeywell HUL430 is the sports car of the humidifier world—it has a handsome design and high output. But like a sports car, the HUL430’s output means it’s short on endurance. We weighed the HUL430 before and after testing and calculated that this humidifier can run for 14 hours on the highest setting. You’ll get a lot of mist for that water consumption. In our testing chamber, this Honeywell raised the humidity 28 percent over a three-hour period. We also believe that Honeywell put a good amount of thought into the usability of the HUL430. The tank was easy to remove and fill with a handle built into the top. It also comes with a well-received nightlight. Overall, if you’re looking for an attractive and powerful piece of humidifying machinery, look no further than the Honeywell HUL430. Pros Sleek Design

High Output Cons High Energy Usage Buy now at Amazon

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Vornado EV100 is one of the most energy efficient humidifiers that we tested.

Best Evaporator Vornado EV100 Vornado is probably more famous for making fans, but the company also produces a mean evaporative humidifier. Efficiency is the word of the day when it comes to the EV100. During testing, we found that it used only .7 pints over the course of three hours. We did the math and that means this humidifier can run for over 32 hours on its max setting. However, we did have some gripes with this unit. Evaporative humidifiers have two drawbacks. First, evaporative humidifiers rely on a fan to work. That’s great if you like white noise, but annoying if you crave silence. Second, this style of humidifier does not produce any visible mist. Now, our sensors did show that the EV100 raised the humidity in the room by 19 percent, but some of our testers did not find it as pleasing as the ultrasonic or warm misters. If you need to humidify a room constantly, for whatever reason, the Vornado EV100 is worth checking out. Pros Energy efficient

Easy to use Cons Nosiy $79.99 from Amazon

$101.50 from Walmart

How We Tested Humidifiers

The Testers

Hello, I'm Jon Chan, senior lab manager at Reviewed. The testing team–Beckett Dubay, Michael Elderbee, Dr. David Ellerby, and I–wanted to find out which humidifier is worth your money. Between us, we've reviewed everything from space heaters to shop vacs.

The Tests

Credit: Reviewed / Beckett Dubay We tested humidifiers by placing them in a room filled with humidity sensors.

Before the testing even began, we knew we had our work cut out for us. We started by collecting tap water samples from across the state of Massachusetts. Using a Honeywell Mistmate, we tested these samples against distilled water to ensure there would be no variations during the testing. We decided not to use distilled water because it would change how we interacted with the humidifiers–filling up from a bottle is not how the typical consumer would fill from a sink.

When testing started in earnest, we filled each model to full and weighed them. We then placed the humidifier in a climate-controlled chamber. Each humidifier was placed on its highest setting and left to run for three hours. Sensors placed to either side at a distance of five feet recorded changes in the environment. After running each model for three hours, we weighed the tanks again to figure out their water usage.

After that, we evaluated each model of how easy it was to use, move, fill, and clean (note: many are not dishwasher safe).

What You Should Know About Buying a Humidifier

When we talk about humidity, we're actually describing relative humidity. This number is calculated based on the amount of water in the air, the amount of air pressure, and the temperature. To put it in perspective, at 68°F, relative humidity under 30 percent will cause your skin to dry out. Most people sit comfortably at between 45% and 55%. Anything above 55% and the air starts to feel muggy.

What Are Different Types Of Humidifiers?

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jonathan Chan We tested three types of humidifiers: ultrasonic, warm mister, and evaporators.

We tested basic types of humidifiers, including those with ultrasonic and warm mist settings, and evaporators. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses.

Warm Misters: Warm mist humidifiers are pretty basic. They boil water, and the resulting steam is piped out through the top via a fan. Warm misters tend to be the most effective humidifiers, covering more square footage and outputting more moisture. However, this high-powered method makes them unsafe around small children and they can increase a room's temperature to uncomfortable levels.

Ultrasonic (Cool Misters): Virtually silent and efficient, ultrasonic cool mist humidifiers are among the most popular on the market. They work by vibrating a ceramic plate very quickly. The high frequency turns the water into a fine mist that is cool to the touch. Ultrasonic humidifiers work best as personal units. They tend not to be powerful enough to cover a lot of square footage.

Evaporators: As the name suggests, evaporators work by evaporating water into the air. A fan circulates air over the reservoir. These models make a bit of noise, but if you like white noise while you sleep, you may find it soothing. If you have mineral-rich water in your area, you might want to get an evaporator. The models we tested had filters to prevent white dust from forming.

What Is The White Dust In My Humidifier?

White dust forms when you put hard water into a humidifier without a filter. The minerals get pulled up into the mist and come back down again as dust. You can prevent white dust from forming by using distilled water that can be found at any large supermarket.

Does Capacity Matter?

As you might guess, smaller humidifiers will generally run out of steam (pun intended) faster than those humidifiers with larger tank capacities (although it depends somewhat on the settings you choose on the humidifier itself). However, if you're looking for a more portable humidifier, those with smaller tanks can be refilled faster and are easier to carry. If you just plan on making a humidifier a fixture in larger rooms or open areas, a larger humidifier with a higher capacity will probably be a good fit. For those times when you plan on sharing a humidifier between multiple bedrooms, though, consider getting a smaller humidifier (or even multiple smaller humidifiers).

