Fast cycles, great drying, and steam features—this Whirlpool has much to like

Pros Steam features

Good cleaning

Quick cycles Cons Bulky cycle doesn't dry well

Expensive

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The WED6620HW features Whirlpool's unique What to Dry / How to Dry buttons. Off to the side is an LED display and some touch buttons to select cycle options.

A somewhat unique cycle selection system is one of the first things you notice about Whirlpool’s newer laundry appliances.

Instead of turning a cycle-selection dial, you choose an option from two different menus: "What to Dry" and "How to Dry." By pressing one button from each row, you create a cycle that is customized for your particular load of laundry. This combination-based cycle system results in 36 different cycle options.

Otherwise, the Whirlpool WED6620HW is a fairly standard, steam-enabled dryer. It has a large, 7.2-cubic-foot drum, which should give even larger loads enough room to tumble dry. It also has standard steam features like Sanitize and several wrinkle-busting options.

About the Whirlpool WED6620HW Dryer

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The Whirlpool WED6620HW has a large, 7.2-cubic-foot drum. This is large enough to accommodate most families' laundry needs.

Dimensions: 38.75” x 27” x 31” (H x W x D)

Capacity: 7.2 cu. ft.

Finishes: White, chrome shadow ($100 extra)

Cycles: What to Dry—Regular, Delicates, Bulky Items, Whites, Colors, Towels; How to Dry—Normal, Wrinkle Control, Heavy Duty, Sanitize, Timed Dry, Quick

Cycle options: Has 5 temperature levels and 3 dryness levels. Wrinkle Shield, Steam, Steam Refresh, Reduced Static, and Ecoboost.

Matching washer: Whirlpool WFW6620HC

User manual: Whirlpool WED6620HW Dryer manual

What we like

The Quick cycle performs fast and efficiently

The Quick and Heavy Duty cycles we tested both finished with unusually fast times. We clocked the Regular / Quick cycle at 16 minutes, whereas an average quick cycle takes 27 minutes to finish.

If you measure the rate of water evaporated per minute, the Regular / Quick cycle is particularly efficient—about 35% more efficient than the average dryer’s quick cycle. Impressively, it manages this without resorting to dangerously hot temperatures: We measured the hottest temperature at 143°F, which is safely below the 150°F threshold where fabric starts to break down.

While the Regular / Quick cycle didn’t necessarily finish with the driest laundry, it was so efficient that you could run it twice and still get dry laundry faster than any other cycle we tested.

Normal and Delicates cycles stand up well

While not quite as standout as the Quick cycle, the Whirlpool WED6620HW's Regular / Normal and Wrinkle Control / Delicates cycles are also solid. Both cycles completed in relatively average times with 100% dry laundry, and each maintained safe temperatures. This dryer just has good all-around drying performance.

What we don’t like

The bulky cycle doesn't dry well

Most of the Whirlpool WED6620HW's cycles tested on the better side of average, but one cycle in particular disappointed. Bulky Items / Normal finished in a relatively short 45 minutes (compared to the average bulky cycle’s length of 67 minutes), and in doing so, the wet comforter we were drying still had about 30% of its water remaining. Interestingly, if the cycle had continued for the average 67 minutes, the comforter would have been completely dry, since the cycle's rate of dryness per minute is average.

We’re not quite sure why the Bulky Items cycle is this way, but our repeated tests show this isn’t a fluke—each time the cycle finished after about 45 minutes, and each time the laundry was between 67% and 70% dry.

Given how well the Whirlpool WED6620HW's other cycles perform, we recommend just skipping the Bulky cycle, or keeping in mind that you’ll likely need to run it twice.

What owners are saying

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The Whirlpool WED6620HW features a standard lint trap that is easy to remove and clean.

Owners generally like their Whirlpool WED6620HW dryer, awarding it an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars across major retailers. The majority of positive reviews are vague, with most simply stating the owner is happy with their purchase. Specific points of praise include easy loading and unloading, the steam features (specifically wrinkle reduction), and the unit's controls.

Negative reviews seemed to mostly have received lemons: The dryer either didn’t work, or had some issue with leaking water.

Warranty

Whirlpool offers a one-year limited warranty that covers parts and services.

Should you buy the Whirlpool WED6620HW?

Yes. The Whirlpool WED6620HW is a solid dryer.

The majority of cycles provide above-average performance, either finishing very quickly or delivering completely dry laundry. We love its steam features for fighting wrinkles and sanitizing. We also like its control scheme, though it’s hard to say if you’ll find them more or less intuitive than the traditional cycle dial. If you do like them, though, along with the dryer’s overall aesthetic, this Whirlpool is a good buy.

If you're looking for other, similar options at around this price point or perhaps a different brand, you can get the Electrolux EFME627UTT, which is the best dryer we’ve tested to date. It boasts steam features, and it doesn’t have any of the WED6620HW's issues.

