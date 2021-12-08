This genius tool promises to fix your broken string lights—so we tested it

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s that special time of year—you pick out a Christmas tree, retrieve your ornaments from storage, and power on the dulcet tones of Michael Bublé.

It’s time to decorate your Christmas tree! Except—your string lights won’t turn on.

Whether it’s the whole row or just a section of them, broken string lights put a damper on decorating for the holiday season. Sure, you can buy other sets to replace them, but this can get expensive year after year.

Surely Christmas string lights can’t be that hard to fix?

After some online investigation, we stumbled upon the Light Keeper Pro—a little, glue gun-shaped tool that claims to fix broken incandescent string lights quickly and easily. In fact, consumers claim that it works phenomenally. Could it be true? We decided to test it out on some broken strings lights ourselves, and here’s how it went.

What is the Light Keeper Pro?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Customers claim the quick fix trigger tool fixes string lights with the pull of a trigger.

The Light Keeper Pro is a glue gun-shaped multitool meant to repair broken bulbs on incandescent light strings.

Additionally, there’s an audible voltage detector that helps you understand where the electricity stops flowing within the string lights. Where there is voltage, the Light Keeper beeps continuously; when the beeping stops, it means the voltage has stopped as well, indicating a problem in the flow of electricity. The Light Keeper Pro also includes a bulb and fuse tester.

But, the big selling point to this device is the quick fix trigger. It should allow you to simply locate and remove any single unlit bulb from an unlit section, plug the bulb socket into the socket connector on the Light Keeper Pro, and pull the trigger. Keep pulling the trigger for up to 30 times, until the string lights illuminates. This is where the magic happens, theoretically—many people claim this fixes the problem. Unfortunately, I had a different experience.

What we didn’t like about the Light Keeper Pro

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We tried all the features on the Light Keeper Pro and they all had their faults.

The audible voltage detector is faulty

Contrary to the 2.7K 3.9-star ratings on Amazon, the Light Keeper Pro does not live up to its claims.

In fact, it didn’t work at all like it said it should. We followed its directions to a T and tested it on several different broken strands of string lights.

The audible voltage detector is loud and hard to ignore from across the house. It sounds like an alarm going off, and there is no way to lower the volume. It is also buggy—it would stop beeping at times, but then, when we went over the same section again, it gave a steady beep with no problem.

We even unplugged the lights from the socket completely—so there was no electricity whatsoever flowing through it—and the audible voltage detector still beeped like crazy as if there was voltage.

Using the audible voltage detector to help us find the problem fuse was a problem from the get go.

The quick-fix trigger doesn’t fix anything

Using the Light Keeper’s quick fix trigger tool was the most disappointing part of testing. We pulled the trigger 30 times, and each time, we lost more and more hope that we’d ever have these lights fixed.

We tried several different light sockets, and when that didn’t work, we tried the alternative quick fix method—where you plug the actual string lights into the gun via the AC plug connector and then pull the trigger up to 30 times until the lights glow. We plugged the lights straight into the gun and pulled the trigger. Nothing. Just darkness.

There is no directions for how to replace bulbs

The Light Keeper Pro comes with new bulbs that you can use to change out any burnt bulbs you have.

While our sets of Christmas string lights didn't have any burnt out bulbs, we did try replacing a few with the replacement bulbs that were included with the Light Keeper Pro. Unfortunately, there are no instructions included with the Light Keeper on how to properly replace the bulb, and we even looked it up online.

We tried the Light Keeper Pro on four different sets of string lights and by the end of several hours of messing around, none of them were fixed.

Should you buy the Light Keeper Pro?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser In the end, save your money and just buy new Christmas string lights.

No, your money is better spent on new string lights

If you skimmed to this point in the review, we’ll summarize our experience here: We do not recommend buying the Light Keeper Pro, because it simply does not work.

We are surprised at how many Amazon reviewers claim it worked fine for them. Maybe it was user error, or the sets of string lights we used, but to think that it failed at fixing four different types of incandescent string lights confirms for us that the lights are not the problem.

In the end, it’s easier and more cost-effective to buy new string lights and take care of them so they don’t break from year to year.

