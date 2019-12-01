The 10 most searched-for products of Cyber Monday 2019

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Now that Black Friday is over, it's time to start prepping for Cyber Monday. And while we all have our own lists of things we want (a new Instant Pot for me, please!), there are some things that everyone is hoping to scoop up, according to SEMrush.

The online analytics company took a look at recent Google searches to find the top 10 most searched-for Cyber Monday products. Below is the full list, including our favorite smartwatch and some of the year's hottest gaming consoles.

1. Sony PlayStation 4

Credit: PlayStation The PS4 has the most popular games like Fortnite and God of War.

You can't go wrong gifting your gamer friends the latest and greatest PlayStation. People love the slimmed-down PS4 because it has a stunning HDR display, a large library of games and movies to browse through, and 1 TB of storage so you won't run out of space. It's also incredibly easy to play online with your friends with the PlayStation multiplayer platform.

Get the Sony Playstation 4 Slim Console from Amazon for $269.99

2. Nintendo Switch

Credit: Nintendo Meet the system every gamer needs.

When it comes to must-have gadgets for 2019, the Nintendo Switch is at the top of the list. It's one of the best tech gifts because, while it connects effortlessly to your TV, it can also be untethered and taken on the go as a handheld gaming device. Not only that but the console splits into two wireless controllers, perfect for family game night.

Get the Nintendo Switch from Amazon for $299

3. AirPods

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar Listen to your tunes in style.

It seems like everywhere you go, you see at least one person sporting AirPods. So it's no surprise that the iconic white earbuds are one of the top Cyber Monday products. Our experts dubbed them the number one wireless earbuds thanks to their long battery life, great range, and most importantly, incredible sound quality. We also tried the AirPods Pro and declared them the best headphones that Apple has ever made.

4. Apple Watch

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser No other smartwatch has as many apps or accessories available to it.

Of all the smartwatches we've ever tested, the Apple Watch is by far the best. That's because it beats out the competition in every category, from functionality to durability. You can do everything from send texts to make phone calls to navigate via GPS on its small screen and, since it's water-resistant and tough, it can last for years.

Get the Apple Watch Series 5 from Amazon for $379

5. Xbox One X

Credit: Xbox The Xbox One X does it all.

Is it a video game console or a top-of-the-line home theater setup? The correct answer would be both. Touted as Microsoft's "most powerful game console ever," the Xbox One X features both 4K and HDR resolution and can play almost any type of media imaginable from DVDs to Blu-Ray to anything streamed via a USB. Psst: Even if you don't own a 4K TV, the Xbox One X will still output some of the highest-quality, clearest images using a scaling technology.

Get the Microsoft Xbox One X Bundle from Amazon for $387

6. iPhone 11

Credit: Apple People love the new iPhone, cameras and all.

If you've been thinking about upgrading your iPhone, now might be a great time. Cyber Monday is known for its great tech deals—and according to many happy customers, the iPhone 11 is one worth buying. Despite the early controversy about the new cameras (they may be clunky but they're also phenomenal!), the newest iPhone runs much faster and has a longer battery life than previous models.

Get the iPhone 11 from Target starting at $25/month

7. Apple iPad

Credit: Apple The newest iPad is a must-have for techies.

Year after year, iPads continue to be on a lot of people's wishlists—and for good reason. Whether you're using it as a way to stream your favorite shows on the go or as a sleeker replacement for your laptop, the Apple tablet does it all. The newest model has a larger, clearer display (so it feels even more like a laptop but without the added bulk and weight) along with features like touch sign-in.

Get the Apple iPad from Amazon for $329

8. Fitbit

Credit: Fitbit The Versa 2 comes in 6 stylish colors.

Not only is the Fitbit one of the most popular Cyber Monday products, it's also one of the most popular gifts of 2019 in general. But which Fitbit is the best? You can't go wrong with any of the models but we love—and recommend—the Versa 2. One of our editors calls it the best fitness tracker she's ever used (and she's used a lot!) because it has all of the regular features of a Fitbit like tracking and analytics but also has added features like voice control and Amazon Alexa integration.

Get the Fitbit Versa 2 from Amazon for $148.99

9. Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

Credit: PlayStation If you thought the PS4 was good, wait until you try the PS4 Pro.

For the serious gamers out there, the PlayStation 4 Pro is exactly what you need to take your play to the next level. With 4K and HDR compatibility (plus increased power and speed), the graphics are clearer, more vibrant, and more realistic than ever so you'll feel like you're actually in the game. An added bonus? The PS4 Pro is compatible with all PS games to date.

Get the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Limited Edition Console from Amazon for $399

10. MacBook Pro

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar We love the MacBook's minimalist aesthetic.

There's a lot to love about the MacBook Pro, according to one of our writers who tested it out for herself. Besides the sleek, simple design that Apple is known for, she likes that the MacBook Pro has a high-resolution display, speedy computing power, and a battery that can last an entire work day before it needs to be recharged. It also has a new Touch Bar that can do everything from toggling between tabs to using fingerprint login.

Get the Apple MacBook Pro from Amazon for $1,499.99

