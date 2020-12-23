Maytag MED8230HC dryer review Credit: Maytag

Appliances Laundry

Maytag MED8230HC dryer review

You won't mind paying for the best dryer we've ever tested

Written by Mark Brezinski
Tested by Kyle Hamilton

Updated December 23, 2020

Of all the laundry dryers we’ve tested at Reviewed over the years, the Maytag MED8230HC (available at AppliancesConnection for $1,074.10) is one of the best. In fact, it has earned top marks on our overall list of best dryers. Its massive 8.8-cubic-foot drum is large enough to accommodate a family of any size. Its cycles run quickly and get laundry loads 100% dry. As for extras, the MED8230HC offers steam and sanitize options, useful smart features, and an included shoe rack—more on this later. There’s not much to dislike about this dryer, and if it’s in your budget you should buy it. However, if you’re looking to buy a washer and dryer pair, you may want to look at the Electrolux 627 set: the Electrolux EFLS627UTT washing machine—which performs much better than the MED8230HC’s companion washer—and the excellent Electrolux EFME627UTT dryer, which has a similar feature set, drying capability, and price.

$1,074.10 from AppliancesConnection
$1,199.00 from Home Depot

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

  • About the Maytag MED8230HC dryer

  • What we like

  • What owners are saying

  • Warranty

  • Should you buy the Maytag MED8230HC dryer?

  • Related content

Pros

  • Dries laundry completely, quickly

  • Steam and sanitize

  • Good smart features

Cons

  • Expensive

The straightforward Maytag MED8230HC dryer has a traditional back panel with a large cycle selection knob located front and center, as well as some touch controls for customizing cycles off to the side.

Inside, you’ll find a larger-than-average, though typical looking, drum. You’ll notice holes for setting up the included shoe rack and four paddles along the interior for agitation.

The lint filter is in the usual spot, but this one boasts an easy-to-empty design.

About the Maytag MED8230HC dryer

Maytag MED8230HC Dryer Review — Controls
Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton

The Maytag MED8230HC dryer features standard controls, including a cycle selection dial and a touchpad for customization options.

Dimensions: 42.75” x 29” x 32.75” (H x W x D)
Capacity: 8.8 cubic feet
Finishes: Metallic slate
Cycles: Regular, Quick Dry, Heavy Duty, Delicates, Whites, Wrinkle Control, Sanitize, Steam Refresh, Towels, Normal, Bulky Items, Jeans, Timed Dry, and Custom Cycle.

Cycle options: Four temperature settings, three dryness levels, multiple steam options, sanitize, timed dry (highly granular), wrinkle prevent, included shoe rack
Matching washer: Maytag MVW8230HC
Gas version: Maytag MGD8230HC
User manual: Maytag MED8230HC dryer manual

What we like

It dries your clothes quickly

When it comes to analyzing a dryer’s performance, our standards are fairly basic: How much and how quickly can it remove water from your laundry.

This Maytag responds: “all of it” and “much faster than average.” Across the board this dryer put up solid results.

Its Regular cycle removed 100% of the water in just 55 minutes, compared to an average dryer’s cycle time of 1 hour 11 minutes.

During testing, the Bulky Items cycle also finished in a faster-than-average 56 minutes, compared to an average dryer’s cycle time of 1 hour 8 minutes. Again, the laundry was 100% dry afterwards.

The Maytag MED8230HC’s Quick Dry cycle only removed about 65% of the water but it finished in an incredibly fast 15 minutes, compared to the average cycle length of slightly over 27 minutes. This means that the rate of dryness per minute that the Quick Dry cycle offers is actually pretty good. It seems like this cycle tends to stick to a 15-minute timer as opposed to any internal humidity sensors. If you have some lightly damp laundry you need dried super fast, this cycle delivers.

The Delicates cycle ran for 69 minutes—dead average—and removed 100% of the water. Importantly, it ran the coolest out of all the cycles, never climbing higher than 140°F.

