Ellen just revealed her favorite products for 2020—here are the ones worth buying

Celebrities, they're just like us. At least Ellen Degeneres is when it comes to her favorite products. The talk show host recently revealed 15 of her must-haves for 2020, including the new Instant Pot blender and the ever-popular Beats earbuds. Below are her picks that we agree with (a.k.a. we've tested them here at Reviewed and found them to be worth the money).

1. These top-rated earbuds

Credit: Beats You can't go wrong with a pair of Beats.

AirPods are great but so are Ellen's favorite wireless earbuds: the Beats PowerBeats Pro. We dubbed them one of the best tech products of last year because they have amazing sound quality, long battery life, and great range. Bonus: They're even waterproof.

Get the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds from Amazon for $199.95

2. This expert-approved fitness tracker

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser Pick and choose which analytics you want to track.

Getting in shape is a popular New Year's resolution and if there's one thing that can help you reach those goals, it's a Fitbit. Ellen's top pick when it comes to fitness trackers is the Fitbit Inspire, which our experts have also given the seal of approval for being budget-friendly. However, we prefer the Fitbit Charge 3 because it's stylish, easy-to-use, and has all of the activity- and sleep-tracking capabilities you could want.

3. This coffeemaker everyone is obsessed with

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser No surprise that Keurig tops the list.

Whether you're running one of TV's most popular talk shows like Ellen or merely trying to make it through another day at work, coffee is a must for most of us. And for that, Ellen likes the Keurig K-Latte. Our favorite coffeemaker by the popular brand, however, is the K-Cafe. It's incredibly versatile (it can brew both espresso shots and regular coffee) and even has an attached milk frother for making those fancy coffee drinks you love at home.

Get the Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker from Amazon for $168.48

4. Our favorite water bottle

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser Goodbye, lukewarm water.

Take it from Ellen (and from our experts!)—the Brita Filtering Water Bottle is the best reusable water bottle out there. It's stainless steel so it keeps your water icy cold for hours and the attached straw has Brita's famous filtering technology so your beverage stays fresh and odor-free.

Get the Brita Stainless Steel Filtering Water Bottle from Amazon for $29.99

5. The best essential oil diffuser

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar Ahh, so soothing.

Even Ellen recognizes the benefits of an essential oil diffuser. But while she uses the iHome oil diffuser, we recommend this one from InnoGear instead. Of all the diffusers we've tested, it's our number one pick because it has such a large capacity that it can run for 11 hours straight (!!). Plus, it has a locking lid so you can easily carry it from room to room along with changing colors for extra ambiance.

Get the InnoGear Upgraded 150mL Diffuser from Amazon for $14.99

6. This wildly popular blender

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar All of the power at half the price of more expensive blenders.

If you're a big fan of the Instant Pot (and who isn't?!), let us introduce you to the brand's other high-quality appliances. Like the Ace Blender, which our own experts have tested and given a thumbs up. What makes it different than a regular blender? The Ace has a heating element (the "hot soup" function) that can actually cook vegetables and other ingredients for soups.

Get the Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender from Amazon for $123.25

