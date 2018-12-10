The Best Video Doorbells of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The Nest Doorbell (battery) is a wireless video doorbell that records up to three hours of event history without a paid subscription fee—a first for Google smart doorbells.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The Ring Video Doorbell Wired records in 1080p HD video with a 155-degree horizontal field of view.

How We Tested Video Doorbells

The Testers

Hi, I’m Rachel Murphy, Reviewed’s smart home staff writer. I live in a smart home that’s full of smart home devices like cameras, plugs, speakers, and an oven. During my tenure at Reviewed, I’ve tested smart mini projectors, smart water leak detectors, and other gadgets that can be controlled remotely or via smart assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit .

The Tests

For this roundup, we put each doorbell through a series of in-depth, hands-on tests to fully understand each one’s capabilities, features, and downsides.

We considered audio and video quality, of course, since video doorbells double as home security cameras, measuring how clear the picture was in multiple settings. We also tested the apps in terms of connectivity, time to start streaming, storage options, and ease of use. We also made sure they were weatherproof.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it came to audio testing, almost all of the doorbells passed with flying colors, but as you’ll read below, some excelled. The same, not surprisingly, went for the “rain” test, where we simulated inclement weather with a spray bottle. But our other tests revealed variances that helped us determine which doorbells were worth your time and which wouldn’t deliver as good of a result.

How to Set Up a Smart Video Doorbell

Most smart video doorbells should easily install using the existing wires your home may already have for an everyday doorbell. If you don't have a wiring setup, then purchasing a smart video doorbell that's battery powered will be the way to go. For the most part, you don't need any other smart home devices or technologies to use smart doorbells—just your smartphone and the doorbell’s app.

However, most of these video doorbells will play nice with other smart home devices like Amazon Echo and Google Home speakers, so check to see which are most compatible with the system you're using. Smart speakers can make announcements when someone rings your doorbell and can also display a live stream of your front door camera. Note that if you want to save your videos, a separate storage subscription cost may be necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Privacy

Even your video doorbell needs security. So, what should you look for? Features like two-factor authentication, end-to-end encryption, and the option for local storage are all things to consider before investing in a smart video doorbell camera setup.

Two-factor authentication, which sends a code to your mobile device to verify it’s really you, is available on many smart video doorbells and absolutely something to seek out and activate. That way, if someone tries to hack into your account, you will receive an alert and can quickly take care of the problem.

Another thing to consider is how your videos are used and stored. Most video doorbells allow you to turn them on and off from the app to control when they're recording and uploading video to the cloud. Look for end-to-end encryption for storing videos. The encryption offers a layer of protection that can help prevent unwanted eyeballs from viewing your saved and stored videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Make sure you create a strong password that’s unique to your camera’s app. Data breaches feel like the norm as of late, making it all the more important not to reuse passwords across multiple websites and apps.

Finally, when using any device with smart assistants like Alexa, Google, and Siri, you can help protect your privacy by regularly deleting your voice recordings and muting the speaker’s mic when it’s not in use.

Looking for more privacy tips? Read our guide to securing your smart home.

Other Video Doorbells We Tested

Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell The Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell camera is our previous pick for the best video doorbell, but it's still a fantastic choice for your front door. It offers one of the largest viewing angles of any video doorbell we’ve ever tested, works well with smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant , and offers multiple options for installation, making it a versatile choice to safeguard any front door. (Arlo also makes a wired version of this doorbell that we've tested, the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, which functions the same in terms of performance, but requires existing doorbell wiring for installation.) Arlo’s wireless doorbell offers a generous 180-degree field-of-view and records in a 1:1 square aspect ratio that provides a head-to-toe video of who is at your front door. The doorbell camera comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to six months on one charge, or you can hardwire it to your existing doorbell wiring. It is complete with a 12x digital zoom, HDR video, night vision, and custom motion zones to prevent false notifications. Most video doorbells require a paid plan to access the best features, and we think Arlo’s Smart subscription services are worth the ongoing investment. The Arlo Premier Plan , which starts at $2.99 a month, includes 30 days of cloud storage, smart alerts that differentiate between people, vehicles, animals, packages, and other motion, gives visitors the ability to leave a voicemail at your doorbell if you’re unable to answer the door, and more. The Essential Wire-Free Doorbell comes with all of the common privacy settings you'd expect from a home security camera, like two-factor authentication, the option to log in using Face ID technology, and advanced encryption for video storage. Additionally, when a login attempt is made from a new device, a request for approval is sent to the main user's phone or tablet. The only thing we don’t like is that when someone rings the doorbell, Arlo alerts you via phone call. This can be a pain when you’re already on the phone and someone rings the doorbell. We’d prefer the doorbell press alerts come through as push notifications as do Arlo’s other smart alerts, but it’s a small gripe for a doorbell that’s a great option for any home. Read our full review of the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell. Pros Loud and clear two-way talk

