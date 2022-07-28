This portable power station is a heavy hitter in a storm, despite its weight

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Bluetti AC200P Pros Easy to operate

Long-lasting power

So many plug options Cons Heavy Buy now at Amazon

So much of our lives completely depend on electricity access that it can be hard to step away from the grid, even when we’re trying to go off grid. Worse still is being without power in an emergency like a major winter storm that knocks out the electricity to our homes. Having a reliable source of backup power can be a boon, whether you’re at home or out on a camping trip in the wilderness.

Traditional gasoline-powered generators are a common and reliable solution, however they do come with a number of drawbacks, such as deadly carbon monoxide emissions, loud operating noise, and the need for routine and sometimes costly maintenance.

Bluetti’s AC200P Portable Power Station (available on Amazon) is a powerful, long-lasting battery storage solution that can keep your appliances up and running in an outage, or power your electricity needs on an extended camping trip. And with available solar panel charging, sold separately, the Bluetti AC200P can potentially keep your electronics up and running for days and days, provided that the weather cooperates.

About the Bluetti AC200P Portable Power Station

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Bluetti AC200P can keep your electronics running for days.

2000Wh Capacity

2000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter

17 Outputs to support multiple devices

Numerous recharging options

700W Max Solar Input

1200W Max Fast Dual Charging

Eco-friendly

What we like

Simple, clear operation

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The LCD touchscreen interface is straightforward and easy to use.

The Bluetti AC200P is extremely intuitive to use, to the point that I was able to get it running without ever opening the manual (I did eventually open the manual just to make sure I wasn’t missing anything).

The backlit LCD touchscreen has a simple interface with straightforward commands to turn everything on, and clear fault information when needed. All of the outputs and inputs are well-labeled, and the system comes with all of the cords that are needed to get it to work.

When you’re in the middle of a power outage, you don’t want to be fumbling around the house searching for instructions.

The Bluetti battery system is one that you can use without a problem even in the dark.

Long-lasting power

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser There's an abundance of power to run appliances.

With a 2000Wh capacity, the Bluetti power station has plenty of capacity to run your appliances for a long time. The Bluetti website features a short list of approximate times that the generator will work with various appliances, ranging from 1.5 hours for a 1150W coffee maker, up to four hours for an air conditioner, and 20 hours for a 70 watt car refrigerator.

I tested the capacity of the battery by powering my full-size home refrigerator for between seven and eight hours. That duration took about 60% of the battery life, so it should be able to power a fridge for over 12 hours.

I also cooked a meal using both my pressure cooker and a rice cooker simultaneously.

It was able to power both appliances, and used about 30% of the battery capacity to do so. Down in my workshop, it had the oomph required to get a wide variety of woodworking tools up and running.

Charging was relatively quick as well—it filled up to 100% from 6% in about four and a half hours plugged into the wall. The unit works with solar panels for power, too.

So many plug options

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser You'll find 17 different output plugs on the Bluetti AC200P.

The AC200P portable power station has 17 different output plugs, including USB-A and C, 6 110V AC outlets, numerous DC outlets, and even dual wireless phone charges on the top of the unit. It’s hard to imagine a device that you can’t find a way to plug into the Bluetti, giving it maximum flexibility.

It’s not going to power large appliances, or anything that’s hard-wired like the boiler in your home, but it’ll power just about anything else.



What we don’t like

It’s quite heavy

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser At 60 pounds, this generator is heavier than it looks.

The Bluetti AC200p is described as a portable power station, and it is. It’s got two handles and can be picked up and carried from place to place.

As long as those places are relatively near to one another. At 60 pounds, it’s a bit of a beast to carry around, even with the handles. This is the sort of portable that they actually mean “fits in the back of the truck, and you can carry it a short distance from the truck to where you need it.” Which is not in and of itself a problem.

Most of the time, you’ll simply set it where you need to use it, and there’s no problem. But don’t purchase this thinking that “portable” is synonymous with “can carry around with you.”

For comparison, this is nearly three times the weight, and twice the capacity, of the Generark battery system.

What owners are saying

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The AC200P earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from more than 800 owners.

Owners of the AC200P largely love the power station, giving it a 4.5-star rating on Amazon out of over 890 reviews. Users cite the high capacity, large number of features, and ease of connecting the solar panels as major benefits.

Other users have reported some defective units, but for the most part seem happy with the responsiveness of the customer service department.

Should you buy the Bluetti AC200P portable power station?

Yes, it’s an high-capacity, flexible power storage solution

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser This versatile generator could become a go-to for emergencies.

The Bluetti power station is going to be a great addition to anyone who camps in an RV or near to their car or truck. Charge it up and pack it away, and you’ll be able to keep your electronics, from phones to cooking appliances, ready to use at a moment’s notice.

For those of you looking for a power backup for your home, the Bluetti will absolutely keep your food cool and your basic cooking appliances usable.

If you pair it with one of Bluetti’s solar panel systems, you’ll be able to keep the power station fully charged—assuming the weather cooperates, of course.

