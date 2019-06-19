13 amazing pieces from Wayfair's newest Instagram-worthy home collection

If you've ever wished you could live in one of the stunning, perfectly decorated homes that you see every time you scroll through your Instagram feed, you're in luck, thanks to Wayfair's gorgeous new home collection.

Cleverly called Hashtag Home, the line features nearly 2,000 pieces of super modern, super colorful furniture and decor that are equal parts on-trend and affordable. Not only are there things for every room of the house from the bedroom to the kitchen but you can also shop by color (so. much. millennial. pink.).

While we're drooling over almost everything on the Hashtag Home website, we've managed to narrow it down to our favorite 13 pieces below. (And as if you needed an excuse to add that industrial chic bench to your cart, you'll get free shipping if you spend over $49.)

1. Corlyn Platform Bed

Credit: Wayfair Genius: A bed with built-in storage.

Good news: Because of the wooden slats, you don't even need a box spring under your mattress with this bed. And the pull-out trundle underneath can be turned into a bed for last-minute guests or used as a tucked-away storage spot.

Get the Corlyn Platform Bed from Wayfair for $297.27

2. Cecillia 5 Piece Dining Set

Credit: Wayfair Hope dinner tastes as good as this set looks.

Mixed materials + paint-dipped legs = a super modern dining set. It's big enough to comfortably seat a family of four while compact enough to fit in a smaller kitchen or dining room.

Get the Cecillia 5 Piece Dining Set from Wayfair for $466.99

3. Braelynn Armchair

Credit: Wayfair We love the mustard color the most.

Velvet is having a moment—and this chair proves why. With spring suspension and foam padding, it's as comfy as it is cute, making it the perfect accent piece for your living room.

Get the Braelynn Armchair from Wayfair for $119.99

4. Avianna Writing Desk

Credit: Wayfair Working from home sounds pretty good right about now.

The contrast of the sleek metal frame and warm wood shelves gives this desk an on-trend minimalist vibe. Pair your new home workspace with one of our favorite desk chairs.

Get the Avianna Writing Desk from Wayfair for $209.99

5. McKenly Modern 2 Piece Living Room Set

Credit: Wayfair Why buy one when you can buy two?

This sofa and loveseat duo are both affordable and attractive. We love the details that make these pieces look straight out of a modern decor magazine, like the natural wood legs and linen upholstery.

Get the McKenly Modern 2 Piece Living Room Set from Wayfair for $559.99

6. Dixon Coffee Table

Credit: Wayfair Acrylics are so in.

There are so many Instagrammable features to this chic coffee table, from the clear glass top to the glossy white acrylic shelf to the splayed wood legs. Just be aware that you'll have to keep things neat and organized since the table is completely see-through.

Get the Dixon Coffee Table from Wayfair for $149.99

7. Soleil 25" Table Lamp

Credit: Wayfair Let there be light.

To make the most of this colorful lamp (which also comes in neutrals for people who prefer the muted look), use one of these top-rated smart bulbs in it. You'll be able to do things like set timers and change the temperature and brightness of the light.

Get the Soleil 25" Table Lamp from Wayfair for $102.99

8. Davisson 30'' Bar Stools

Credit: Wayfair Belly up to the bar with these bright stools.

One of the benefits of backless bar stools like these industrial seats is that they can easily be pushed underneath a bar or counter to save space in a smaller kitchen. And with a set of four costing just over $100, they're a great value buy.

Get the Davisson 30'' Bar Stools from Wayfair for $105.99

9. Michaela Pouf

Credit: Wayfair Fashionable and functional.

This trendy take on an everyday ottoman will add a playful pop to your living room. The two-toned jute piece can double as an extra seat or a foot rest (or even a side table if you want to get creative).

Get the Michaela Pouf from Wayfair for $85.99

10. Kaiden Ladder Bookcase

Credit: Wayfair So simple, so clean.

Replace your basic bookcase with this ladder version. The four levels of open shelving are perfect for displaying any books, plants, or other assorted knick knacks you have. And the neutral white hue means it can fit in any room, no matter the color scheme or style.

Get the Kaiden Ladder Bookcase from Wayfair for $100.99

11. Tommen Polypropylene Black/White Area Rug

Credit: Wayfair You'll never want to wear shoes again.

Your feet will be just as happy as you are with this color-contasting rug. Sink your toes into the plush pile, which was designed specifically to handle heavy foot traffic (aka it should hold up just fine in the family room).

Get the Tommen Polypropylene Black/White Area Rug from Wayfair for $39.26

12. Ericksen 6 Bottle Tabletop Wine Bottle Rack

Credit: Wayfair For all your wine-storing needs.

This quirky yet elegant wine rack definitely deserves a spot on our list of the things that every wine lover needs in their home. It can hold up to six bottles of your favorite vino.

Get the Ericksen 6 Bottle Tabletop Wine Bottle Rack from Wayfair for $62.99

13. Atlas Upholstered Bench

Credit: Wayfair We can definitely see this in an entryway or mudroom.

Update your foyer with this low slung bench, which is great for putting on shoes before you rush out the door. Its spindly metal legs and natural wood base will lend any space a mid-century modern feel.

Get the Atlas Upholstered Bench from Wayfair for $124.99