Head-to-toe video

Custom motion zones Cons Doorbell alerts sent as phone calls $199.99 from Amazon

$199.99 from Best Buy

$139.99 from Walmart

$179.99 from Target

ADVERTISEMENT

Ring Video Doorbell 4 The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is Ring’s most appealing front door camera. It runs on battery or existing doorbell wires, ensuring compatibility for any home. Most notably, it’s the only Ring doorbell to offer color Pre-Roll clips, a feature that captures the four seconds leading up to a motion event. The doorbell records in 1080p resolution and offers two-way talk with active noise cancellation, ensuring a smooth experience every time someone rings the bell. Color night vision is not available but the HD black and white night view is clear thanks to the camera’s infrared LEDs. It’s slightly larger than other Ring doorbells and is not compatible with smart assistants outside the Alexa ecosystem like Siri or Google Assistant. Amazon Echo speakers and displays can be used as indoor chimes, and an Alexa-enabled smart display like the Echo Show 5 (second-gen) will display the camera’s live stream as soon as someone rings the doorbell. It can also be used with existing mechanical chimes. It has an impressive 160-degree field of view but doesn't offer a full head-to-toe picture like other doorbells in our guide. Features like Quick Replies and color Pre-Roll video clips are free to use and help enhance the overall experience, but a paid Ring Protect Plan is needed to access features like saving and sharing video clips, People Only mode, and rich preview notifications. This isn’t Ring’s most affordable or feature-filled doorbell but it hits all the sweet spots of a great front door camera: reliability, accuracy, and flexibility, making it great for any Alexa-driven smart home. Read our full review of the Ring Video Doorbell 4. Pros Works with Alexa

Quick Replies

Color Pre-Roll clips Cons Large footprint

No Siri or Google Assistant support $199.99 from Amazon

$199.99 from Best Buy

$199.99 from Home Depot

$199.99 from Abt

Google Nest Hello The Google Nest Hello is Google's first video doorbell. It delivers timely alerts right over Wi-Fi and cellular data and it offers the great video and audio quality. There's also the optional facial recognition alerts for familiar faces, package delivery notifications, and more useful home security features. The Nest Hello captures video in 4:3 format that's “designed to show people head to toe.." Within the Nest mobile app, you have the option to control the night vision settings. When night vision is on, the video records in black and white. Even so, the video is clear and it’s easy to make out what’s going on outside the front door. As for the audio, we were able to clearly communicate with whoever was at the front door without any audio issues while at home and out and about. The doorbell also comes with several pre-recorded responses, available in 13 different languages, that you can select if you're unable to get to the door. This is the only doorbell we tested that offers facial recognition. You can assign a name to each face, so you can know when a member of your household is at the front door. This is a handy feature so you can know exactly who is coming and going without having to closely review every notification. It can be especially helpful if you have a spouse or roommate who returns home from work late at night or kids who come and go throughout the day. Additionally, the Nest Hello can detect package deliveries and send notifications to your phone when a package arrives at your front door. And although a paid Nest Aware subscription is required to access some of these features, the payment really enhances what this doorbell can do. Currently, a Nest Aware subscription starts at $6 per month (or $60 for the year). The paid service also includes intelligent alerts (like facial recognition) and the ability to create clips and timelapse videos to review or share with friends and family. Like Eufy, you can customize activity zones to avoid any false motion detection alerts. Read our full review of the Nest Hello. Pros Facial recognition

Reliable connection

High quality video and audio Cons Hardwire only $229.99 from Best Buy

$229.00 from Walmart

$229.00 from Target

$229.00 from Home Depot

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus There’s not much new about the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus in terms of looks, but the Amazon-owned company has beefed up its popular Ring doorbell line with new privacy controls, the introduction of Pre-Roll footage, and improved motion detection. Pre-Roll, a video recording feature that captures the four seconds prior to any motion detection, is exclusive to the Ring 3 Plus and is the only difference between this model and the Ring Video Doorbell 3. The Pre-Roll feature, which is displayed in black and white at a lower resolution to preserve battery life, is a welcomed addition since Ring doesn’t offer continuous video recording. The doorbell works best with a Ring Protect Plan to access features like 60-day video history, sharing and saving clips, and more. Privacy concerns have been an issue for Ring previously. In response, the company launched a new privacy Control Center within the Ring app that includes security features such as two-step verification, managing authorized devices and linked accounts, and turning off audio and video recording. The doorbell comes with two-way talk functionality that was clear and easy to use via Echo speakers and the Ring app. It also offers 1080p HD video, which is clear during the day. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is pretty limited in terms of smart home functionality since it doesn’t work with Google Assistant or Siri—only Alexa. However, if your home is full of Alexa-enabled smart speakers, then the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus will fit right in. We paired the doorbell camera with several Echo speakers, which made announcements when visitors were at the door. We also tested it with the Echo Show 5, one of Amazon’s smart displays, and the doorbell camera’s live stream appeared on the screen once the doorbell was pressed. Additionally, the doorbell works well with Ring’s new plug-in chime. One of the best things about this doorbell is that you don’t need any wires to set it up. While there is the option to hardwire it to your home, it also comes with a removable, rechargeable battery pack. Overall, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is an improvement over previous iterations and is a solid choice for anyone who exclusively uses Alexa to control their smart home. Pros Pre-Roll footage

