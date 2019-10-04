Away luggage debuts its new suitcases for a limited time only

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

If you’re still on the fence about getting your own Away, the brand’s latest release might help you make up your mind. Just in time for holiday travel plans, the Away luggage has just released the sleek Maverick carry-on bag (starting at $275), featuring a variety of carry-on bags that come with premium leather trim, personalized tags, and a lifetime warranty. As someone who’s been waitlisted forever on their Dwyane Wade collab, I can’t guarantee how long the Maverick will be available before selling out.

While I love my Away carry-on, the brand’s large suitcase is also the best hard-sided suitcase we’ve tested at Reviewed, winning the best hard-sided suitcase. The Maverick edition offers two carry-on bag sizes, the Carry-On ($275) and the Bigger Carry-On ($295), and two checked luggage sizes, the Medium ($325) and the Large ($345) in two colors. They’re each available in Towncar (black) and Trench (light brown). All four bags feature a luxurious-looking tan leather trim, as well as Away’s standard interior compression system, which helps you pack more than you need. In addition, they each come with a hidden laundry bag, TSA-approved combination lock, and 360-degree spinner wheels. On top of that, the collection also features a weekender, a backpack, and the Dropdown Dopp($75), which is a toiletries bag that claims to carry extra-sharp items and make going through airport security much faster.

The only thing the Maverick lacks? An ejectable battery, which is standard in other Away models. In terms of personalization, you get to design your premium leather name tag and your personalized letters on the suitcase itself. Like other Away suitcases, the Maverick also comes with a lifetime warranty, which means you’ll receive a brand new, exactly the same Maverick if anything happens to your old one.