Other Humidifiers We Tested

Levoit LV600HH Sometimes you want a cool mist to battle a dry climate and other times you want warm steam to help soothe you. The Levoit LV600HH provides both. That’s why we’re giving a major nod. Its 1.9-gallon tank allows it to run for up to 17 hours at its max settings. During its time in our test chamber, the LV600HH raised the relative humidity up 38.5 percent, the highest of any unit we’ve tested. Aside from the ability to output a lot of humidity, this humidifier can also distribute essential oils for aromatherapy. So whether you’re dealing with a summer cold or enduring the dryness of winter, the Levoit LV600HH has a setting for you. It even has a dual nozzle at the top so you can send mist in two different directions. Combine all these features with quiet operation, and you have a real crowd-pleaser. Pros High Output

Warm Mister Cons High Energy Usage $116.48 from Amazon

$135.15 from Walmart

Baby Dream Machine Sleep Device The Baby Dream Machine is the multitool of the humidifier world. It’s a five-in-one tool: a red light, night light, white noise machine, humidifier, and oil diffuser. The design and features of the Baby Dream Machine divided testers on whether it filled us with delight or dread. Our feelings about red light and bear head aside, this jack-of-all-trades did not master the art of humidifying. In the three-hour test run, the sensors we placed five feet away registered only a three percent uptick in humidity. While the Baby Dream Machine didn’t crush the humidity test, Reviewed’s parenting editor said she adored the sound machine and oil diffuser options when she was feeling under the weather. Pros Five tools in one

Great nightlight Cons Low capacity

Low Humidity $99.99 from Target

$99.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Vicks V5100 When the Vicks Ultrasonic Cool Mist V5100NS went through our labs, we found that it had a unique trick up its sleeve. The V5100NS is compatible with Vapopads. Using in conjunction with the pads, this humidifier can fill the room with a pleasant smell that can help provide relief from cold symptoms. However, after analyzing all the test results the V5100NS falls into the middle of the pack. It has a large 1.2-gallon tank, but it can only run for 15 hours on its max settings before needing a refill. Our sensors showed that it raised the humidity in the test chamber by 24 percent. If you only bust out the humidifier when you’re feeling unwell, the Vicks Ultrasonic Cool Mist V5100NS is worth checking out. Otherwise, there are better picks out there. Pros Moderate capacity

Works with Vicks Pads Cons Low Humidity $59.50 from Amazon

$59.50 from Walmart

$77.11 from Newegg

Babymoov Hygro Plus The Babymoov Hygro+ provides humidity, oil diffusing, and mood lighting. That’s a lot of tools in a tiny package. Unfortunately, the compact nature is one of the drawbacks. Our testing shows that while the Hygro+ is going at full steam, it only has enough capacity to run for about 10 hours. While it was going, we measured a 29 percent increase in humidity after three hours of operation—tied for second place in the rankings. The Hygro+ is on shakier ground when talking about the fit and finish. During testing, it spilled a good amount when removing the tank and the connection between the tank and the base felt weak. Pros Great mood lighting

Moderate humidity Cons Low Capacity $79.99 from Amazon

$79.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Canopy x Lalo Humidifier Lalo x Canopy is a no-mist humidifier that touts aromatherapy and cleanliness. It uses evaporative technology so it’s highly efficient. We calculate the .6-gallon tank will last nine hours on the highest settings. Another plus is that the unit is made from material that resists mold and has an antibacterial filter. The whole tank is also dishwasher safe. The Lalo x Canopy has a lot of pros, but we found a set of cons. The test results show after three hours of continuous operation on the maximum setting, this unit only raised the humidity of the test chamber by 15.9 percent. Results like that put it in the bottom three humidifiers that we’ve tested. While handling the Lalo x Canopy, we also found that it doesn’t feel like it's solidly put together. Combining all these issues together, we think this humidifier has way too much style over substance. Pros Anti-bacterial design

Modern looking Cons Weak humidity Buy now at Canopy

Safety 1st Filter Free Cool Mist Humidifier The Safety 1st Filter Free Cool Mist Humidifier is a staple in the affordable humidifier world. Because it’s lightweight, has a small footprint, and is easy to use, the Safety 1st is ideal for people who want to test out a humidifier. However, the small capacity means it doesn’t have a lot of staying power. Going full bore, we estimate the Safety 1st will run for a little over seven-and-a-half hours. We found it to be fairly powerful. It increased the test chamber’s humidity by 27 percent. Due to its limited number of features and low water capacity, the Safety 1st is placed towards the back of the pack. Pros Easy to use Cons Moderate Capacity $32.88 from Amazon

$32.88 from Walmart

$29.99 from Lowe's

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier is a dorm room purchase. Its 3.8-pint capacity means it can run for about seven-and-a-half hours at full steam. Many consumers will find that acceptable, but its low moisture output might give them pause. Our sensors showed that the AquaOasis raised the test chamber’s average humidity by only 15 percent after three hours. That’s the second-lowest of all the units we tested. Our testers found this humidifier to be noisy and a pain to handle. Sharp edges on poorly molded plastic left a literal impression. Overall, we’d give the AquaOasis a pass if you’re looking to use your humidifier regularly. Pros Affordable Cons Low humidity

Low Capacity Buy now at Amazon

$46.21 from Walmart

Fridababy 3-in-1 Humidifier The Fridababy 3 in 1 is a humidifier, oil diffuser, and nightlight. There’s not much else to say. It provided a low output, raising the test room’s humidity by 16.5 percent—the third lowest on our list. Overall, we think there are better humidifiers out there, including those that can provide light and diffuse essential oils. Pros Small footprint Cons Weak humidity $46.97 from Amazon

$46.69 from Walmart

$49.99 from Target