We only experienced one small downside: The Quick Dry and Bulky Items cycles get a few degrees too hot. Anything hotter than 150°F will exacerbate wear and tear damage, reducing the lifespan of your clothes, with hotter temperatures causing more damage, faster. In the MED8230HC’s case, where it was either 2°F or 3°F too hot, this temperature discrepancy is by no means a dealbreaker.

The dryer lets you know when you need to rebalance a load

Maytag MED8230HC Dryer Review — Drum
Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton

The Maytag MED8230HC dryer's massive, 8.8-cubic-foot drum is large enough for most families. It's also internally lit with an LED for easier loading.

While consumers (and us testers) have mixed feelings about the usefulness of smart features, Maytag's smart software helps you get your laundry dried properly.

As we were running a bulky cycle during testing, the MED8230HC beeped and notified us with a clear message on its display to re-adjust the load. Who likes emptying a load of larger items only to find that they are balled up with a damp center? No one.

As far as other standard smart features, the MED8230HC can notify you when a cycle is done, offers a remote start, and sends diagnostics and repair info when something goes wrong.

A shoe rack changes your footwear game

Maytag MED8230HC Dryer Review — Shoe Rack
Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton

Hate the thudding that accompanies drying shoes? This shoe rack does the job without the damage.

While not completely unheard of, a shoe rack accessory is rarely bundled with the dryer.

The shoe rack looks like a grill grate, connecting to the front and back of the drum and sitting separately from the spinning sides and offering shoes a stable platform to sit on and absorb radiated heat without tossing around on the paddles making a racket.

If you live in a place with a lot of mud or snow, and you have to wash your shoes or boots somewhat regularly, this is a huge bonus. No only does it gives you the quality of life improvement of “dryer no longer creates freestyle syncopated rhythms for an hour,” but not having shoes ricocheting around the drum will increase the lifespan of your drum’s paddles and motor.

What owners are saying

Maytag MED8230HC Dryer Review — Lint Trap
Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton

This dryer's lint trap is easy to remove, clean, and replace.

Owners seem to love their Maytag MED8230HC dryer, awarding it an average of 4.7 stars out of five.

Common points of praise center around how quickly it can dry laundry, and there were a few positive allusions to “its great features.”

The only negative reviews we saw seemed to be lemons or from folks who had trouble setting it up on WiFi.

Warranty

First year limited warranty. Second through tenth year warranty on drum motor and drum (labor only).

Should you buy the Maytag MED8230HC dryer?

Yes. The Maytag MED8230HC is one of the best dryers we’ve tested. Although it is expensive, its cycles are quick and dry efficiently without relying too heavily on unsafe temperatures. It has steam and sanitize, as well as some helpful smart features. The dryer also comes backed by one of the industry’s best warranties.

If you want to shop around a bit or want to buy a washer-dryer pair, check out the Electrolux 627 set. The Electrolux EFME627UTT dryer has similar features, drying capability, and price—and the Electrolux EFLS627UTT washing machine also performs much better than the MED8230HC’s companion washer.

Related content

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the testers

Mark Brezinski

Mark Brezinski

Senior Writer

@markbrezinski

Mark Brezinski is a senior writer with seven years of experience reviewing consumer tech and home appliances.

See all of Mark Brezinski's reviews
Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton

Product Tester

Kyle Hamilton is a product tester at Reviewed, specializing in home appliances and technology.

See all of Kyle Hamilton's reviews

Checking our work.

We use standardized and scientific testing methods to scrutinize every product and provide you with objectively accurate results. If you’ve found different results in your own research, email us and we’ll compare notes. If it looks substantial, we’ll gladly re-test a product to try and reproduce these results. After all, peer reviews are a critical part of any scientific process.

Shoot us an email

Up next

6 tips for venturing beyond stainless steel in the kitchen

Read more

Make over your laundry room with colored appliances

Read more

5 refrigerator trends we're excited about for 2021

Read more
View all Appliances