Enhanced in-app privacy controls

Hardwire or battery Cons Only works with Amazon Alexa Buy now at Amazon

$179.99 from Walmart

$229.99 from Home Depot

$177.50 from Newegg

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 Ring's Video Doorbell Pro 2 is a premium, Alexa-only smart doorbell with a price tag to match. It offers excellent video resolution, recording in 1536p HD video—the best resolution of any Ring doorbell yet. The Pro 2 also has color night vision that works well and is easy to see in darkness. It offers a 150-degree horizontal and 150-degree vertical field of view that provides a top-to-bottom look of who is at your front door. You can also share and store video, but you’ll need a Ring Protect Plan (starting at $3/month per device). As for audio quality, features like two-way talk with noise and distortion cancellation provide the Pro 2 with the clearest and loudest sound of any Ring doorbell we’ve tested. Home security features like 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View (which creates an aerial map view that outlines the exact path of where a motion event starts and stops up to 30 feet away from your doorbell) will appeal to curious homeowners who enjoy diving into the details, but aren’t crucial to the day-to-day operations of your doorbell. Unless you’re examining motion events on the regular, you likely won’t pay much attention. There are also new features like Alexa Greetings and Quick Replies. The built-in responses from Alexa offer added convenience when you can’t get to the door, including the option for visitors to leave a voice message, which you can quickly access in the Ring app. Installation should take less than 10 minutes using existing doorbell wiring, but there is no battery option. A Satin Nickel faceplate adds to the premium feel, but while this is an impressive doorbell with tons of features, for most people its cost is simply too high to compete with our favorites in its class. . Read our full review of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. Pros Fantastic video

Loud and clear audio

Alexa Greetings Cons No support for Google or Siri

Extra features aren't worth it $249.99 from Amazon

$249.99 from Best Buy

$249.99 from Target

$249.99 from Home Depot

Wyze Video Doorbell Looking for a great video doorbell that won't cost you hundreds of dollars? Wyze's video doorbell is one of the most affordable (and smallest) available, offering impressive performance and features for the money. It records in 1080p video quality, has an 8X digital zoom, and features a 3:4 head-to-toe view that's on par with more expensive smart doorbells. The field of view is narrower than the competition, but that’s part of the trade-off when you buy a budget video doorbell. With Wyze’s monthly Cam Plus paid plan, you’ll get quick and accurate alerts when a person, animal, vehicle, or package crosses your doorbell’s view. Two-way talk is also loud and clear when communicating between the Wyze app and doorbell. While Wyze’s doorbell does not work with existing chime wires, a plug-in chime that can be added to any outlet comes with your purchase. The only real downside here is its integration (or lack thereof) with smart assistants and their respective ecosystems. The doorbell plays OK with Alexa, making announcements when someone rings the bell, but it’s a bit of a mess when streaming the live view on Amazon Echo smart displays. While other Wyze cameras work with Google Assistant, the doorbell surprisingly does not. It also does not integrate with Apple HomeKit ecosystems. Additionally, in keeping with its price, the build quality is a bit flimsy. As long as you don’t mind those compromises, Wyze’s video doorbell is a solid budget pick that brings impressive value for the money. Read our full review of the Wyze Video Doorbell and Chime. Pros App offers two-factor authentication

