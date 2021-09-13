This compact, ventless dryer performs well, but vastly out prices its competition

Pros Easy installation

Plugs into 120V outlet

Ventless Cons Expensive

Have to manually empty water condensation

Compact ventless dryers have more common usage in Europe, where electricity is expensive and space is usually at a premium. With this Miele, American users will have to adjust to longer cycle times, as well, another factor that is common among European dryers. This dryer can be plugged into a 120V outlet, the standard power outlet you’ll find in American homes.

An upmarket German appliance manufacturer, Miele does well with its laundry care appliances, dishwashers, and vacuums. This year, it has relaunched its T1 series compact, ventless dryer, with all new bells and whistles.

This top-of-the-line dryer will preserve the quality of your clothes over time with its specialized cycle settings and low maximum temperatures.

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan Since this ventless dryer drains into a plastic water jug rather than blowing out steam you have the option to put it anywhere in your home without having to worry about venting it outdoors.

While its former iteration, the TWI180WP, offered time delay options, the new Miele TXR860WP Eco & Steam incorporates smart home technology with the Miele@home app that lets you set time delay and cycle settings from anywhere.

A major upgrade in the Miele TXR860WP Eco & Steam from the TWI180WP is the new M touch display, which eliminates the dial-based control panel in exchange for a suave touch screen. The M Touch display is a signature feature across all of Miele’s appliances created out of an effort to provide a more streamlined user experience.

We tested Miele’s original TWI180WP a few years ago, and it has topped our list of best ventless dryers since, but this new machine manages to top it.

About the Miele TXR860WP Eco & Steam

Dimensions: 33.5 x 23.5 x 25.375 (H x W x D)

Capacity: 4.03 cu. ft.

Finishes: Lotus White

Cycles: Delicates, Express, Outerwear, Proofing, Normal, Wrinkle-free, Smoothing, Woolens/Silks, Dress Shirts, Time Dry, Denims, Table Linens/Drapes, Bed Linens, Cold Air, Basket, Sportswear, Soft Steam, Pillows

Cycle options: 19 pre-programmed options

Matching washer: Miele WXR860 WCS TDos & IntenseWash

User manual: Miele TXR860WP short user manual

What we like about the Miele TXR860WP Eco & Steam dryer

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Miele TXR 860 WP Eco & Steam boasts an impressive number of cycles. You can browse 19 pre-programed options on the dryer’s easy-to-navigate touchscreen.

It effectively dries clothes

Something that immediately stood out during our tests is how well the Miele TXR860WP gets clothing dry. In nearly all of our tests, it performed above average. During the Normal cycle we found that it removed 98.2% of water, which is on par with the average water removal in other cycles.

The water removed during the Quick, Bulky, and Delicates cycle all soared above the averages of other dryers we’ve tested. The Quick cycle removed 90% of water compared to an 82% average. Delicates removed an impressive 98% of water compared to a 94% average. And, the Bulky cycle removed 89% of water compared to an 81% average.

All in all, the dryer effectively dries clothing better than average while keeping maximum temperatures low.

Maximum temperatures don’t get too hot

When considering the value of a machine, looking at how the dryer will preserve your clothing is an important factor. After all, you don’t want to spend money on a machine that will cost you the clothes in your closet.

In all of our tests, the maximum temperature of all the cycles stayed below 150° F (anything above this temperature is way too high for your clothing and will damage it).

During testing, we were super impressed by how this Miele dryer removed an average amount of water from clothes while never exceeding that 150°F danger zone. At 150°F or higher, temperatures can start to degrade fabrics.

On all the tests we performed, the temperature inside the drum ran below average in dryer temperatures except during the Delicates. This is promising since high dryer temperatures results in wearing down linens. The temperature during Delicates was a little above average; however, coming in at 131.8°F, it still stayed well below 150°F.

The number of pre-programmed cycle options

The Miele TXR860WP Eco & Steam boasts an impressive number of cycles. You can browse 19 pre-programed options on the dryer’s easy-to-navigate touchscreen. Some of the programs that really stand out include: Dress Shirts, Silks, Table Linens/Drapes, Bed Linens, Outdoor, and Pillows. This makes choosing a cycle simple and straightforward.

Its set-up

Setting up the Miele TXR860WP Eco & Steam in our labs was quick and easy. Here’s what you have to do: Plug the machine into a 120V outlet. That’s it.

Since this ventless dryer drains into a plastic water jug rather than blowing out steam you have the option to put it anywhere in your home without having to worry about venting it outdoors.

This also means that if you happen to move to a new home, it’s far easier to bring your dryer with you. At 24 inches, the Miele TXR860WP Eco & Steam is much smaller than other standard models, trading better portability for a smaller drying drum. Regardless, it is a renter-friendly option if you want a machine that can move with you.

What we don’t like about Miele TXR860WP Eco & Steam dryer

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan Upon seeing this dryer for the first time, I was shocked by how small it is. Next to standard sized dryers, it feels miniature, and it definitely isn’t a place to throw in a family-size load of laundry.

The dryer is small … maybe too small

Upon seeing this dryer for the first time, I was shocked by how small it is. Next to standard sized dryers, it feels miniature, and it definitely isn’t a place to throw in a family-size load of laundry.

