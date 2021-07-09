6 creative ideas for outfitting your outdoor shower

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

During the summer months, maximizing your time outside is crucial. From swimming, hiking, gardening, and lounging there’s no better place to be than outdoors. Let’s add one more outdoor activity to the list: Showering. Outdoor showers are a luxurious way to spend more time outside this summer.

Outdoor showers are a popular option for homeowners, bridging the gap between indoor and outdoor living with convenient and luxurious options in your backyard.

Mimi Meacham of Marian Louise Designs in Houston, Texas, shares creative outdoor shower ideas that you can use to elevate your own en plein air bathing area, whether you’ve just installed one or want to glam up an existing one.



“Utility and function are key in an outdoor shower,” says Meacham, “but at the same time you want it to flow with the overall design of your home.”



Here are six creative ideas for outfitting your outdoor shower.

1. Start small by installing hooks as your first outdoor shower idea

Credit: Reviewed / Jinmury / Anthropologie Simple but necessary, hooks are the perfect starting point for adding a decorative touch to your outdoor shower.

Meacham says, “Ornamental yet functional hooks are a must, and they add so much utility yet design flair to the shower. [Plus], you need somewhere to hang your towels.”

Depending on how much space and installation you’re able to do, hooks can be over-the-door-style hanging hooks or hooks that require in-wall installation. Go for something in a waterproof wood like teak or walnut, or a hook with a little more flair.

Get the Wood Towel Hooks for $22

Get the Ocean Crater Hook for $15

2. Color can make your outdoor shower pop

Credit: Longking / Beaus Tile Peel and stick tiles seamlessly add a pop of color without any of the messy installation that ceramic tiles require.

Regardless of the design or material that your outdoor shower is made of, you can make it your own by adding pops of color.

“An outdoor shower is the perfect place to play with color, either through tile, paint or even plants,” Meacham notes.

Make sure to read the fine print when purchasing as you’ll want a tile that is waterproof and will hold up against water and steam—and weather.

Get the Longking Peel and Stick Talavera Mexican Tiles for $30

Get the Beaus Tile Peel and Stick Decorative Tile for $10

3. Give your space a spa treatment by adding greenery

Credit: Reviewed / The Sill / Mkono If your shower has room for some décor, consider adding a plant that does great in humidity like a fern.

You can begin decorating your space in a way that adds both comfort and luxury.

When thinking of outdoor shower ideas, start from the shower head by hanging fresh eucalyptus or lavender. The shower steam will bring out the plants’ natural essential oils for added aromatherapy.

If your shower has room for some décor, consider adding a plant that does great in humidity like a fern. Find the perfect hanging planter to add some tropical ambiance to your space.

Get the Button Fern for $42

Get the Mkono Macrame Plant Hanger for $10

4. Don’t overlook safety, but make it stylish

Credit: Utoplike / Safe-er-Grip Look for a mat made of teak that can withstand lots of water and remain slip proof.

Meacham says her design clients often forget about safety factors when coming up with outdoor shower ideas.

“This may not sound that exciting, but surfaces can get slippery, so it's critical that you bear this in mind when picking your floors.”

Your outdoor shower will need a mat to help with slippage. While you may go for something clear and plastic in your indoor shower, go for something with more natural materials for an outdoor shower. Look for a mat made of teak that can withstand lots of water and remain slip-proof. Plus, it will age beautifully.

“It can also be helpful to add a bar that you can hold onto as needed, which can double as a towel rack,” Meacham suggests.

There are so many options to choose from when it comes to shower grab bars. You can find a variety of lengths to suit your needs as well as finishes that match your aesthetic. Go for a no-drill option so you can install it anywhere.

Get the Utoplike Teak Bath Mat for $70

Get the Safe-er-Grip Bath & Shower Handle for $15

5. Add storage and seating for convenience

Credit: Reviewed / Keter / EcoDecors To make sure you don’t get caught without a towel, add a deck box or an all-weather cabinet close by.

No matter the outdoor shower ideas you have, there are many options that fit different décor styles or environments, and some deck boxes even lock.

What’s helpful, notes Meacham, is “building in a cubby to hold shampoo and conditioner, or adding a bench that can both hold products and serve as a place to sit or even help you bathe little ones.”

Go for something that you can tuck in a corner like a teak stool that has an extra level for storing products.

Get the Keter Brightwood Lockable Deck Box for $171 at Wayfair

Get EcoDecors Oasis Teak Corner Shelf for $110

6. Pretty it up with traditional bathroom accessories

Credit: Oxo To complete the look, add classic amenities to your outdoor shower.

Meacham says to make the most out of your outdoor shower. “If you have the space, you should try and think of it more as an outdoor bathroom instead of just an outdoor shower. Add a sink, a mirror, even a shower door.”

There are fantastic options including a no-fog mirror from Oxo, which take up little space and require minimal installation.



“The more enclosed and private you can make it feel, too, the more apt you are to use it like an indoor shower.”

Get the Oxo No Fog Shower Mirror for $23