Works with Alexa

Intelligent smart alerts Cons No HomeKit or Google Home support

Cheap build quality $56.98 from Amazon

$83.93 from Walmart

$56.98 from Home Depot

Ring Peephole Cam Most video doorbells aren’t designed with apartment living in mind, but the Ring Peephole Cam aims to solve that problem. Like the name states, the doorbell inserts through the peephole of most front doors. As long as you have a compatible peephole, the setup is simple and can be accomplished in just a few minutes. The doorbell's battery is rechargeable via a USB-C cable included with your purchase, and in our tests lasted about a month with everyday use. However, it's a good idea to purchase an extra battery to have on standby. This way, you can charge one battery while still having a spare to power up your Ring Peephole Cam. During setup, the doorbell performed a connectivity test and a quick update, which took less than five minutes. Like other Ring cameras, you can set custom activity zones, including privacy zones that block the camera from viewing certain angles. This is useful if you don't want the doorbell to pick up unwanted motion like your neighbor’s door or window. This doorbell sent alerts in about 10 seconds, which is relatively quick. Other features include Alexa integration, which is fast and simple, and two-way audio is supported between Echo speakers and the Ring Peephole Cam. So, you can say things like, “Hey Alexa, talk to the front door,” or whatever name you’ve assigned your doorbell camera. Just make sure you don’t have your Echo speaker too close to your front door. When we had an Echo Dot within close range of the doorbell, it created a static sound. That was a quick fix though, when we moved it elsewhere in the room, away from the doorbell. For a battery-powered home security camera, it offers clear pictures at night but starts to get fuzzy at about 10 feet away. You can still make out someone’s face, but it’s not the highest quality. However, when you’re viewing a live stream of your Peephole Cam, the motion detection happens in real-time, which is awesome. As soon as I moved my arm in front of the camera, the video showed me doing the same thing on my phone. While the Peephole Cam can be used without a Ring subscription plan, you’ll need one if you want to access features like video recording and saving and sharing videos. The doorbell camera sends alerts when it detects motion, and offers a real-time view (including the live view), and two-way communication without paying for a subscription. Pros Battery-operated

Custom activity zones Cons Only fits certain peepholes

Night vision gets fuzzy sometimes Buy now at Amazon

$199.99 from Home Depot

$129.99 from Verizon

Eufy Security Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered) Eufy's Wireless Video Doorbell displays in clear 2K video during the day and night, has good two-way audio that's clear with minimal delays, and the set up was easy as pie. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, but does not offer support for Apple HomeKit. Despite being a battery-powered doorbell, it can also be hardwired using existing doorbell wiring. The Eufy Wireless Video Doorbell comes with its own HomeBase hub that connects to your Wi-Fi router. The hub houses your video clips at no cost using military-grade AES-256 data encryption that Eufy claims “ensures your footage is kept private on transmission and storage.” The hub also acts as a chime sound when the doorbell is pressed, as do Amazon Echo speakers. You can also view a live stream of the doorbell's footage on displays like Google's Nest Hub Max and Amazon's Echo Show 5, but you can't talk to visitors at your front door via a smart display. One of the cooler features is the ability to record your own quick responses up to 10 seconds in length to use when someone is at your door and you can't answer. You can adjust the video quality, which is adaptive to bandwidth. Using a higher quality stream may use more data resulting in possible playback delays. However, I found the auto setting to be just right, showing clear video and sending timely alerts. The Eufy Wireless Doorbell is a responsive and reliable option for anyone who is looking for a battery-powered smart doorbell that also includes an option for hardwiring. Pros Wired or battery

Responsive

Reliable Cons Requires hub (included with purchase) Buy now at Amazon

$199.00 from Walmart

$199.99 from Target

$199.99 from Home Depot

Logitech Circle View Doorbell There aren’t many worthy options when it comes to Apple HomeKit-enabled video doorbells, but the new Logitech Circle View Doorbell is an enticing contender. Though there’s no support for Alexa or Google Assistant, the Siri-only doorbell works well, detecting motion events immediately and accurately telling the difference between people, animals, and vehicles. The 3:4 head-to-toe view and integration with other iOS devices make it an ideal pick for any Apple-driven smart home. The doorbell supports facial recognition, an optional feature that can potentially tell you who specifically is at the door by pulling from the photos on your iOS device to recognize your friends and family. It also comes with truly customizable motion zones, meaning you can draw activity zones tailored to your front door view, which is helpful to avoid false notification alerts. An Apple Home Hub (Apple TV, HomePod, HomePod mini, or iPad) is required to use the doorbell, so owning at least a few iOS products is a must here. Additionally, the wired doorbell requires a paid iCloud subscription, which allows the doorbell camera to differentiate between people, animals, vehicles, and motion but, unlike the Nest and Arlo doorbells, it does not detect packages. It also supports HomeKit Secure Video, which encrypts videos before uploading to iCloud. If Apple HomeKit is your smart home platform of choice, the Logitech Circle View Doorbell makes a fantastic addition to your Siri-enabled ecosystem. Read our full review of the Logitech Circle View Doorbell. Pros Timely and accurate smart alerts

Head-to-toe view

Advanced features Cons iOS only

Doesn't work with Alexa/Google $199.99 from Logitech

More Articles You Might Enjoy