Bigger is better when it comes to this adjustable standing desk

As a writer, I spend at least eight hours a day at my desk. But I also know that sitting is the new smoking, and sitting for long periods of time can lead to a plethora of health problems. An adjustable standing desk allows me to alternate between sitting and standing.

According to one study, reducing the amount of time spent sitting down may also reduce upper back and neck pain, and improve moods and temperament.

I already knew this—and I already have an adjustable standing desk that I truly love, but it’s smaller, and since it has a glass top I have to exercise care with it.

I jumped at the chance to try the Vari Curve Electric Standing Desk, which is 12 inches wider and has a more durable desktop surface. Here’s how it went.

About the Vari Curve Electric Standing Desk

Many adjustable standing desks tend to look like a slab of wood on top of metal legs, which is quite functional, but not very stylish.

The Vari electric standing desk immediately stands out because it has a curved, waterfall front, so it doesn’t look like the typical boxy adjustable standing desk.

That curvature provides more than just aesthetics. The contour allows me to be closer to my keyboard and mouse, and provides a more ergonomic experience.

Assembling the desk is simple, although it did require two people to carry it. The desk arrived in two separate boxes: The desktop in one and the legs in the other.

In addition to the desktop and legs, the desk includes a control box, control panel, leg cables, and power cord, as well as screws, washers, and hex keys.

With two adults, the desk assembly came together in less than 30 minutes.

What we like

The desk is convenient to use every day

Credit: Reviewed / Terri Williams You can raise this desk from 25 inches to 50.5 inches.

The Vari electric standing desk has a control panel, and with just the touch of a button, I can easily raise or lower the desk’s height. The desk can be adjusted in height from 25 inches to 50.5 inches.

At its highest height, the desk is taller than my treadmill. At its lowest height, the desk is perfect for my saddle stool.

It’s not often that the desk would be this low, but this height does come in handy when I need a workspace to assemble products that I’m testing.

Note: If you have small children, the control panel can be locked to prevent them from tampering with the desk’s height.

It has an electric motor and sturdy legs, so the desk moves smoothly and effortlessly. There’s even an option to program four different height settings, so I don’t have to remember my favorite settings.

The desk is spacious

Credit: Reviewed / Terri Williams The Vari Curve Electric Standing Desk's curved, waterfall front is a departure from the typical unstylish, boxy design of many adjustable standing desks.

There’s no shortage of space on the 60-inch desk. I’m currently testing the vertical monitor in the photo, but I usually have a curved, 32-inch monitor on it (and there’s still plenty of space without the desk looking crowded or junky).

The desk has neat accessories

Credit: Reviewed / Terri Williams You can keep a neat and organized desk with these accessories.

In addition to the instructions and tools needed to put the desk together, there are also some cool desk accessories included in the boxes.

In the back of the Vari electric standing desk on either side are pass throughs for cables and wires, and there are grommets included to help keep the cables hidden.

Vari also includes a coaster to keep beverages from leaving condensation marks on the desk, and also wraps to further keep cables and cords neat.

In addition, Vari includes two desk hooks that can be used to hang items from the desk, like headphones or a backpack. I use my desk hooks in the back of the desk to further keep the cables corralled.

What we don’t like

The desk is heavy

Credit: Reviewed / Terri Williams The Vari Curve Electric Standing Desk is heavier than it looks.

For the desk to be so large and sturdy, expect it to be quite heavy—and it is. The total weight of the desk is 120.44 pounds, although it can also support up to 200 pounds.

Make sure to set up this desk in the same room you intend to use it in. I know I won’t be changing my mind by moving to another location any time soon.

Warranty

If you purchase the desk from the Vari website, shipping is free to the contiguous U.S. (if you live in Hawaii or Alaska, the regular FedEx rate applies).

Shipping is also relatively quick, and orders generally ship out the next business day.

If you need to return the desk, it’s also free to ship it back within 30 days. In addition, Vari provides a five year warranty.

Should you buy the Vari Curve Electric Standing Desk?

Yes, this is a great electric standing desk with handy features.

Credit: Reviewed / Terri Williams The Curve could be the right fit for your workspace if you have the size and budget.

You don’t purchase a desk every day, and if you get a quality desk, it should last for several years. An adjustable standing desk adds extra benefits since you can both stand and sit at the desk—and if there’s more than one person in your home using the desk, everyone can find the height that’s perfect for them.

I’ve tested several adjustable standing desks and this is one of my favorites. I love the durable desktop and the ease with which the desk can be adjusted in height. And having so much additional desk real estate is another bonus.

However, the desk might be too large for some home offices, so make sure to measure before you buy.

While Vari makes a lot of different desk styles, The Curve is currently only available in a 60-inch model, so you can’t get a smaller version.

Price is another consideration, and there are other adjustable standing desks sold for less money, like the ApexDesk Elite.

However, keep in mind that this is not the most expensive desk in its class. So, if you have the budget and the space, the Vari Curve Electric Standing Desk one of the best electric standing desks you can buy.

