Is this smart front door the future of home security?

From video doorbells to motion-activated lights and smart locks, there are plenty of ways to outfit the front of your home with the latest home security tech. Masonite is hoping to simplify the process for homeowners with its M-Pwr Smart Doors—an all-in-one home security door system unlike anything else out there.

Unveiled at CES 2022, the patent-pending smart door is built with an integrated Ring doorbell, Yale smart lock, and programmable, motion-activated LED lights, combining all of your favorite front-door home security devices into one minimalist design. The door even has sensors that can send push alerts to your mobile device when the door opens, closes, or is left open for an extended period.

Since the door is built with Ring and Yale devices, that means you can control it with smart assistants like Amazon Alexa. For example, you can ask to check to see if the front door is locked, or ask her to pull up the live view of your Ring doorbell on a compatible Echo Show display.

Credit: Masonite The Masonite M-Pwr Smart Door combines integrated power, LED lights, a Ring video doorbell, and a Yale smart lock into one standalone door.

As for power, the door connects to your home's electrical wiring and Wi-Fi network for a constant connection. No batteries are necessary for the smart lock and doorbell, so you don’t have to think twice about recharging or replacing anything. In the event of a power outage, the door’s built-in battery pack will kick in for up to 24 hours, and you’ll always be able to unlock the door with a physical key.

ADVERTISEMENT

One flaw, though, is that you’ll need to use three different apps to control the door—the Ring app, Yale app, and the Masonite M-Power app. For example, if you want to see who is at the doorbell, you’ll need to open the Ring app. But if you want to unlock the front door for whoever is there, you’ll need the Yale app to do so. The Masonite M-Power Smartphone App controls the lights and sends open/close alerts.

Currently, only Yale’s line of Z-Wave smart locks works with Ring, so there is an opportunity for these things to work together a bit more smoothly. While there’s some work to be done on the integration side, the futuristic front-door features are something we hope to see more of as smart home design evolves.

As for materials, the door is made of premium fiberglass designed to last for years to come. It is available in a variety of styles, colors, and finishes with several options for glass. The door’s design lends itself to swapping out the technology as newer devices come out, adding to the flexibility and longevity of investing in an all-in-one home security door set-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the smart door is only available for purchase via new home construction by Barringer Homes in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Masonite plans to expand the smart door's availability, with additional builders expected later this year. You can sign up to be alerted as more information about the Masonite M-Pwr Smart Door becomes available.

