What size dehumidifier do you need?

With summer on the way, it’s time to get prepared for what it brings: humidity.

Yes, those sweaty days of summer are almost here—or maybe you just have a basement that always smells damp and musty. Either way, you need a good dehumidifier if you want to enjoy clean, dry air.

However, one common question when shopping for this tool is what size will be most efficient for your home. Here are our tips for getting the right style and size of dehumidifier for your needs.

Different styles of dehumidifiers

Credit: Ivation Desiccant dehumidifiers work best in small rooms.

The two main types of dehumidifiers—desiccant and refrigeration—have different strengths and understanding how they work can help you buy the right one for your situation.

In short, desiccant dehumidifiers are best for smaller areas that need fairly consistent dehumidification, like basements or laundry rooms. They don’t use that much energy, so you can leave them running all the time.

Refrigeration dehumidifiers, on the other hand, are better for larger rooms that need occasional dehumidifying on very humid days, but they can use a lot of energy.

Choosing the right dehumidifier size

Credit: Amazon / Reviewed The 'size' (or 'rating') of a dehumidifier is measured in pints. It's usually prominent in the product name.

Dehumidifiers are usually rated by a single number: the amount of water, in pints, that they can extract from the air in a day. A small dehumidifier might be able to manage 5 to 10 pints per day, while a larger model could manage 60 or 70 pints. Industrial models designed to clear out flooded properties can grab hundreds of pints a day.

These numbers are only an estimate, though—how much the dehumidifier will extract for you will depend on the level of humidity, the temperature and other factors.

Measure your room

The first step is to figure out how much space you want the dehumidifier to cover. To this end, you'll want to measure the room in your house where you're going to put the device and calculate the square footage.

If you plan to use it in a space where two rooms connect—such as a living room and dining room with an open arch—treat the two rooms as one, as the air will flow from one to the other.