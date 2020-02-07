10 gifts you should treat yourself to this Valentine's Day

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

They say you should treat yourself the way you want others to treat you. And for me, that means showering myself with gifts I definitely don't need but definitely want.

And what better time to do that than on Valentine's Day? After all, it's the day when you're supposed to celebrate the one person you love the most. And you can pretend that's your spouse or your partner or your child, but let's be honest: it's yourself.

Call it narcissistic or call it confident but I 100 percent believe it's okay to be a little bit obsessed with yourself—and even more obsessed with treating yourself to all of the best things. Because if you don't think you deserve it, who will?!

ADVERTISEMENT

To help you put your money to good use (a.k.a on yourself), we've rounded up the 10 perfect gifts to buy for yourself this Valentine's Day. Go ahead—you've earned it.

1. The coziest weighted blanket

Credit: Gravity Best Valentine's Day gifts for yourself: Gravity Weighted Blanket.

Who needs a partner to snuggle up with when you can use a weighted blanket instead? (Bonus: It doesn't snore.) The Gravity blanket is like the Goldilocks of weighted blankets: not too heavy, not too light, but just right. Plus, it has a velvety cover that's super soft to the touch—so you may never want to leave your couch again.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for $189

2. Our favorite Instant Pot

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser Best Valentine's Day gifts for yourself: Instant Pot.

Whoever said the best things in life are free has clearly never bought an Instant Pot. We're obsessed with the Ultra in particular because it has so many (so! many!) cooking functions, including slow cooking, steaming, sauteing, and, of course, pressure cooking. Even more impressive, it can have a meal that usually takes an hour on the table in just 20 minutes.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra from Amazon for $132.37

ADVERTISEMENT

3. This top-rated essential oil diffuser

Credit: InnoGear Best Valentine's Day gifts for yourself: Essential Oil Diffuser.

Ahh, smell that? It's the smell of a night all to yourself with some reruns of The Bachelor and a bottle of wine—and your essential oil diffuser, of course. Of all the ones we've tested, we like this one from InnoGear the best. It has such a large capacity that it can run for 11 hours (!!) straight and has a locking lid so you can take your delicious scents with you into every room of your house.

Get the InnoGear Upgraded 150ml Diffuser from Amazon for $14.99

4. This trendy coffee maker

Credit: Technivorm Best Valentine's Day gifts for yourself: Technivorm Moccamaster.

The only thing I like more than coffee is good coffee. And that's what you'll get with this stylish coffee maker. It's our experts' number one pick because it brewed the best-tasting, most flavorful pot of coffee out of all the ones we tested. Even better, it did it quickly, which makes it perfect for even the busiest mornings.

Get the Technivorm Moccamaster from Amazon for $299

5. These splurge-worthy slippers

Credit: UGG Best Valentine's Day gifts for yourself: UGG Scuffette Slipper.

You might not be able to walk on actual clouds but you can do the next best thing with these ridiculously soft slippers. Made by the boot brand we all know and love, they're lined with plush sheepskin you can't wait to sink your toes into. According to their 2,000+ glowing reviews, these UGG slippers are not only comfortable but they're also versatile—they have a hard rubber sole so you can even wear them outside.

Get the UGG Scuffette II Slipper from Amazon for $84.95

ADVERTISEMENT

6. This tiny house rental to escape for a weekend

Credit: Getaway Best Valentine's Day gifts for yourself: Getaway House Rental.

Take yourself far, far away from the sappy Instagram posts and never-ending jewelry commercials (we get it! women love diamonds!) by booking a Getaway house. Our audience development manager tested out the popular cabin rental for herself and says it was one of the best weekends of her life. Each tiny cabin is located within driving distance of a major city and has no Wi-Fi (plus a lockbox for your phone!) so you're forced to disconnect and relax in nature.

Get $25 off your next Getaway Cabins booking with the code REVIEWED

7. This service that delivers gorgeous flowers right to your door

Credit: Bouqs Best Valentine's Day gifts for yourself: Bouqs Flower Delivery.

"I hate getting a bouquet of fresh flowers," said no one ever (and if they did, I question whether they have a heart). So why not treat yourself to a bunch of beautiful blooms—without ever leaving your house—with this flower delivery service. I've used Bouqs multiple times (they offer single purchases as well as subscriptions) and my flowers have always arrived looking healthy and gorgeously arranged.

Get a Bouqs subscription starting at $36/month

8. This must-have for a spa day at home

Credit: Ivation Best Valentine's Day gifts for yourself: Ivation Foot Spa.

For when you literally want to kick your feet up, there's no better way to do it than with a foot spa. We recommend this one because it has absolutely everything you'd need (and want!) in a foot bath: water jets, adjustable heating, and massage rollers that are super soothing on your soles. We also like that you can control each of the above functions separately and that it's as easy to clean as it is to use.

Get the Ivation Foot Spa Massager from Amazon for $79.99

ADVERTISEMENT

9. This popular house cleaning service

Credit: Sturti/Getty Images Best Valentine's Day gifts for yourself: Amazon House Cleaning.

Fancy dinners and sparkly diamonds are great (especially when I'm not the one paying for them), but what I really want for Valentine's Day—or any day, really—is someone to clean my house. That's why I was the first to volunteer to try out Amazon's new home cleaning service—and I'm obsessed. It's affordable (a one-bedroom, one-bath cost me just over $60) and the cleaners were both friendly and efficient. My house has never looked so clean and it's definitely something I'll buy again... and again.

Try Amazon Home Services' house cleaning for yourself on Amazon

10. This boozy subscription box

Credit: Firstleaf Best Valentine's Day gifts for yourself: Firstleaf Wine Delivery.

The only thing better than one bottle of wine? Six bottle of wines. And the only thing better than six bottles of wine? Six bottles of wine delivered right to your doorstep. Which is exactly what you'll get with Firstleaf, our favorite wine delivery service. Not only do you get six different types of vino that have been chosen just for you but you'll also get informational cards with all of them so you can learn as you sip.

Get Firstleaf for $79.98/month

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.