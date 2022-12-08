HP’s Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is pleasant to use, but it’s far too expensive

Pros Attractive display with 3:2 aspect ratio

Solid keyboard and touchpad

Long battery life Cons Graphics performance falls short

Tablet use is not enjoyable

It’s way, way too expensive

The Elite Dragonfly tries but fails to compete with laptops like the Dell XPS 13 and Apple MacBook Air M2.

About the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook

Here are the specs of the laptop we tested:

Processor: Intel Core i5-1245U

Intel Core i5-1245U Graphics: Intel Iris Xe

Intel Iris Xe RAM: 8GB DDR4

8GB DDR4 Storage: 256GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD

256GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G/5G mobile data (optional)

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G/5G mobile data (optional) Wired connectivity: 2x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-4 with Power Delivery and DisplayPort Alternate Mode, 1x USB-A,1x HDMI, 1x 3.5mm audio

2x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-4 with Power Delivery and DisplayPort Alternate Mode, 1x USB-A,1x HDMI, 1x 3.5mm audio Weight: 2.8 pounds

2.8 pounds Size: 11.59 x 8.73 x 0.65 inches

The configuration we tested is a relatively high-end model with an MSRP of $2,577, which is extremely expensive for a Chromebook. Entry-level pricing starts at a more tolerable $1,089, but that’s still hundreds more than most top-tier Chromebooks. The most expensive Elite Dragonfly Chromebook models, with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive, exceed $3,200.

What we like

The display is excellent

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew S. Smith A highly responsive keyboard and touchpad makes this a great laptop for general tasks.

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook’s best feature immediately greets you upon opening the 2-in-1: an impressive 13.5-inch screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 2256 x 1504 resolution. That translates to 200 pixels per inch (ppi), which is a 20% improvement over a 1080p screen of similar size.

Speaking of size—a 13.5-inch display may not sound large, but the 3:2 aspect ratio adds vertical space. The total display space is about 10% more than a 13.3-inch screen with a widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio, which is what you’ll find on most inexpensive Chromebooks. This extra screen real estate is useful when viewing content that’s arranged vertically, like documents and web pages.

It’s a bright and vivid display, too, with a maximum brightness of just above 400 nits and respectable color accuracy. However, the IPS panel does fall behind in contrast and black-level performance, and is less colorful than an OLED alternative like the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. Most Chromebooks don’t offer OLED, however, so this screen is near the front of the pack.

The display is a touchscreen protected by a sleek Gorilla Glass coat. Touchscreen use feels quick and responsive and works reasonably well on ChromeOS despite the small size of some interface elements, icons, and buttons. It’s a highly reflective display, and the display’s brightness, though high, can’t entirely defeat glare.

It’s fast in day-to-day tasks

The Elite Dragonfly’s configuration we tested had an Intel Core i5-1245U, a 10-core processor with two performance cores and eight efficient cores. The processor was supported by 8GB of memory and a 256GB solid state drive.

This is powerful hardware for a Chromebook. The Geekbench 5 processor benchmark hit a single-core score of 1404 and a multi-core score of 5424. It’s a big improvement over last year’s Asus Chromebook CX5 Flip, which had an Intel Core i5-1135G7. It scored just 1200 and 4395, respectively. This difference is important because many Chromebooks are still sold with a processor from an older generation. Intel’s new 12th-Gen processor delivers a significant improvement you don’t want to miss.

The Elite Dragonfly isn’t the quickest Chromebook available. The Acer Chromebook 516 GE, which has an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, scored even better, achieving 1434 in single-core and 7874 in multi-core.

Still, the Elite Dragonfly’s performance is ahead of most Chromebooks and far more than adequate for ChromeOS. The laptop felt wonderfully slick and speedy, instantly flowing through browser tabs and open windows without any sign of a hitch or slow-down.

It has a solid keyboard and touchpad

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew S. Smith The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook.

This Chromebook is a 2-in-1, but odds are most owners will use it primarily as a laptop. Fortunately, it has a great, enjoyable keyboard and touchpad.

An edge-to-edge keyboard without a numpad takes up most of the Elite Dragonfly’s width and provides a spacious layout with large keys. (Only the right-side Backspace and Enter keys are undersized.) Key feel is good, with lengthy key travel and confident bottoming action. I personally find the key throw a bit soft for my liking, but I’ll admit this is a nitpick. The keyboard is superior to most Chromebooks and on par with other excellent laptops like the Dell XPS 13 and Apple MacBook Air M2.

The touchpad is almost five inches wide and a tad more than three inches deep. That’s a healthy size for a 13.5-inch laptop and on par with most competitors, though Apple’s MacBook Air M2 remains the leader. The touchpad is also responsive and handles multi-touch gestures well, though the gestures available on ChromeOS are less sophisticated than those available on Windows and macOS.

HP also offers a digital pen for use with the touchscreen, but it wasn’t included with the model I tested. The digital pen conforms to the USI standard and attaches magnetically to the side of the Chromebook.

Battery life is great

A modest 50-watt-hour battery is found inside every HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook. A battery of this size is not unusual for a 13.5-inch 2-in-1 laptop, but well south of the largest available. Asus’ Zenbook S13, for example, has a 67-watt-hour battery.

Fortunately, the Elite Dragonfly makes the most of the battery’s modest size. Battery life came in at 14 hours and 13 minutes in our standard battery test, which loops browser tabs to simulate real-world web browsing. That’s a strong result, ranking well above less expensive Chromebooks like the Asus Chromebook CX5 Flip and even the tiny Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet.

