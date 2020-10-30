This traditional top-loader has smart tech and a sleek look

Pros Traditional design

From an aesthetics point of view, the LG WT7305CV successfully modernizes a classic design. You can get the machine in white or graphite steel, and it's much less boxy than the average top-loader with pole agitator, showcasing sleek curves and a touchpad alongside its cycle selection knob for customizing wash cycles.

The LG WT7305CV features simple, intuitive controls.

Like most modern top-loaders, the WT7305CV comes with a Deep Fill feature, which fills up the tub significantly more than it would otherwise. While this may be helpful in certain circumstances—for example, if your clothes are completely covered in mud—on the whole adding more water actually results in your clothes getting less clean. As such, it's a feature that should be used sparingly, not left enabled as a default.

About the LG WT7305CV washer

The LG WT7305CV has a large 4.8 cu. ft. drum, which should be adequate for most families.

Dimensions: 44.5" x 27" x 28.38" (H x W x D)

Capacity: 4.8 cu. ft.

Finishes: White, graphite steel ($100 extra)

Cycles: Normal, Normal with Pre Wash, Heavy Duty, Delicates, Deep Wash, Bedding, Waterproof, and Downloaded

Cycle options: Deep Fill, cold wash, tub clean, extra rinse, and five special care options.

Matching dryer: LG DLE7300VE

User manual: LG WT7305CV washer manual

What we like

It offers decent cleaning for its price

One thing we use as a measuring stick when it comes to cleaning performance is our running average of how well each washer we've tested can scrub out stains. It lets us know how each appliance is doing at its core functionality, when compared to the field at large.

Compared to the average washer—top-loaders, front-loaders, and otherwise—the LG WT7305CV falls just shy of the middle of the pack. When separating out top-loaders specifically, the WT7305CV was within 1% of average across all cycles we tested. As such, the WT7305CV is fine for the majority of your laundry needs, though it may struggle with some of the tougher stains, like red wine, cocoa, or oil.

Its soft-close lid prevents accidental slams

If you're a traditional top-load user, you've undoubtedly felt the pain of a machine's lid slamming down on a finger as you're bustling around doing laundry. Thankfully, the WT7305CV has soft-close SlamProof technology that slowly lowers itself until it gently comes to rest in its closed state.

The ThinQ app lets you control the machine remotely

The LG WT7305CV comes with a free ThinQ app that provide the machine with additional functionality. It allows you to select cycles and start or stop the wash remotely, and it will also notify you when a cycle is complete.

You can even set it up to work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. While there are likely few reasons you'd need to remotely start or stop your washer, we’re glad the functionality exists. You won't have to leave wet laundry hanging out all day, and it's nice to be able to get a notification on your phone when a cycle is complete.

The LG WT7305CV also benefits from LG's ProActive Care program, which uses AI to diagnose and troubleshoot problems as they arise. The machine uses your WiFi to send LG usage diagnostics and/or problems with your appliance. You'll get a notification via email or the app on what the machine's issue is and how to fix it.

What we don’t like

It is expensive for the level of cleaning it offers

The LG WT7305CV didn't show any real issues with its cleaning abilities, but its performance isn't what we'd expect from a washer in its price range. We've seen this on other higher-priced LGs. In the case of both of these LG models, the higher price tags are more indicative of the washers' robust feature sets, rather than cleaning capabilities.

What owners are saying

While there currently aren't enough user reviews out there to draw meaningful conclusions just yet, there are quite a few people who are really happy LG is making washers with pole agitators again.

The LG WT7305CV is still a very new device, so there aren't currently many user reviews live. We'll update this section as more get posted.

Warranty

LG offers a one-year warranty for parts and labor. This is essentially the bare minimum warranty offered in the appliance industry. We’ve seen significantly more robust warranties with other brands—some cover specific parts for up to five or 10 years.

Should you buy the LG WT7305CV?

If money is no object, and you want a good traditional top-loader? Yes.

The LG WT7305CV has decent performance and a ton of extra features. Its controls are simple and easy to use, and it has that familiar design of washers from the 1950s. It also has a ton of great features that actually add functionality, from ThinQ to its soft-close lid.

This being said, for its price point we'd expect a little better than dead-center average performance. It’s not a bad washer by any stretch—if you’re really attracted to its aesthetic or its feature set, it will still get your clothes clean. For the same money, though, there are better options out there.

If you're definitely in the market for traditional (but modern) top-loader, the GE GTW720BSNWS is a great pick with more cleaning power. If you would consider switching to a front-loader, you could buy the excellent Electrolux EFLS627UTT, which is currently our top-rated washer, for about the same price.

If you prefer to stick with a top-loader, you can save some money by going with the Maytag MVWB865GC, which both cleans better and gentler than the LG WT7305CV.

