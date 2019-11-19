Marie Kondo just launched an online shop—here's what will actually spark joy

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

There's arguably no one better at organizing and decluttering than Marie Kondo. And while the tidying guru is renowned for helping people get rid of stuff, she's now flipping the script—by selling us stuff.

Marie just opened an online shop featuring some of her favorite products, ones that she says spark joy in her own life. To help you choose what's worth buying—and prevent you from ending up with things you don't need—we've picked our top 10 items from her new store. These are the products that Marie recommends, and the ones we've tested and loved.

1. An essential oil diffuser to freshen up your home

Credit: KonMari/Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar Choose from scents like lavender, eucalyptus, and peppermint.

Marie's pick: Vitruvi Oil Diffuser

Our pick: InnoGear Upgraded 150ml Diffuser

Essential oil diffusers are all the rage right now—and for good reason. Depending on the oil you choose, your diffuser can help set the mood in your home whether you want to relax, wake up, or focus. Our favorite diffuser is this one from InnoGear because it has a large capacity that lets it run for up to 11 hours straight, along with soft colored lights that you can change for ambiance.

Get the InnoGear Upgraded 150ml Diffuser from Amazon for $15.99

2. A Japanese bath towel

Credit: KonMari/Salux Dry off faster with one of these towels.

Marie's pick: Fog Linen Work Linen Waffle Bath Towel

Our pick: Salux Japanese Bath Cloth

You could spend money on fancy bath towels—or you could spend $11 on Amazon for one that’s just as good (if not better). According to our social media manager who is obsessed with hers, this Japanese bath towel—which you actually use while in the shower—is a game-changer. She says that it's left her skin smoother and softer than it's ever been before.

Get the Salux Japanese Bath Cloth on Amazon for $11

3. A tea kettle for your morning brew

Credit: KonMari/Cuisinart One Earl Grey, coming right up.

Marie's pick: Hario Glass Teapot

Our pick: Cuisinart PerfecTemp 1.7 Liter Electric Kettle

There’s nothing like a hot cuppa on a chilly morning. To brew the perfect sip, we like this Cuisinart kettle, which we chose as the number one electric tea kettle. With six preset heat settings, it boils your water in five quick minutes and automatically switches to a "keep warm" mode so you can enjoy your tea at your own pace.

Get the Cuisinart PerfecTemp 1.7 Liter Electric Kettle from Amazon for $60.83

4. A super plush robe

Credit: KonMari/Parachute Get the comfort of a spa in your own home.

Marie's pick: Deiji Studios Linen Kimono Robe

Our pick: Parachute Classic Bathrobe

Fewer things spark more joy than curling up in a cozy robe on a lazy Sunday morning. While Marie's shop is selling a lightweight kimono, one of the most popular robes of the year is this one from top-rated bedding company Parachute. Made of Turkish cotton, people rave that it's incredibly soft and luxurious. One person even compared it to being wrapped in a cloud!

Get the Classic Bathrobe from Parachute for $99

5. A piece of high-quality cookware

Credit: KonMari/Staub Behind every great cook is even better bakeware.

Marie's pick: Igá-Monó Steam Donabe With Grate

Our pick: Staub Round Cocotte Oven

Whether it's the clay crock that Marie loves or our favorite Dutch oven, every kitchen could benefit from good cookware that's worth investing in. When we tried out the popular Staub cocotte, it excelled at every test, from simmering stew to braising meat, and cooked our food evenly. And in case you were wondering, yes, it even beat out the well-known Le Creuset Dutch ovens.

Get the Staub Round 5.5-Quart Cocotte Oven from Amazon for $324.95

6. A water bottle that keeps your drink cold

Credit: KonMari/Hydro Flask Cheers to reducing waste with a reusable water bottle!

Marie's pick: Gem-Water Balance Water Bottle

Our pick: Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Water Bottle

Does our experts' number one water bottle have a pretty gem sitting in the bottom? No, but it can do one better than that—it can keep your drink ice cold for over 24 hours. In fact, when we put it to the test, our water was still refreshingly cool two days later. The trendy Hydro Flask is also very durable and comes with plenty of different options for lids that you can easily swap out.

Get the Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Water Bottle for $29.95

7. A set of trusty food storage containers

Credit: KonMari/Pyrex Lots of leftovers? No problem.

Marie's pick: Orez Food Storage Container

Our pick: Pyrex Ultimate 8-Piece Set from Amazon for $32.99

Marie’s favorite food storage containers definitely look pretty but when it comes to keeping food fresh, we’re more interested in functionality than fashion. That’s why we recommend the classic Pyrex containers. They're made of thick, oven-safe glass so they're super sturdy (and won't leach harmful plastic chemicals into your food) and even have a steam vent for reheating your leftovers.

Get the Pyrex Ultimate 8-Piece Set from Amazon for $32.99

8. A reusable straw you can take on the go

Credit: KonMari/Hummingbird Sip smarter.

Marie's pick: Orez Stainless Steel Straw Set

Our pick: Hummingbird Glass Straws

Marie isn’t the only one swapping her plastic straws for reusable ones. Here at Reviewed, we’re big fans of these Hummingbird glass straws because not only do they look stylish, but they're also durable, difficult to break, and dishwasher-safe. Plus, they don't alter the taste of your beverage like some straws do and they come with a brush to make cleaning a breeze.

Get Hummingbird Glass Straws (4-Pack) from Amazon for $19.99

9. An expert-approved knife every home chef needs

Credit: KonMari/Wusthoff The sharper, the better.

Marie's pick: Lue Large Cheese Knife

Our pick: Wüsthof Classic 3 1/2-Inch Paring Knife

The key to making meal time easier is having a quality knife that can cut quickly, efficiently, and safely. And our top paring knife from Wusthof does all of the above. During our chopping tests, it was comfortable to hold and easy to maneuver and outperformed all of the other knives we tried.

Get the Wüsthof Classic 3 1/2-Inch Paring Knife from Amazon for $39.99

10. An environmentally-friendly bag for your lunch

Credit: Lunchskins Pack, rinse, repeat.

Marie's pick: Aplat Snack & Sandwich Bag

Our pick: Lunchskins Reusable Bags

Reusable bags are better for the environment and your budget. Of all the ones we’ve tested, we found the Lunchskins to be the best. They come in plenty of fun patterns but more importantly, they kept our food fresh and temperature-protected all day long. Bonus: They're also dishwasher-safe and quick-drying so they're easy to reuse on the go.

Get the Lunchskins Reusable 2-Pack Bag Set from Amazon for $10.99