Some laptops can beat the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook but, perhaps surprisingly, they’re not Chromebooks. The Dell XPS 13 lasted over 16 hours when last tested, and Apple’s MacBook Air M2 lasted over 17 hours.

Still, the Elite Dragonfly’s endurance is excellent and well-suited for traveling. This is a 2-in-1 you may not have to charge every day, depending on how often you use it. It also charges over USB-C, which means you can rely on the same charger you pack to charge other devices.

What we don’t like

Graphics performance is a problem

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew S. Smith Tablets are supposed to be convenient and comfortable. Not this one.

The Intel Core i5-1245U is a strong processor for a Chromebook, but it has a weakness: graphics.

Every HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook relies on Intel integrated graphics and, to make matters worse, the version shipped on most models isn’t the best version available. The Core i5-1245U includes Intel Iris Xe graphics, but it’s a less powerful version with 80 execution cores (instead of 96) and a maximum graphics frequency of 1.2 GHz. (Faster versions hit a maximum of 1.45GHz.)

The Elite Dragonfly’s graphics performance doesn’t hold up in the real world. Alto’s Odyssey, an artistically impressive but technically simple mobile game, was enjoyable but suffered an occasional hitch or stutter. Asphalt 8, a more demanding mobile game with attractive 3D visuals, was playable but often looked and felt choppy. Call of Duty Mobile crashed shortly after launch.

This problem isn’t entirely the fault of Intel’s integrated graphics, which can handle many older 3D titles on Windows machines. Most games are only playable on ChromeOS through Android emulation, which adds extra overhead and introduces the potential for new bugs. This is why the Elite Dragonfly can have trouble with simple 3D games and apps.

It’s not all bad news; the Elite Dragonfly has issues when games are run locally, but cloud gaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now work fine. The same can be said of HD streaming from services like YouTube and Netflix. This is faint praise, however, as nearly all Chromebooks can handle these tasks.

Tablet use is a chore

HP’s Elite Dragonfly Chromebook has a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it from laptop mode into tablet mode. Unfortunately, like so many 2-in-1s with this design, it’s not pleasant to use in tablet mode. It weighs 2.8 pounds, is nearly a foot wide, and is 0.65 inches thick. That makes it significantly heavier and larger than even Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Due to its size, holding the Elite Dragonfly with one hand for more than a few minutes began to strain my arm. Attempting to flip or rotate it with one hand felt like a great way to drop it. Using it as an e-reader in bed was borderline dangerous. you’d be surprised how much 2.8 pounds of 2-in-1 can hurt when it unexpectedly makes contact with your nose.

HP’s button placement doesn’t make it easier to manipulate this Chromebook, either. The power and volume buttons are located on the left flank of the device when used in laptop mode. But when used as a tablet, they are either directly under your hand or out of convenient reach, depending how you hold it. The buttons also feel similar and are placed side-by-side, making it easy to hit the wrong button.

This Chromebooks’s 360-degree hinge does have a few benefits. It doubles as a kickstand, so you can prop the laptop up on a table, desk, or another flat surface for easy touchscreen use. This is handy if you want to use the device in a cramped space and when using an Android app. However, the Elite Dragonfly is a laptop first and a tablet second. The 360-degree hinge is sometimes useful but the Dragonfly is not a true replacement for a tablet.

The price is beyond absurd

Pricing starts at $1,089 for an HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB solid state drive. That’s already expensive for a Chromebook, and adding features or upgrading the hardware makes the price worse. Our customized test configuration rang up at a bewildering MSRP of $2,577—more than the entry-level Apple MacBook Pro 16!

The price of our specific configuration isn’t even the worst-case scenario. Additional options, including an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB solid state drive, can bump the price up to $3,243.

These high-end configurations aren’t representative of what most shoppers will (or should) buy. Most configurations retail between $1,089 and about $1,500. I was also able to find somewhat better pricing for similar configurations from third-party retailers like CDW, though many were out of stock.

Still, it’s impossible to ignore the many alternatives available at a similar price. The money you’d spend on even the least expensive Elite Dragonfly Chromebook can snag you the quicker, more attractive Apple MacBook Air M1 or a budget gaming laptop like the Acer Nitro 5. If you’d like to stick with a Chromebook, you can purchase the very similar Acer Chromebook Spin 513 and pocket hundreds of dollars in savings.

Should you buy the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook?

No, it’s a good 2-in-1 at a terrible price

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew S. Smith The price simply isn't justified.

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is a great Chromebook—perhaps even the best, depending on your needs. It’s fast, has an attractive display, and delivers a solid keyboard and touchpad. It’s a pleasant laptop that I genuinely enjoyed using. It’s just a shame about the price.

This Chromebook would be a hit at $700 or $800—and that’s not unrealistic. The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 has an extremely similar display and is generally pleasant to use, but its performance is held back by a disappointing MediaTek Kompanio processor. HP’s Elite Dragonfly would be an appealing upgrade if the price was reasonable.

Instead, the Elite Dragonfly tries (and fails) to compete with laptops like the Dell XPS 13 and Apple MacBook Air M2. Both deliver better processor performance, superior graphics, and even longer battery life. They also run operating systems with access to a broader selection of apps and services.

I like the Elite Dragonfly. But I can’t, under any circumstances, recommend spending actual money to buy it.

Meet the tester Matthew S. Smith Contributor @Matt_on_tech Matthew S. Smith is a veteran tech journalist and general-purpose PC hardware nerd. Formerly the Lead Editor of Reviews at Digital Trends, he has over a decade of experience covering PC hardware. Matt often flies the virtual skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator and is on a quest to grow the perfect heirloom tomato. See all of Matthew S. Smith's reviews