However, size wasn’t an issue when it comes to loading it with bulky towels and bedding during our tests. We were able to fit our standard amount of laundry that we use during tests. Additionally, during the bulky cycle, 89% of water was removed during our tests, which is above the average of 81% water removed.

The Miele TXR860WP Eco & Steam’s short stature does feel really low to the ground, and I’m a fairly short individual at around 5’4’’. As I was interacting with the dryer, I had to bend over really far, and eventually sit on the floor, to access the drum. I can only imagine how a taller person could find it difficult to use this Miele dryer, as well.

Placement of the touchscreen and power button is hard to see

In the same vein as the machine’s short stature, the touchscreen and power button are hard to see when standing directly in front of the dryer because the dryer has a very flat front.

On other standard dryers you’ll find that the control panel is angled upward so that you can see it without bending over. On the Miele TXR860WP Eco & Steam, you’ll need to sit crouched down to best view the touchscreen and power button.

Additionally, the power button sits flat on the machine and doesn't feel very intuitive when you press it since it’s specifically designed to not have any give or bounce back.

Despite the placement of the M Touch panel, it is straightforward and easy to navigate. The only downside is that you can’t see all the cycle options at once. However, because you can quickly move through the panel, and the cycle settings are clearly labeled, the navigation is very user-friendly.

Emptying the water jug can be cumbersome

While a massive perk on this dryer is that it’s ventless, the water that’s evaporating from the wet clothes in its drum still needs to go somewhere. Instead of being vented outside, it drains into a water jug that sits within the top left corner of the machine. The dryer sends an audible alert when it’s completely full so you can empty it before the next use.

When taking out the water jug, the water really sloshes around making it difficult to maneuver, because it is heavy and will require some balance as the water moves throughout the container.

To be able to empty the water compartment you’ll need two hands for some extra dexterity, especially when the water jug is full and quite heavy. This can pose an accessibility issue for people who can’t lift heavy objects with both hands.

Longer cycle times than a standard-size washer, which we don't like, but can't be helped

With any compact, ventless dryer from any brand, you’ll have to adjust your expectation of drying times—especially if you've never used one before. Across the board, drying times are generally longer than the average times of a standard dryer.

During testing of the Miele TXR860WP, the Normal cycle ran at about 94 minutes, a full 24 minutes longer than the 70-minute average we see on other standard-size machines.

And, the Quick cycle certainly isn’t going to be quick in terms of a standard dryer. In our tests it had a cycle time of 71 minutes, going 10 minutes longer than the maximum quick cycle time we usually see.

Both the Delicates and Bulky cycles ran longer than average, too. The Delicates cycle ran at 82.5 minutes, which is longer than the 68.6-minute average of a standard dryer, while the Bulky cycle ran 126.5 minutes—nearly double the 67.5-minute standard average. So, if you’re hoping for a machine that can do quick, hour-or-less cycles, this Miele, nor any compact, ventless dryer, will be the right dryer for you.

If you must use a compact, ventless dryer due to restrictions on your living space, the expectation of a short cycle that gets clothes fully dry is one that you need to adjust. These long run times on the Miele TXR860WP aren’t necessarily deal breakers, because you will find like running times across all ventless dryers.

We recently tested our new top compact, ventless dryer, the Bosch 500 series, and it's a fantastic machine that nonetheless has an 85-minute Quick cycle, which is 14 minutes longer than this Miele.

The average consumer can’t likely afford it

We don’t usually emphasize specific prices in our reviews, because they can change all the time, based on sales and deals. However, the Miele TXR860WP Eco & Steam out prices its competitor Bosch’s already pricy and better performing 500 Series Heat Pump Dryer by $700 and Bosch’s 800 Series Condensation dryer by $550.

For the price of this Miele dryer, you can get a great performing compact dryer and a washer by shopping another brand. We suggest the the LG DLEC888W and its companion washer.

Warranty

Miele offers a one-year warranty on its laundry machines starting on the date of installation. This covers parts and labor. This is in line with the industry standard of warranty coverage.

What owners are saying

There aren’t many reviews available on this re-launched machine just yet. Reviews of the previous T1 model express generally positive feedback but note that a major downside to this product is the price.

Should you buy the Miele TXR860WP Eco & Steam?

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan An upmarket German appliance manufacturer, Miele does well with its laundry care appliances, dishwashers, and vacuums. This year, it has relaunched its T1 series compact, ventless dryer, with all new bells and whistles.

Yes

If you want a high-end, compact ventless dryer, then this is a great machine. It offers a wide variety of cycles that really work to remove water so your clothes come out fully dry. It does have a steep price tag, but if you’re looking for a high-end brand then this will be a worthy investment.

With temperatures that will be gentle on clothes and specialty cycles that are just right for any linen type, this dryer will help take care of your clothing so you don’t have to worry that cleaning your clothes will add to its wear and tear. Yes, you will have to adjust to longer dryer cycles but for the sake of your linens, it will be worth it.

This machine can go with you, too. Since you may already be in a place that requires a ventless dryer, your investment into this appliance won't be wasted if you need to move. If you plan on moving and want to take your appliances with you, the ease of installation on this dryer is unparalleled, since it’s as simple as plugging in a table lamp.

You can get similar ventless dryers at a lower price point, but if you want a high-end name and top-of-the-line dryer, the Miele TXR860WP Eco & Steam will get you there.

